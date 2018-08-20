You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Highlights, Asian Games 2018, Day 2: Vinesh Phogat wins Wrestling gold; Lakshay Sheoran, Deepak Kumar bag silver

Sports FP Sports Aug 20, 2018 21:10:05 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds
Highlights, Asian Games 2018, Day 2: Vinesh Phogat wins Wrestling gold; Lakshay Sheoran, Deepak Kumar bag silver

  • 21:08 (IST)

    That's all from our coverage. A big shout out to our correspondents G Rajaraman, Snehal Pradhan and V Krishnaswamy in Jakarta for their inputs. We will bring you all the updates from tomorrow's Games. Till then, it's a goodbye

  • 21:06 (IST)

    Medal Tally (After Day 2)

  • 21:01 (IST)

    That concludes India's day at the Asian Games. A fairly successful day as India bagged three medals. Vinesh Phogat winning the gold in women's 50kg Freestyle wrestling, while Lakshay Sheoran wins silver medal in men's trap shooting. India began the day with a silver from Deepak Kumar in 10m air rifle event.



    Sakshi Malik and Pooja Dhanda failed to win medals after losing in bronze medal bouts. In men's wrestling, Sumit too lost in the bronze medal playoff.

    In badminton, men and women's team lost to Indonesia and Japan respectively. The biggest shock of the day though came on the kabaddi mat where India's men's team were stunned by South Korea in the preliminary game. This was India's first ever defeat at the Asian Games since its introduction in 1990. The women's team though had few problems in dispatching Thailand in their group game.

    It was a good day for India's tennis player as most barring India's women's doubles pair advanced to the next round. 

     

  • 20:45 (IST)

    Wushu update

    Narender Grewal wins 2-1 against Clemente Jr Tabugara of the Philippines to qualify for the Men's Sanda 60kg Quarter-final

  • 20:32 (IST)

    TENNIS

    Bopanna-Divij through to Round of 16 

    India's Rohan Bopanna-Sharan Divij through to the ROund of 16 in Men's Doubles with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Indonesia's David Susanto-Ignatius Susanto

  • 20:25 (IST)

    Wushu update

    India's Surya Bhanu Partap Singh comes back from behind against Abdul Haris Sofyan of Indonesia to qualify for the Men's Sanda 60kg Quarter-finals

  • 20:06 (IST)

    TENNIS

    Men's Doubles update 

    Bopanna-Divij win first set 6-3 against Indonesian pair. 

  • 20:00 (IST)

    HOCKEY

    FT: India 17-0 Indonesia 

    The hosts are put out of their misery as Harendra Singh's men get off to the best possible start

  • 19:54 (IST)

    HOCKEY

    India 17-0 Indonesia 

    It's hard to keep the count. India showing no mercy as the hosts struggle

  • 19:50 (IST)

    Sumit misses out on bronze medal 

    Sumit loses bronze medal playoff against Uzbekistan's M Davit

  • 19:49 (IST)

    WRESTLING

    Sumit in bronze medal match 

    India's Sumit trailing 2-0 in Men's 125kg Freestyle Wrestling bronze medal playoff

  • 19:47 (IST)

    TENNIS

    Men's doubles R-32 game next 

    Rohan Bopanna-Sharan Divij in Men's doubles action next 

  • 19:40 (IST)

    HOCKEY

    India 14-0 Indonesia

    Mandeep Singh adds 14th goal. Yes you read that right. It's 14-0 and there's still time left

  • 19:37 (IST)

    GYMNASTICS

    Bad day for Indian gymnasts 

    All Indian male gymnasts fail to qualify for the next round in artistic gymnastics. Yogeshwar Singh is Reserve 2 in Vault, but his chances appear bleak

  • 19:29 (IST)

    HOCKEY

    Simranjeet Singh makes it 12-0

  • 19:26 (IST)

    HOCKEY

    India enter double digits

    India leading 11-0 now. There is no slowing down for Harendra Singh's men in the second half

  • 19:13 (IST)

    WRESTLING

    Sakshi Malik loses 

    Sakshi Malik fails to bag bronze medal after losing on technical superiority to DPR Korea's Rim Jong Sim

  • 19:12 (IST)

    WRESTLING

    Sakshi Malik in trouble

    Indian trailing 8-2 to her North Korean rival. Can she mount a comeback to bag bronze?

