Day 4 report: Rahi Sarnobat beat all expectations to become India's first woman shooter with an Asian Games gold and the low-profile wushu players delivered their best ever performance even in defeat on another high-yielding day for the country at the regional showpiece.
With four gold, three silver and eight bronze medals in their overall tally, India stood seventh in the medal table, which was led by quite a margin by powerhouse China with 82 medals, including 37 gold.
The spotlight was on 16-year-old sensation Manu Bhaker, who shot a Games record qualifying score at the shooting range in Palembang. But to everyone's surprise, it was Rahi who delivered the yellow metal, holding her nerve in a final which was settled after two shoot-offs.
"Shooting is life for me," said the former World Cup gold-medallist, who was laid low by an elbow injury after a gold medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
In Jakarta, four bronze medals were settled for in wushu and though not one Indian in the fray made the finals, it would still go down as the low-profile sport's best ever performance, in terms of number of medals won, in the Asian Games.
Roshibina Devi (women's 60kg), Santosh Kumar (men's 56kg) Surya Bhanu Pratap (men's 60kg) and Narender Grewal (men's 65kg) lost their respective semifinal Sanda bouts but will go back home content after the stronger-than-expected showing. The previous best was a silver and a bronze in the 2010 Guangzhou Games.
Two tennis medals were also guaranteed with Ankita Raina and the top-seeded paring of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan progressing to the semifinals of their respective events.
World number 189 Raina dispatched Hong Kong's Eudice Chong 6-4, 6-1 to enter the last four of the women's singles.
Bopanna and Sharan, who don't have much experience of playing together, came up with a solid performance against the seasoned pairing of Yang Hsieh and Yang Tsung-Hua of Chinese Taipei to win 6-3, 5-7, 10-1.
In Jakarta, the Indian men's hockey team recorded its biggest ever international win by annihilating Hong Kong China 26-0 in a Pool B match. India bettered an 86-year-old record -- a 24-1 win over the USA in the Olympics.
The rowers also continued their good show and qualified for the final round in three more events.
Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh finished on top in men's lightweight double sculls repechage round with a time of 7:14.23s to qualify for the final race to be held on August 24.
In the women's four repechage round, the Indian quartet of Sanjita Dung Dung, Annu, Navneet Kaur and Yamini Singh finished fourth with a time of 7:53.29s but still made it to the final to be held on August 24.
The men's lightweight eight team was the last to compete and qualified for the final race by coming on top with a time of 6:15.62. The final will be held on August 24.
The Indian women's compound archery team qualified second for the quarterfinals, pipped by powerhouse Korea in the ranking round.
India were already through to the quarters with a first-round bye and today's
round only decided the placement of the teams in the draw based on their rankings. India ended up in the bottom half with Korea in the upper half.
But just as any other day, today was not without its share of heartbreaks and disappointments.
Star gymnast Dipa Karmakar had to withdraw from the artistic team finals due to the knee injury, which had threatened to end her career not so long back. The team, which missed her, ended seventh in the final.
After the high of two gold and a bronze medal in the freestyle competition, India endured a disappointing end to their wrestling campaign with Greco-Roman grappler Harpreet Singh losing his bronze medal bout.
Harpreet (87kg) lost 3-6 to Kazakhstan's Azamat Kustubayev.
Harpreet was India's lone podium hope after Gurpreet Singh (77kg), Naveen (130kg) and Hardeep (97) failed to reach the medal round.
The Indian men's volleyball team suffered its first loss of the Games, going down 0-3 to Qatar in a preliminary Pool F match. India lost 15-25, 20-25, 20-25 in 77 minutes.
In taekwando, Navjeet Maan crashed out in the pre-quarterfinals of the 80 kg, ending the Indian men's campaign. The 24-year-old Maan lost 6-20 to Linglong Chen of China.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Aug 23, 2018 20:18 PM
Highlights
Srihari Nataraj finishes sixth
India's Srihari Nataraj finishes sixth in Men's 200m Backstroke with a timing of 2:02.83
INDIA LOSE TO IRAN!
History has been made. India have failed to reach the final of Asian Games for the first time. Iran reach their third successive final with a 27-17 win over India. What a big result!
Pranaav Jerry Chopra N Sikki Reddy eliminated in round of 32
The Indian duo's sizeable lead in the second game was quickly overturned by their Malaysian opponents, with the Indians losing 15-21, 21-23.
