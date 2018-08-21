You are here:
Highlights, Asian Games 2018 Day 3: Divya Kakran wins bronze; Indian women's hockey team hammer Kazakhs

Sports FP Sports Aug 21, 2018 21:29:10 IST
  • 21:29 (IST)

    A good day for India at the Asian Games. It started with Saurabh Chaudhary clinching gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol event while Abhishek Verma winning bronze in the same. Another shooter, Sanjeev Rajput won silver medal in Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions while wrestler Divya Kakran won her bronze medal bout by technical superiority. 

    Apart from that, the Indian wushu contingent guaranteed four medals for the country. 

    Thanks for joining with us today and we will back again tomorrow with the blog. Until then, good bye!    

  • 20:48 (IST)

    Pardeep Kumar couldn't assure a fifth Sanda medal for India, as he struggled to hold off a determined Puja Riyaya, despite making a strong start and winning the first round.

  • 20:44 (IST)

    Wushu

    That's the end. No fifth medal for India in wushu as Pardeep Kumar loses his bout against Puja Riyaya. 

  • 20:39 (IST)

    Wushu

    One point each to Pardeep Kumar and Puja Riyaya. Time's running out. 

  • 20:28 (IST)

    The last of India's Sanda contingent plays next

    Pardeep Kumar faces Puja Riyaya in the Men's Sanda 70kg quarter-finals.

    He had earlier beaten Mirzodalerkhon Khurshedzoda 2-0 in the round of 16.

  • 20:16 (IST)

    Women's Hockey

    The carnage comes to an end. Well, it's fair to say that the Kazaks were no match to the quality of the Indians. The final scoreline read 21-0. 
     
    Here are India's goal-scores: 
     
    Lalremsiami - 3
    Udita - 1
    Neha Goyal - 1
    Navneet Kaur - 3
    Vandana Kataria - 3
    Lillima Minz - 2
    Navjot Kaur - 2
    Gurjit Kaur - 4 
    Deep Grace Ekka - 1
    Monika - 1

  • 20:06 (IST)

    Medal update

    India have assured yet another medal in Wushu, this one coming courtesy of Narender Grewal.

    Grewal dispatched his opponent Akhmal Rakhimov 2-0 to enter the Men's Sanda 65kg semi-finals.

  • 19:57 (IST)

    Women's Hockey

    Navneet Kaur completes her hat-trick. A total of three Indian players have scored hat-tricks in this match. 17-0 so far. 

  • 19:52 (IST)

    Surya Bhanu Partap Singh wins!

    India's excellent run in the Wushu quarter-finals continues as Surya Bhanu Partap Singh beats his opponent from the Philippines to enter the Men's Sanda 60kg semi-finals.

    Another medal assured. 

  • 19:49 (IST)

    Women's Hockey

    As expected, more goals from India in the third quarter. Seven more and the scoreline reads 16 goals to India while Kazakhstan haven't been able to score. 
     
    India's goal-scorers: 
     
    Lalremsiami - 3
    Udita - 1
    Neha Goyal - 1
    Navneet Kaur - 3
    Vandana Kataria - 2
    Lillima Minz - 2
    Navjot Kaur - 1
    Gurjit Kaur - 2 
    Deep Grace Ekka - 1

  • 19:30 (IST)

    Wushu

    Up next, Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh takes on Jean Claude Saclag in the Men's Sanda 60kg Quarter-finals.

    Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh beat Abdul Haris Sofyan:flag-id: 2-1 in the round of 16.

  • 19:16 (IST)

    Women's Hockey

    That's the end of the first-half. There's no stopping when it comes to Indians scoring the goals. They have scored nine and conceded none.
     
    Pretty sure there will be more goals in the match. 

  • 19:09 (IST)

    Santosh Kumar wins!

    Another medal is assured for India, as Santosh Kumar reaches the semi-final of the Men's Sanda 56kg.

  • 18:53 (IST)

    Women's Hockey

    End of the first quarter
     
    India leading the match against Kazakhstan 5-0. Looks like they won't trouble winning this game. 

  • 18:49 (IST)

    Wushu

    Coming up next, India's Santosh Kumar takes on Phithak Paokrathok in the Men's Sanda 56kg quarter-finals.