  • 19:11 (IST)

    HOCKEY

    India 9-0 Indonesia 

    Dilpreet and Mandeep Singh add two quickfire goals to make it 9-0 in India's favour

  • 19:10 (IST)

    WRESTLING

    Sakshi Malik in bronze medal playoff 

    India's Sakshi Malik in bronze medal playoff against DPR Korea's Rim Jong Sim. 

  • 19:06 (IST)

    HOCKEY

    India hammering Indonesia 

    7-0! Vivek Sagar Prasad makes it 7-0 shortly after India's sixth goal. Indonesia have nowhere to hide

  • WRESTLING

    Pooja Dhanda’s hopes of returning home with an Asian Games medal were dashed when she lost the bronze medal play-off against Japan’s Katsuki Sakagami 1-6. The only point that came the Indian’s way was through a caution that her rival earned for passivity.

     

    To be fair to the curly-haired Indian, a semifinal place in the Asian Games was an improvement over her performance in the continental championship in Bishket, Kyrgistan. Her biggest challenge in the bronze medal bout was to erase memories of her fairly one-sided defeat by the North Korean Jong Myong Suk in the semifinals.

     

    The Japanese had lost a pretty hard-fought bout to Jong Myong Suk in the opening round and had come to the play-off through a facile victory over Kazakhstan’s Emma Tissina in the repechage. The intensity of her battle with the eventual gold medallist suggested that Pooja Dhanda would find the 2017 Asian Championship bronze medallist a tough nut to crack.

  • 18:57 (IST)

    Wushu update

    Happening now, India's Santosh Kumar takes on Zaid Ali Ali Wazea of Yemen in the Men's Sanda 56kg.

  • 18:51 (IST)

    HOCKEY

    End of 1st quarter: India 5-0 Indonesia 

    India on top against Indonesia. Harendra Singh will look to make a few changes in the second quarter

  • 18:49 (IST)

    HOCKEY

    GOAL! India 5-0 Indonesia 

    Simranjeet Singh adds another one for India. Indonesia struggling to contain a rampant Indian side

  • 18:47 (IST)

    HOCKEY

    4-0! India run riot in the first quarter!

    Akashdeep runs on to a long scoop and takes a shot with his back towards the goal. The ball deflects off an Indonesian player and rolls into the back of the net.

  • 18:44 (IST)

    Pooja Dhanda misses out on bronze 

    Sakagami Katsuki of Japan beats India's Pooja Dhanda in the bronze medal playoff. The Japanese won 3-1

  • 18:43 (IST)

    HOCKEY

    3-0! India start strong!

    Dilpreet Singh latches on to a loose ball after a penalty corner to rifle in a shot and exteend India's early lead!

  • 18:41 (IST)

    WRESTLING

    Sakagami makes comeback

    Pooja Dhanda now trails the Japanese by 2-1. 90 seconds left to play

     

  • 18:40 (IST)

    WRESTLING

    Pooja Dhanda holds slender lead 

    Pooja Dhanda ends first period with a 1-0 lead. Still lot of work to be done to clinch bronze

  • 18:38 (IST)

    WRESTLING

    Pooja Dhanda in bronze medal playoff 

    Pooja Dhanda faces Japan's Sakagami Katsuki in Women's 57kg Freestyle Wrestling bronze medal playoff

  • 18:34 (IST)

    SWIMMING

    Men's relay team finishes 7th 

    Indian men's team finishes seventh in the Men's 4x200m Relay final. They end with a timing of 7:37.07

  • 18:05 (IST)

    SWIMMING

    Time for Men's relay final

    Up next, the Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay!

    India's four-man team of Srihari Nataraj, Avinash Mani, Saurabh Sangvekar and Neel Roy start in Lane 1.

  • 17:57 (IST)

    TENNIS

    Indian pair bows out! 

    India's Rutuja Bhosale-Pranjali Yadlapalli lose 2-1 in the women's Doubles Round of 32 clash against Indonesian pair

  • 17:55 (IST)

    Vinesh Phogat's win in numbers 

  • 17:52 (IST)

    WRESTLING

    VINESH PHOGAT WINS GOLD

    Vinesh Phogat beats Japan's Irie Yuki 6-2 to win the gold medal in women's 50kg freestyle wrestling. Vinesh becomes the first Indian women to win a gold medal at Asian Games. Historic!