Indian duo of Ponnappa and Rankireddy bow out of the mixed doubles
The pair were unable to follow through on the promise they showed towards the end of the first game, losing the second game 21-16.
PRAJNESH WINS! ANOTHER MEDAL COMING INDIA's WAY
Prajnesh Gunneswaram beats Kwon Soonwoo in a thrilling quarterfinal to reach the semifinal in Men's Singles and confirm a medal for India in tennis!
No medal for Indian gymnasts
India's Aruna Reddy (12.775) and Pranati Nayak (12.575) finish 7th and 8th respectivelt in the Women's Vault final. No medal for the Indians but they will be proud of their effort in Jakarta
Shardul Vihan clinches SILVER in double trap event
That was quick!
India's Saina Nehwal trounces Iran’s Soraya A 21-7, 21-9 in the first round of the women's singles event.
Meanwhile, Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy have also won their opening match 21-10, 21-8 against TA Mohamed and MA Rasheed in the men’s doubles event.
In the women's doubles event, India's women’s doubles pair of Arathi Sara Sunil and Rutaparna Panda suffer a first-round loss against Chayanit Chaladchalam and Phataimas Muenwong 11-21, 6-21.
OOOF! Almost an upset...
PV Sindhu ekes out a narrow 21-10, 12-21, 23-21 win over World No 52 Vu Thi Trang. The Vietnamese made life difficult for Sindhu in the second and third game.
Bronze medal for Ankita Raina in women’s singles!
The Indian ace put up a valiant fight against World No 34 Shuai Zhang in their semi-final, but she lost 4-6, 6-7.
Bopanna-Sharan enter final
Top seeds Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan fight back from a set down against Japan’s Uesugi Kaito and Sho Shimabukuro 4-6, 6-3, (10-8) to enter the men’s doubles final. Great comeback, boys!
In archery, Atanu Das has entered into quarters, winning 7-3 against Kazakhstan’s Denis Gankin. The other Indian in the fray, Vishwas, has crashed out after a 1-7 defeat against Kazakhstan’s Abdullin Ilfat.
In the women’s singles recurve event, Deepika Kumari has lost 3-7 against Chinese Taipei’s Lei Chien Ying.
Ponnappa and Reddy enter R16
Despite a few hiccups in the start of the game, the Indian duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy managed to get the better of Hong Kong’s Ng/Yeung 21-16, 21-15 in the first round of the women’s doubles event.
The Indian women’s team lose to Kazakhstan in straight sets – 8-25, 19-25, 23-25. India have lost all three of their group matches so far.
Saurav Ghosal beats Shamil Mohomed of Sri Lanka to breeze into the Round of 16 in men's singles squash event.
Meanwhile, Srihari Natraj has made it to the final of the men’s 200m backstroke swimming event. He was the seventh fastest with a time of 2:02.97, but more importantly, it is a national record.
ROWING:
Dattu had started the men's single sculls, and after 500 m is in second place.
Word is that Dattu’s boat capsized just as he pushed off from the jetty at the start. That shouldn't affect it physically, but I wonder what a mental difference it makes.
The Chinese with a big lead and Dattu has dropped to last!
Dattu knows it's over, he isn't even trying to finish fast. Looks completely spent.
This is tough, the contingent had high hopes of a medal from Dattu. He's the only sculler to go over eight minutes
19:56 (IST)
That's all from Firstpost's coverage for today. We will be back again tomorrow bringing you all the Live updates for India's events. Good night
19:55 (IST)
That concludes India's day at the Asian Games. The story of the day came from trap shooting event where the 15-year old Shardul Vihan won silver medal in men's double trap event. Vihan showed great maturity to clinch the medal in a closely-contested final
However, Indian men's kabaddi team were stunned by Iran in the semi-final as they failed to make the final for the first time since the sport's inclusion in Asian Games after 1990. The women's team though beat Chinese Taipei to reach the final.
India's Ankita Raina lost her semifinal and had to settle for bronze while India's male tennis player Prajnesh made it through to the semis. It was agood day for India's squash and badminton stars as Joshna Chinappa, Dipiki Pallikal, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal all progressed.
19:42 (IST)
Joshna Chinappa in quarters
India's Joshna Chinappa beats Jemyca Aribado of the Philippines to progress to the Women's singles quarter-finals!
19:36 (IST)
The Indian duo bow out after losing the tiebreaker 10-6
It was a valiant effort from Rohan Bopanna and Ankita Raina, but they were unable to swing the tie in their favour.
