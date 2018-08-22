Asian Games 2018, Day 4 updates: Dilpreet Singh has an easy finish after Manpreet Singh does all the hard work and feeds him the ball. India lead this match 19-0 against Hong Kong, and there's still a lot of life left in this match.
Day 3 report: Indian shooters Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma bagged the gold and bronze medals respectively in the Men's 10 metre Air Pistol final in the ongoing 2018 Asian Games here on Tuesday.
Saurabh, 16, clinched the gold after producing an Asian Games record score of 240.7. It was India's third gold medal at the ongoing Games.
Abhishek, 29, stood third scoring 219.3 to take India's medal tally to seven. He had finished sixth during the qualification round.
Tomoyuki Matsuda of Japan secured the silver with 239.7. He and Saurabh pulled away for the gold medal battle with points of 220.1 and 220.5 respectively as Abhishek was eliminated with 219.3 points after eight series.
Matsuda, 42, was leading the charge going into the ninth and final series having led after each of the series. But in the final series, he came up with first shot score of 8.9 to blow his chances as Saurabh overtook him with a 10.2 in his first shot of the series.
In the second shot of the series, Matsuda scored 10.3 but Saurabh did well with 10.4 to seal the title.
At the beginning, Saurabh, who topped the qualifications after a score of 586, began his finals with a 50.6 in the opening five-shot series. In the second five-shot series, he scored 50.8 to take his total to 101.4, while Matsuda had 103.3 in total at this point of time.
In the third series, a two-shot round, Saurabh scored 18.6. He then produced scores of 19.4, 20.0, 20.6, 20.2 to have a total of 200.2 at the end of seven series when Matsuda and Saurabh totalled 201.3 and 199.7 respectively as the top three places were determined.
In the eighth series, Saurabh, Matsuda and Abhishek got scores of 19.9, 19.2 and 19.6 as the latter was eliminated.
The drama unfolded in the final series, with Matsuda coming up with his worst shot of the entire final round to give the advantage to Saurabh, who grabbed the opportunity with both hands.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date: Aug 22, 2018 19:08 PM
Indian swimming contingent enters the finals. India finished eighth in the men's 4 x 100m freestyle relay. The finals will be played later today.
19:08 (IST)
19:03 (IST)
18:57 (IST)
18:41 (IST)
18:33 (IST)
18:21 (IST)
18:16 (IST)
18:11 (IST)
18:07 (IST)
18:05 (IST)
17:51 (IST)
17:44 (IST)
17:42 (IST)
17:09 (IST)
17:01 (IST)
16:40 (IST)
16:37 (IST)
15:46 (IST)
15:31 (IST)
15:14 (IST)
14:59 (IST)
14:26 (IST)
14:24 (IST)
YET ANOTHER SHOOT-OFF!
Incredible. Yang shoots a blank round. Rahi hit two. Shoot off for Gold!
Another one. Both stay in the hunt! 4 each. Another shoot off. Get these two some extra ammo.
14:22 (IST)
10 shots to go. Rahi leads by one.
Yangpaiboon comes up with a perfect set! She now leads by two. Nerves for Rahi. How can she comeback?
14:20 (IST)
UPDATE: Iran's MohammadAli is through to the final of the Greco-Roman 77kg and that means India's Gurpreet Singh will have a chance to claim a bronze medal through the repechage round.
14:17 (IST)
14:14 (IST)
14:12 (IST)
Great round for Rahi, four shots, with Lin getting only one. Now she leads the Thai by 2. Manu consistently average. Eliminations have started, remember.
14:11 (IST)
Rahi’s turn to shoot low, only two. Lin from China gets a perfect series, is second, one point behind. Manu in 5th spot.
14:10 (IST)
MAKE THAT 25!
14:08 (IST)
Rahi goes with another perfect series. All eyes on Manu seems to have helped Rahi.
Rahi missed her first shot on her 12th attempt. Manu has had a bad round, she's in fifth. Rahi leads by two.
14:06 (IST)
Excellent start from Rahi Sarnobat, who leads the way with 10 out of 10. Manu Bhaker has six out of 10 and is placed at 5th.
14:05 (IST)
Sighting shots done. The athletes are getting ready.
The scoring system here is simple, 10.2 or more counts and a hit. Anything less is a miss. Also, the pistol shots are a lot louder than the air pistol.
Rahi starts with a perfect series. Manu only three out of five. The clips are back in for the next series.
13:56 (IST)
13:54 (IST)
Toying around...
13:44 (IST)
13:41 (IST)
13:28 (IST)
13:21 (IST)
13:16 (IST)
FOURTEEN-NIL. ARE YOU SERIOUS?
13:12 (IST)
Goals galore!
13:10 (IST)
13:10 (IST)
Another one
13:01 (IST)
We don't think they are going to stop here...
Another goal!
12:59 (IST)
12:59 (IST)
This is madness!