  • 17:49 (IST)

    WRESTLING

    Vinesh leads after first round 

    Vinesh holds a 4-0 lead at the end of the first round. The Indian looks in good shape so far

  • 17:46 (IST)

    WRESTLING

    Vinesh in the lead

    Vinesh Phogat makes a strong start. She leads 4-0 in the first round.

  • 17:45 (IST)

    WRESTLING

    Vinesh Phogat in Women's 50kg final action

    Vinesh Phogat up against Japan's Irie Yuki in the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling final

  • 17:39 (IST)

    GYMNASTICS

    Indian gymnasts in action

    The Indian team is 11th after Rotation 2 in the Men's Qualification. India's Rakesh Patra scored a 13.900 on the rings, with a significant deduction for a shaky dismount.

  • 17:19 (IST)

    SWIMMING

    Swimming Relay final coming up! 

    India's Srihari Nataraj, Saurabh Sangvekar, Avinash Mani and Neel Roy will feature in Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay final shortly

  • 17:16 (IST)

    GYMNASTICS

    India in Artistic Gymnastics action 

    Men's qualification round is underway. India's Ashish Kumar, Rakesh Patra, Gaurav Kumar, Yogeshwar Singh and Sidhartth Verma in action

  • 16:49 (IST)

    TENNIS

    Doubles action coming up next! 

    India's men's pair Rohan Bopanna-Sharan Divij and women's pair Rutuja Bhosale-Pranjala Yadlapalli will be in Round of 32 action shortly

  • 16:44 (IST)

    TENNIS

    Karman Kaur into the Round of 16

    India's Thandi Karman Kaur beats Mongolia's Altansanrai Jagral in the Women's Singles Round of 32 clash

  • 16:41 (IST)

    TENNIS

    Prajnesh wins! 

    India's GP Prajnesh beats Indonesia's Fitriadi Rifqi 6-2, 6-0 to advance to the Round of 16 in Men's singles. 

  • 16:32 (IST)

    India 3-0 Volleyball: Match score

  • 16:31 (IST)

    VOLLEYBALL

    India beat Hong Kong

    India beat Hong Kong 3-0 in Pool F game. The Indians won 27-25, 25-22, 22-19 to clinch the match

  • 16:27 (IST)

    BADMINTON

    Indian Men's team bows out! 

    Indian pair Manu Atri-Sumeet Reddy lose 21-14, 21-18 as India lose to Indonesia in the Men's Team Badminton event at the quarter-final stage

  • 16:24 (IST)

    Sepak Takraw update!

    The Indian team comes up short against host Indonesia. Indonesia beat India 3-0 at Sepak Takraw in the Men's Team Regu Preliminary at the JSC Ranau Hall in Palembang.

  • 16:21 (IST)

    BADMINTON

    Indians battling hard in do-or-die clash

    Sumeeth Reddy and Manu Attri go into the second mid-game break leading 11-8.

    This time around, they will need to keep their wits about them as the Indonesian duo seek to finish off the match.

Load More

Live updates: Sakshi Malik fails to bag bronze medal after losing on technical superiority to DPR Korea's Rim Jong Sim

Day 1 report: Bajrang Punia snatched the spotlight from fading superstar Sushil Kumar to open India's gold account at the 18th Asian Games after the shooters delivered just a bronze in a low-key start to their campaign today.

An in-form Bajrang won his maiden Asian Games gold in the 65kg category but a rusty Sushil lost his last chance to add an Asiad yellow metal to his rich collection after losing the qualification bout 3-5 to Bahrain's Adam Batirov in the 74 kg category.

Bajrang gave India the first gold of the Games in Jakarta but the country's first medal came 600 kilometers away in Palembang, where the mixed rifle team of Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar faltered towards the end to settle for bronze.

Like wrestling, shooting was also a mixed bag as the bronze came after teen sensation Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma failed to qualify for the pistol mixed team finals against expectations.

The hockey turf in Jakarta also produced a brilliant result for India with the women's team, which won a bronze in 2014, hammering hosts Indonesia 8-0 for a rousing start. Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur was the star of the show with a hat-trick.