19:20 (IST)
Bopanna-Raina comeback strongly
India Rohan Bopanna-Ankita Raina win second set 6-1 to make a strong comeback in the quarterfinal. Now time for the tie-breaker to decide the winner
19:01 (IST)
Bopanna-Raina lose first set
Indian mixed doubles pair Rohan Bopanna-Ankita Raina lose first set 6-4 to Christopher Rungkat and Aldila Sutjiadi of Indonesia
18:53 (IST)
Indonesia edge India in close encounter
India suffer a narrow 66-69 loss in Women's Basketball 5x5 Group A encounter. The Indian team came close to winning in an extremely competitive match against Indonesia, but surrendered vital points in the dying embers of the match to lose 66-69.
18:50 (IST)
Good start for India
The Indians have started out strong, but the Indonesian duo has just been slightly better, with the score 4-3 in their favour in the first set, although there have been no breaks of serve.
Bopanna and Raina need to compose themselves and come back quickly, before the Indonesian pair increase their lead.
18:36 (IST)
Pallikal wins
India's Dipika Pallikal Karthik completes an easy 3-0 win over Indonesia's Yeni Siti Rohmah to enter quarterfinals in Women's singles squash
18:21 (IST)
Indian pair in mixed doubles QF action
There'll be more tennis action coming your way shortly, as the Indian duo of Rohan Bopanna and Ankita Raina take on Christopher Rungkat and Aldila Sutjiadi of Indonesia in the Mixed double quarter-finals.
17:59 (IST)
Medal confirmed for India in squash
Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu and Saurav Ghosal have both won their round of 16 matches in Men's Singles to set-up a quarter-final clash against each other.
This effectively assures India a medal in the tournament.
17:46 (IST)
Srihari Nataraj finishes sixth
India's Srihari Nataraj finishes sixth in Men's 200m Backstroke with a timing of 2:02.83
17:44 (IST)
India trail!
India improve on their performance in the first quarter by slightly reducing the deficit, but still trail to the Indonesians 29-31 halfway through the match.
17:36 (IST)
India's Srihari Nataraj in Men's 200m backstroke final
17:31 (IST)
Sport climbing update
India's fifteen-year-old Chingkheinganba Maibam finished 12th in the Men's Speed finals.
17:30 (IST)
17:25 (IST)
17:23 (IST)
India behind
At the end of the first quarter, the Indian team trails 14-17 to Indonesia in their Women's 5x5 Group match.
India and Indonesia are currently joint bottom of Group A, with three losses in three matches.
17:22 (IST)
37' India 14-25 Iran
ALL OUT! India losing the plot here. Iran inching towards a historic victory. India down to two just two men. Iran have one foot in the final
17:21 (IST)
34' India 14-20 Iran
India losing the plot here. Iran inching towards a historic victory. India down to two just two men. If Iran can get an all-out, a place in the final will all be assured
17:14 (IST)
India's Virdhawal Vikram Khade misses out on a medal in the Men's 50 metres butterfly, finishing in eighth place with a time of 24.48 seconds.
17:14 (IST)
29' India 12-16 Iran
Pardeep Narwal is tackled. Iran's defence is dominating the Indian raiders and Indians need to change that if they are to make their 8th straight final
17:09 (IST)
25' India 11-14 Iran
Iran stretch lead to three points. India in a spot of bother now. Indians need to score points on their raids to get back into the game
17:06 (IST)
Pranaav Jerry Chopra N Sikki Reddy eliminated in round of 32
The Indian duo's sizeable lead in the second game was quickly overturned by their Malaysian opponents, with the Indians losing 15-21, 21-23.
17:06 (IST)
23' India 11-9 Iran
Two crucial points for India. First a tackle from India and then a point from Monu Goyat in do-or-die raid. Iran down to two men and Abozar if off the mat
17:02 (IST)
21' India 9-9 Iran
Second half begins. This game is on the edge with Iran down to four men, but getting that all-out will be easier said than done for India
16:58 (IST)
HT: India 9-9 Iran
A very tactical game so far. India and Iran not giving each other an inch. India did well to start on the front foot, but Iran defence has come to the party as expected and kept India in control. Iran have scored six points in super tackles and the Indian raiders have failed to impose themselves on the game. Massive second half coming up
16:56 (IST)
19' India 8-9 Iran
Iran take the lead now. Indians feeling the pressure. Ajay Thakur is dismissed after he enters the lobby without getting a touch. India need to get control over their nerves as half time approaches
16:53 (IST)
17' India 8-8 Iran
SUPER TACKLE! Iran defence is keeping them in the game. They have now drawn level in this game. Indian raiders are struggling to deal with Iran's three-man defence
16:50 (IST)
14' India 7-6 Iran
ANOTHER SUPER TACKLE! The Iranian defence does its job again as Rishank Devadiga is tackled.
