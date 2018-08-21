A good day for India at the Asian Games. It started with Saurabh Chaudhary clinching gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol event while Abhishek Verma winning bronze in the same. Another shooter, Sanjeev Rajput won silver medal in Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions while wrestler Divya Kakran won her bronze medal bout by technical superiority.

Apart from that, the Indian wushu contingent guaranteed four medals for the country.

Thanks for joining with us today and we will back again tomorrow with the blog. Until then, good bye!