    Kumar beat Zaid Ali Ali Wazea of Yemen 2-0 in the round of 16.

  • 18:43 (IST)

    Women's Hockey

    Indians proving just too good for the Kazhaks. Five more minutes still left in the first quarter but they are already up by three goals. 

  • 18:39 (IST)

    Women's Hockey

    First goal for India in the 8th minute. Gurjit Kaur with a perfect conversion from a penalty corner. 

  • 18:35 (IST)

    Women's Hockey

    Meanwhile, Indian women's hockey team's match against Kazakhstan has started. Early dominance from the Indians. 

  • 18:33 (IST)

    Divya Kakran with the bronze medal 

    She became the third Indian wrestler to win a medal at ongoing Asian Games. In the bronze-medal bout, she beat her Taiwan's Wenling Chen 10-0 and won the medal by technical superiority. 

  • 18:26 (IST)

    Roshibina Devi Naorem wins 2-0!

    The Indian makes quick work of her opponent to reach the semi-finals of the Women's Sanda 60kg!

    Naorem is now assured to win a medal, with both losing semi-finalists winning a bronze. 

  • 18:17 (IST)

    Wushu

    Up next, India's Roshibina Devi Naorem takes on Mubashra of Pakistan in the Women's Sanda 60kg Quarterfinals.

  • Artistic Gymnastics 

    The Indian women did just about enough to qualify for Wednesday’s team final as the seventh among eight qualifiers with 144.300 points. Dipa Karamakar (48.700) and Aruna Budda Reddy (47.900) had to show their all-around skills to help the team get into the final. Pranati Das, the third gymnast who was trusted to perform on all four apparatus, added 34.200 to the team’s tally since her vault score was not among the three best. India’s best vaulter on the night, Pranati Nayak contributed 13.500 to the team’s kitty.
     
    With 40.350 points from the vaults routine, India was fourth. Considering that it is India’s strongest suit, it was apparent that the team would not challenge the two Koreas and Japan for top three places in the overall standings. It slid to sixth after the second rotation on uneven bars but, riding on Dipa's 12.750 effort, rose to fourth place yet again. However, the weak routines on the floor exercises meant that India finished seventh ahead of Indonesia (140.850).

  • Artistic Gymnastics 

    Dipa Karmakar may have missed out on qualifying for the vault final but the gutsy athlete made it to the title round on the beam by finishing joint seventh with 12.750 points. Chinese Chen Yile (14.800) and Zhang Jin (14.450) will start favourite but with their team-mates, Luao Huan and Liu Tingting sitting out, Dipa can look to make a tilt at the bronze medal.

     

  • Artistic Gymnastics 

    Dipa Karmakar (13.225) had to endure being beaten to the vault final in the Asian Games by two of her team-mates, Pranati Nayak (13.500) and Aruna Budda Reddy (13.425). With the rules providing for only two competitors per nation making it to the final from the qualification, the eighth-placed Indian star had to concede a place to Chinese Taipei’s Fang Ko Chin (13.050).
     
    Dipa, returning to major competition after a knee injury and rehab post the Olympic Games in Rio in 2016, may have edged out Aruna Budda Reddy had she not conceded penalties – 0.300 on the first attempt and 0.100 on the second. She would have finished marginally ahead but for those penalties.

  • 17:35 (IST)

    WRESTLING

    Wrestling - Women's Freestyle 68 kg Bronze Medal

    BRONZE MEDAL FOR INDIA!
     
    Divya Kakran beats Chen Wenling. She took just 90 seconds to score 10 points and clinched the medal through technical superiority. 
     
    This is India's 10th medal at the Asian Games.  

  • 17:30 (IST)

    Wrestling - Women's Freestyle 68 kg Bronze Medal

    Brilliant from Divya Kakran as she has already taken a 6-0 lead. 

  • 17:30 (IST)

    Wrestling - Women's Freestyle 68 kg Bronze Medal 

    India's Divya Kakran takes on Taiwan's Chen Wenling. 

  • 17:28 (IST)

    Artistic Gymnastics 

    Indian athletes have performed well at the vault, with 5th, 6th and 7th place going to Indians.

    This means Dipa Karmakar cannot make it to the final as only two athletes from each country allowed in the apparatus final.