16:47 (IST)
The Indian pair of Chopra-Reddy lead!
The Indian have done extremely well in the second game to regain their composure and have worked well as a team to establish a lead of 14-8 over their Malaysian opponents
16:46 (IST)
10' India 6-4 Iran
SUPER TACKLE! Iran making a comeback here with just three men on court. With their best defensive pair on the mat, the situation was bit of a blessing in disguise
16:43 (IST)
7' India 5-1 Iran
Iran down to just three men. However both Fazel Atrachali and Abozar Mohajermighani are still on court. Indian raiders not taking any risks in their raids which is a smart ploy
16:39 (IST)
Indian duo of Ponnappa and Rankireddy bow out of the mixed doubles
The pair were unable to follow through on the promise they showed towards the end of the first game, losing the second game 21-16.
16:38 (IST)
5' India 3-0 Iran
Maharashtra boys doing it for India. After Rishank's opemning point. Left corner Girish Ernak witn two successive tackle points. India off to a good start.
16:37 (IST)
3' India 1-0 Iran
Rishank Devadiga opens India's account ina do-or-die raid. Brilliant hand touch on Nabibaksh. That should settle some Indian nerves
16:33 (IST)
Virdhawal Khade in final action
Coming up next, India's Virdhawal Vikram Khade in action in the Men's 50 m Butterfly.
16:32 (IST)
Indian pair Chopra-Reddy lose opening game
India's Pranaav Jerry Chopra-N Sikki Reddy lose opening game 21-15 to Malaysia's Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying in the Mixed Doubles Round of 32 clash
16:30 (IST)
Time for India vs Iran!
India take on Iran in the men's kabaddi semifinal. The two teams have faced each other in the previous two finals. Can they produce another epic in this semifinal?
16:27 (IST)
PRAJNESH WINS! ANOTHER MEDAL COMING INDIA's WAY
Prajnesh Gunneswaram beats Kwon Soonwoo in a thrilling quarterfinal to reach the semifinal in Men's Singles and confirm a medal for India in tennis!
16:24 (IST)
Indian pair trail!
India's Chopra-Rddye trail 10-11 at the break in the first game against Malaysia's Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying.
16:22 (IST)
A comeback is on!
Ponnappa and Rankireddy race into an early lead in the second game against their opponents from Thailand, heading into the second mid-game break leading at 11-7!
16:20 (IST)
Prajnesh's quarter-final resumes
India's Prajnesh is tied at 6-6 in the tie-breaker against Korea's Soonwoo
16:15 (IST)
Rankireddy and Ponnappa lose the first game
The Indian duo showed great understanding to press the Thai duo, but fell just short, losing 27-25.
It's been neck-and-neck so far!
16:14 (IST)
Pranaav Jerry Chopra-N Sikki Reddy in Round of 32 action
India's Pranaav Jerry Chopra-N Sikki Reddy in action against Mixed Doubles Badminton action against Malaysia's Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying. As things stand the Malaysian pair are leading 5-3
16:09 (IST)
No medal for Indian gymnasts
India's Aruna Reddy (12.775) and Pranati Nayak (12.575) finish 7th and 8th respectivelt in the Women's Vault final. No medal for the Indians but they will be proud of their effort in Jakarta
16:00 (IST)
India to play Iran in Men's Kabaddi semi-final at 4:30 PM IST
15:55 (IST)
Indian pair in Mixed Doubles Round of 32 action
Satwinsairaj Rankireddy-Ashwini Ponappa begin their Round of 32 clash against Thai pair. In the first game they are currently trailing 9-16
15:39 (IST)
Play suspended due to rain
Rain comes to Prajnesh's rescue after rain stops play with the score tied at 6-6 in the tie-breaker. Keep following the blog for further updates on that Men's quarterfinal
15:37 (IST)
India's Pranoti Nayak averages 12.575 after her two attempts in Women's Vault final