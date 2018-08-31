You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Highlights, Asian Games 2018, Day 13 : Indian women's hockey team wins silver after losing 1-2 to Japan in final

Sports FP Sports Aug 31, 2018 20:56:24 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds
Highlights, Asian Games 2018, Day 13 : Indian women's hockey team wins silver after losing 1-2 to Japan in final

  • 20:56 (IST)

    That's all we have for today. A gold in women's hockey would've been perfect but it was not meant to be. India also clinched medals in sailing while boxer Amit Panghal will fight for gold on Friday. Indian men's hockey team are also in action as they play arch-rivals Pakistan in the bronze medal match. 

    We will be back tomorrow with all the updates. See you then, good bye!

  • 20:37 (IST)

    That's the end of Men's 3m Springboard. 

    Ramanandan Sharma finishes last. China's Xie Siyi takes the gold medal. 

  • 20:23 (IST)

    DIVING

    End of Round of 5 in Men's 3m Springboard. 

    India's Ramananda Sharma improved by one spot. He's currently in 11th place. 

  • 20:11 (IST)

    India's Ramananda Sharma is at the last spot after four rounds in Men's 3m Springboard

    Two more rounds left and he will look to improve his final ranking. 

  • HOCKEY

    JAPAN 2-1 INDIA

    India played well. But the turnovers in the third and fourth quarter cost them the midfield dominance. Japan played a brilliant defensive structure; Mayumi Ono keeping the side together. This women’s side has grown and promises much in the future.
     

  • HOCKEY

    JAPAN 2-1 INDIA

    And Japan has won the Gold. They are the champions.

  • HOCKEY

    JAPAN 2-1 INDIA

    A minute left. Japan in sight of the Asian Games Gold.

    India has asked for a referral; looking for a PC. 39.4 seconds left. No PC.

  • HOCKEY

    JAPAN 2-1 INDIA

    Less than two minutes left as Japan hold onto the ball. Not giving it away as India desperately search for a move upwards. The Japanese too good in possession. It’s 2-1 to Japan. The match moving away from India.
     

  • HOCKEY

    JAPAN 2-1 INDIA

    Less than eight minutes left in the match; India down 1-2. Too many turnovers happening for India to make a concentrated move on the Japanese striking circle. India needs to get a goal now before Japan close down the match.
     
     

  • HOCKEY

    JAPAN 2-1 INDIA

    Japan’s second penalty corner with a minute left in the third quarter.

    GOAL! Brilliant reverse by Motomi Kawamura. Beat the goalkeeper and Monika on the line. Japan lead 2-1.  

    And that’s the end of the third quarter.

     

  • 19:28 (IST)

    JAPAN 1-1 INDIA

    India throwing away sharp chances while the Indian defence keeping the fast Japanese away. At 1-1, it’s anybody’s game. But India have held an edge.
     

  • HOCKEY

    JAPAN 1-1 INDIA

    Udita had a brilliant opportunity to give India the lead but the tap rebounds off a Japanese defenders stick; glorious opportunity off a breakaway move. Another chance blown away by Vandana; just taking that little bit of extra space and Japan defenders move in.
     

  • 19:15 (IST)

    JAPAN 1-1 INDIA

    Time for third quarter. India will look to take the lead in the match. 

  • HOCKEY

    JAPAN 1-1 INDIA

    That’s the break. Both teams locked 1-1. It’s been quite an exciting two quarters; brilliant attacks and some good defending from Japan. India giving away a few unnecessary turnovers.  
     

  • HOCKEY

    JAPAN 1-1 INDIA

    India pressing hard; and they get the equaliser. GOAL! IT’S NEHA GOYAL WITH THE DEFLECTION.
     
    The reverse came from Navneet. It's 1-1.

  • HOCKEY

    JAPAN 1-0 INDIA

    Five minutes into the second quarter and Japan enjoying a bit of dominance. India needs to hold and create. They can’t afford to give turn-overs. It’s going to be a close game and India need an equaliser here.
     

  • HOCKEY

    JAPAN 1-0 INDIA

    End of the first quarter and even though Japan leads with a goal from their first penalty corner, it’s been quite even. India has had more possession and shots on goal with a penalty corner flick that went wide. India is playing well and it’s a matter of getting it right in the striking circle.
     
    Japan lead 1-0.
     

  • HOCKEY

    JAPAN 1-0 INDIA

    Lovely chance for Vandana but the hit goes wide. Another hit by Navneet but Vandana can’t get to it. India stretching the Japanese defence. Japan lead 1-0 with a minute to go in the first quarter.
     

  • HOCKEY

    JAPAN 1-0 INDIA

    1st penalty corner for India; Navneet Kaur creates it. Gurjit’s flick is wide.

    On the counter, Japan have their first penalty corner. Flat hit by Japan and they have the lead. GOAL! Japan leads 1-0. Ball going off goalkeeper's gloves and into goal.