But the day well and truly belonged to Bajrang, who came into the Games after winning three tournaments -- the Commonwealth Games, the Tbilisi Grand Prix, and the Yasar Dogu International. He was simply sensational and produced a performance which had been expected of him in the build-up to the Games.

Such was his domination that the 24-year-old from Haryana won all his bouts, until the final, by technical superiority.

He outclassed Uzbekistan's Sirojiddin Khasanov (13-3), Tajikistan's Fayziev Abdulqosim (12-2) and Mongolia's N Batmagnai Batchuluu (10-0) to storm into the gold medal bout.

In the final, he was tested by Japan's Takatani Daichi but the Haryana grappler held his nerve to prevail 10-8 in an exciting battle.

With this stellar feat, Bajrang emulated his mentor Yogeshwar Dutt, who had won gold in the last edition. Kartar Singh (1978, 1986), Satpal Singh (1982), Rajinder Singh (1978), Changdi Ram (1970) and Maruti Mane (1962) are the other wrestlers who form India's golden club at Asiad.

"There are very few gold for Indian wrestlers in Asiad. So it is a big achievement for me. Only Yogeshwar and Rajinder Singh have won two gold medals in a year (CWG and Asiad), I am only the third to do it, so naturally, I am feeling proud of myself," the 24-year-old said.

Another name that was set to be on this list was of Sushil but the double Olympic medallist could not produce the big-event show he is famous for. However, he was graceful in defeat.

"I did not expect this. The 57kg World Champion was sitting beside me, he said 'I lost'. I told him don't worry, I have also lost. It is part of sport and I will come back again. We can't be overwhelmed by defeats or victories, it won't lead you anywhere," said Sushil.

A gold was also expected from the Jakabaring Shooting Range in Palembang, where the Indians were in contention in two events, but the contingent had to be content with a mixed team rifle bronze.

The Indian pairing of Chandela and Kumar aggregated 429.9 after 42 shots in the 48-shot final and were in second spot for major part of the 48-shot finals before China overtook them to take the silver.

It was a maiden Asian Games medal for Chandela, who will be aiming for a better colour medal in the 10m air rifle tomorrow. World Cup bronze medallist Kumar, who is mentored by the great Abhinav Bindra, had won a men's 10m rifle team bronze at last the edition at Incheon.

There were no more medals on the opening day but they were certainly some promising results.

Indian swimmers Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj finished creditable fifth and seventh respectively in the men's 200m butterfly and 100m backstroke events.

In rowing, medal hopes were raised after Om Prakash and Sawarn Singh topped Heat 2 in men's doubles sculls while Dattu Baban Bhokanal was second in Heat 1 of singles sculls.

It was a lean day in tennis with most Indians getting first-round byes. There was one match in the mixed doubles and last-minute formed pairing of Karman Kaur Thandi and Divij Sharan did well to clear the opening hurdle.

The Indian badminton team, led by Kidambi Srikanth, made a resounding start to its campaign, thrashing minnows Maldives 3-0 in the opening match of the team competition.

World No 8. Srikanth brushed aside Maldives' Hussein Zayan Shaheed Zaki 21-4 21-5 to give India a 1-0 lead. World No. 11 H S Prannoy then outclassed Mohamed Sarim 21-8 21-6.

B Sai Praneeth, who had clinched the 2017 Singapore Open, then ended the challenge of Mohamed Ajfan Rasheed with a 21-7 21-8 demolition as India wrapped up the contest 3-0.

In Kabaddi, which has been India's 'gold mine' at Asian Games, both teams made a winning start. The men's team outclassed Sri Lanka after opening its campaign with a win over Bangladesh, while the women's team pulled off a dominating win over Japan in its opener.

snatched the spotlight from fading superstar Sushil Kumar to open India's gold account at the 18th Asian Games after the shooters delivered just a bronze in a low-key start to their campaign on Sunday.

An in-form Bajrang won his maiden Asian Games gold in the 65kg category but a rusty Sushil lost his last chance to add an Asiad yellow metal to his rich collection after losing the qualification bout 3-5 to Bahrain's Adam Batirov in the 74 kg category.