  • 17:17 (IST)

    Artistic Gymnastics 

    The second rotation of Artistic Gymnastics sees India drop a few ranks to 6th in Subdivision 3 after a couple of errors on the uneven bars.

  • 17:03 (IST)

    Tennis - Mixed doubles Round of 32

    Rohan Bopanna and Ankita Raina win the tiebreaker 11-9!

    In an absolutely thrilling contest, the Indian duo stepped up when it was required and secured their progression to the Mixed Doubles round of 16.

  • Swimming

    Virdhawal Khade finished fourth in the 50m freestyle final, missing being on the podium by only a hundredth of a second. Japan’s Shunichi Nakao edged him to the bronze medal perhaps by the thinnest of margins. China’s Yu Hexin was ahead of competition, clocking 22.11 seconds to Japan’s Katsumi Nakamura’s 22.20 seconds for silver. It seemed like a deadheat for bronze but the cameras and technology ruled in favour of the 22-year-old Nakao Shinichi.

    By clocking a stunning 22.43 seconds in the heats this morning, the Virdhawal Khade had broken his own National record, a full nine years after he set it at 22.55 seconds in the Asian Age Group Championships in Tokyo. Along the way, he won four medals in the 2009 Asian Championships in Foshan, China, and the 50m butterfly bronze in Asian Games in Guangzhou the next year.

    He was looking to become India’s first multiple medallist in the Asian Games. India’s individual medallists in Asian Games swimming: Sachin Nag (100m freestyle gold, 1951), Kanti Shah (100m backstroke silver, 1951), Bimal Chandra (400m freestyle bronze, 1951), Jehangir Naigamwala (200m breaststroke bronze, 1951), Khajan Singh (200m butterfly, silver, 1986), Virdhawal Khade (50m butterfly, 2010) and Sandeep Sejwal (50m breaststroke bronze, 2014).
    In 2012, as a 21-year-old, he was appointed Deputy Collector by the State Government of Maharashtra and returned to swimming after a good four years. Had he repeated his time from the heats, Virdhawal Khade may well have become the first Indian swimmer to win multiple individual medals in Asian Games.

  • Archery update

    India’s trio of Atanu Das, Vishwas and Jagdish Choudhary scored 1995 points and was ranked eighth in the recurve archery team competition. The team will most likely face Vietnam in the pre-quarterfinal and possibly run in to Korea, which secured a Games record of 2037 in the ranking round.

    In the mixed pair event, Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das were ranked eighth with a combined score of 1309 points and will meet Mongolian pair of Urantungalag Bishindee and Otgonbold Baatarkhuyan in the second round. If they win this match, they will most likely run into the Korean pair of Oh Jin Hyek and Chae Young Kang.

  • Archery update

    Atanu Das earned himself the 14th rank in the men’s recurve competition featuring as many as 79 archers. His 72-arrow total of 660 was quite below his season’s best of 676 but the 7 that he shot with his final dragged him down a couple of ranks. His first half score of 332 was followed by 328 and included as many as 26 10s.

    Vishwash, 33, was the second best Indian on view today, scoring 658 for the 17th place. Jagdish Choudhary (638, 39th place) and Sukhchain Singh (631, 46th place) were their other compatriots in the competition.

  • 16:56 (IST)

    On to the women's artistic gymnastics

    Dipa Karmakar was in action in the first rotation of subdivision 3, as the Indian team took on the vault.

  • 16:51 (IST)

    Tennis - Mixed doubles Round of 32

    It's down to the wire in the final tiebreaker set!

    Rohan Bopanna and Ankita Raina are clinging on for dear life with the score at 7-6 to the Koreans.

  • 16:47 (IST)

    For Khade and the bronze, the difference was just 0.01 seconds. Heartbreaking indeed for the Indian swimmer.  

  • 16:44 (IST)

    Tennis - Mixed doubles Round of 32

    The Indians lose the second set.

    Bopanna and Raina lose 6-2 as the duo of Kim and Jeamoon make it level.

  • 16:43 (IST)

    Men's 50m freestyle swimming final 

    So close but no medal for India's Virdhawal Khade. He finished fourth after clocking 22.47 seconds. Third-placed Shini Nakao clocked 22.46 second. 
     
    China's Yu Hexin takes the gold (22.11). Japan's Katsumi Nakamura (22.20) gets the silver. 
     
     

  • 16:36 (IST)

    Men's 50m freestyle swimming final 

    India's hope Virdhawal Khade is in action. The swim will start in few minutes. 

  • 16:32 (IST)

    Well done, boys!

  • 16:30 (IST)

    Tennis - Mixed doubles Round of 32

    The Indian duo of Rohan Bopanna and Ankita Raina trail 1-4 in the second set!

    Their Korean opponents Jeamoon and Kim have fought back to pile the pressure on to the Indians.

  • 16:27 (IST)

    Men's kabaddi Group A match

    And that's the end of the match. Superb performance from the Indians as they defeated Thailand 49-30. 

  • 16:26 (IST)

    Men's recurve archery individual and team ranking round has come to an end. Here's the list of Indians, their ranks and scores:

    Atanu Das - 14 - 332 (score)

    Viswash - 17 - 328

    Jagdish Choudhary - 31 - 314

    Sukhchain Singh - 46 - 306

    India - 8th - 1956

    India (mixed team) - 8th - 1309 

  • 16:13 (IST)

    Tennis - Mixed doubles Round of 32

    Bopanna and Raina win the first set!

    The Indian duo recovered from a sluggish start to win three games in a row and clinch the first set.

  • 16:13 (IST)

    Men's kabaddi Group A match

    India having it easy at the moment. Rahul Chaudhari has been the most impressive raider from the team. 37 points to India as against only 16 to Thailand after 10 minutes in second-half. 

  • 16:07 (IST)

    Tennis - Mixed doubles Round of 32

    It's neck-and-neck!

    Rohan Bopanna and Ankita Raina find their feet and rally to tie the first set at 3-3!

  • 16:01 (IST)

    Men's kabaddi Group A match

    End of the first half. Dominating performance from the Indians, as usual. It's 21-12 in favour of India against Thailand, and looks like they will have no trouble in winning the match.

  • 15:58 (IST)

    Tennis - Mixed doubles Round of 32

    The Indian duo of Rohan Bopanna and Ankita Raina trail 2-1 in the first set.

    We're still in the early minutes of the game however, and the Indians have shown that they can match the intensity of the Koreans.

  • 15:51 (IST)

    Men's kabaddi Group A match

    So far so dominating from India. They have taken a 11-point lead in the first half. The score reads 18-11 to India.  

  • 15:43 (IST)

    Meanwhile, Indian men's kabaddi team is playing their group A match against against Thalland. It has been a good start for India. 

Day 3, Schedule: Following is the schedule of Indian contingent on the third day of the Asian Games.

Archery

Men's Recurve Team Event: Atanu Das, Jagdish Chaudhary, Sukhchain Singh, Vishwas

Women's Recurve Team Event: Deepika Kumari, Promila Daimary, Ankita Bhakat, Laxmirani Majhi

Artistic Gymnastics

Women: Dipa Karmakar, Pranati Das, Aruna Reddy, Mandira Chowdhury, Pranati Nayak 2:30 PM (Qualification)

Bridge

Men's qualification

Mixed team qualification

Supermixed team qualification (All events start at 9 am)

Fencing

Women's Epee individual: 9 AM

Handball

Women's: India vs DPR Korea (1PM)

Hockey

Women's: India vs Kazakhstan 7 PM

Kabaddi

Women: India vs Sri Lanka 8 am ; India vs Indonesia 11:20 am

Men's: India vs Thailand 4 pm

Rowing

Men's singles sculls Repechages 8 am

Women's pair Repechages 7:50 am

Men's lightweights four Repechages 9am

Sepak Takraw

Women's team Regu: India vs Thailand 10:30 am

Shooting

Men: Abhishek Verma, Saurabh Chaudhary 10m air pistol qualification 8 am

Finals (9:45 AM)

Mixed team event:

Lakshay, Shreyasi Singh Trap qualification 8:30 am (Final 3:00 pm

Swimming

Anshul Kothari, Virdhawal Khade 50m freestyle heats 8:06 am

Tennis

Round of 16 (Men and women)

Volleyball

Women: India vs Vietman 9 AM

Wrestling

Men's (Greco Roman):

Gyanender (60 kg) , Manish (67 kg)

Women's: (Freestyle)

Divya Kakran (68 kg), Kiran (72 kg).