Bajrang gave India the first gold of the Games in Jakarta but the country's first medal came 600 kilometers away in Palembang, where the mixed rifle team of Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar faltered towards the end to settle for bronze.

Like wrestling, shooting was also a mixed bag as the bronze came after teen sensation Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma failed to qualify for the pistol mixed team finals against expectations.

The hockey turf in Jakarta also produced a brilliant result for India with the women's team, which won a bronze in 2014, hammering hosts Indonesia 8-0 for a rousing start. Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur was the star of the show with a hat-trick.

But the day well and truly belonged to Bajrang, who came into the Games after winning three tournaments – the Commonwealth Games, the Tbilisi Grand Prix, and the Yasar Dogu International. He was simply sensational and produced a performance which had been expected of him in the build-up to the Games.

Such was his domination that the 24-year-old from Haryana won all his bouts, until the final, by technical superiority.

He outclassed Uzbekistan's Sirojiddin Khasanov (13-3), Tajikistan's Fayziev Abdulqosim (12-2) and Mongolia's N Batmagnai Batchuluu (10-0) to storm into the gold medal bout.

In the final, he was tested by Japan's Takatani Daichi but the Haryana grappler held his nerve to prevail 10-8 in an exciting battle.

With this stellar feat, Bajrang emulated his mentor Yogeshwar Dutt, who had won gold in the last edition. Kartar Singh (1978, 1986), Satpal Singh (1982), Rajinder Singh (1978), Changdi Ram (1970) and Maruti Mane (1962) are the other wrestlers who form India's golden club at Asiad.

"There are very few gold for Indian wrestlers in Asiad. So it is a big achievement for me. Only Yogeshwar and Rajinder Singh have won two gold medals in a year (CWG and Asiad), I am only the third to do it, so naturally, I am feeling proud of myself," the 24-year-old said.

Another name that was set to be on this list was of Sushil but the double Olympic medallist could not produce the big-event show he is famous for. However, he was graceful in defeat.

"I did not expect this. The 57kg World Champion was sitting beside me, he said 'I lost'. I told him don't worry, I have also lost. It is part of sport and I will come back again. We can't be overwhelmed by defeats or victories, it won't lead you anywhere," said Sushil.

A gold was also expected from the Jakabaring Shooting Range in Palembang, where the Indians were in contention in two events, but the contingent had to be content with a mixed team rifle bronze.

The Indian pairing of Chandela and Kumar aggregated 429.9 after 42 shots in the 48-shot final and were in second spot for major part of the 48-shot finals before China overtook them to take the silver.

It was a maiden Asian Games medal for Chandela, who will be aiming for a better colour medal in the 10m air rifle tomorrow. World Cup bronze medallist Kumar, who is mentored by the great Abhinav Bindra, had won a men's 10m rifle team bronze at last the edition at Incheon.

There were no more medals on the opening day but they were certainly some promising results.

Indian swimmers Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj finished creditable fifth and seventh respectively in the men's 200m butterfly and 100m backstroke events.

In rowing, medal hopes were raised after Om Prakash and Sawarn Singh topped Heat 2 in men's doubles sculls while Dattu Baban Bhokanal was second in Heat 1 of singles sculls.

It was a lean day in tennis with most Indians getting first-round byes. There was one match in the mixed doubles and last-minute formed pairing of Karman Kaur Thandi and Divij Sharan did well to clear the opening hurdle.

The Indian badminton team, led by Kidambi Srikanth, made a resounding start to its campaign, thrashing minnows Maldives 3-0 in the opening match of the team competition.

World No 8. Srikanth brushed aside Maldives' Hussein Zayan Shaheed Zaki 21-4 21-5 to give India a 1-0 lead. World No. 11 H S Prannoy then outclassed Mohamed Sarim 21-8 21-6.

B Sai Praneeth, who had clinched the 2017 Singapore Open, then ended the challenge of Mohamed Ajfan Rasheed with a 21-7 21-8 demolition as India wrapped up the contest 3-0.

In Kabaddi, which has been India's 'gold mine' at Asian Games, both teams made a winning start. The men's team outclassed Sri Lanka after opening its campaign with a win over Bangladesh, while the women's team pulled off a dominating win over Japan in its opener.


Updated Date: Aug 20, 2018 21:10 PM

Also See








Top Stories




Cricket Scores