     

  • HOCKEY

    JAPAN 0-0 INDIA

    Savita Punia brings off a brilliant save; both teams expecting the umpire’s whistle. And Japan reacts first. But Punia full-stretch pads it away. Six minutes left in the first quarter and it’s 0-0.
     

  • 18:35 (IST)

    JAPAN 0-0 INDIA

    Japan straight away into the attack; missing a sharp chance. But India counter and Lalrem’s reverse is defended away. Game opening up immediately; both teams using aerial balls right from the start. And what a miss from Rani Rampal!
     

  • HOCKEY

    1' JAPAN 0-0 INDIA

    Huge number of Indian fans are here; almost all the three stands are full with Indian supporters.

    And we are off. 

  • HOCKEY

    Almost time 

    Earlier in the evening, China beat 2014 Asian Games champions South Korea 2-1 to clinch the bronze medal. Teams are entering the ground. And the National Anthem follows.

     

  • HOCKEY

    Big final for the Indian women’s hockey team today; at stake is a 2020 Tokyo Olympics Qualifying spot. The winner goes straight to the Olympics, by passing all the qualifying process. The Indian women have progressed with an immense amount of confidence in the tournament. After the quarter-finals at the World Cup in London, this is a big step to enter the final after 20 years – a win here would give the women’s team a massive shot in the arm.

  • 18:17 (IST)

    Time for gold medal match! 

    Here are the starting XIs of both the team

  • 18:13 (IST)

    "We are champion team" 

  • 18:05 (IST)

    Happy faces! 

  • 17:48 (IST)

    Indian Men's hockey team in hot water

    Livid with the Indian men's hockey team's "unexpected" failure to defend the Asian Games title, Hockey India on Friday said the World Cup will be the last chance for chief coach Harendra Singh and the support staff to retain their jobs.

    Ranked fifth in the world, defending champions India were favourites to retain the Asian Games title and they looked on course after an unbeaten pool campaign during which they registered a record 76 goals. Click here to read more.

  • 16:59 (IST)

    India's Amit Panghal beats Carlo Paalam to enter the final of the Men's Light Fly 49kg edition. 

    Superb from the Indian boxer, who showed aggressiveness but also defended well. 

    It's split decision 3-2 in  favour of the Indian. 

  • 16:53 (IST)

    Good aggressive boxing by Amit in Round 2. He's not the favourite against Paalam, but he's giving his best. 

  • 16:48 (IST)

    India's Amit Panghal is in action against Philippines boxer Carlo Paalam. 

  • 16:44 (IST)

    Indian men's soft tennis team lose their Preliminary Group C match against Japan. 

  • 16:37 (IST)

    Indian women's team lost their Preliminary Group A match against Thailand 3-0. 

  • 16:23 (IST)

    Indian men's squash team lost their semi-final tie against Hong Kong. 

    Nevertheless, they clinch the bronze medal. 

  • 16:06 (IST)

    Sharath Kamal is a happy man, indeed. 

  • 16:04 (IST)

    Well done!

  • 15:33 (IST)

    India's Ashok Thakkar and KC Ganapathy claimed the bronze medal in sailing 49er men's event. 

  • 15:27 (IST)

    SILVER MEDAL FOR INDIA

    Varsha Gautham and Sweta Shrevegar came second in the sailing 49er FX women's event. 

  • 15:22 (IST)

    India's Aarathy Kasturi and Varsha Puranik finish 7th and 8th in women's road 20 Km race. 

  • 15:14 (IST)

    India's Prakant Sharma and Oinam Jamesboy Singh have finished first in kayak sprint (C2) 200m men's event. They will compete for the medals in the final. 

  • 15:10 (IST)

    India's Naocha Singh finishes seventh in kayak sprint 200m men's semi-final event.

  • 15:03 (IST)

    Indian men's team squash semi-final match is underway. They are up against Hong Kong. 

  • 14:42 (IST)

    HOCKEY

    Day of reckoning for India

    Later today, India will take on Japan in the women’s hockey final. The winner will not only clinch gold, but will also be handed a direct berth into Tokyo Olympics.

    The women’s hockey event has been part of the Asiad since 1982, when India won the title. That, however, was the only time they got their hands on the Asiad gold.

     

  • 13:43 (IST)

    India end table tennis campaign 

    And with that, India's campaign in table tennis comes to an end.

    India’s table tennis contingent will come home with two medals – the men’s team bronze and the mixed doubles bronze (Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal).

  • 13:33 (IST)

    Boxing Federation of India confirms Vikas' pullout

  • 13:31 (IST)

    India end table tennis campaign 

    And with that, India's campaign in table tennis comes to an end.

    India’s table tennis contingent will come home with two medals – the men’s team bronze and the mixed doubles bronze (Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal).

  • 12:59 (IST)

    Sathiyan ousted

    A neck-and-neck fifth game turns in favour of Matsudiara who edges past Sathiyan 12-10. It's all over for the Indian paddler after he lost the last-16 match in five games – 9-11, 11-4, 11-9, 11-6, 12-10.

  • 12:50 (IST)

    Uphill task for Sathiyan

    Locked at 6-6, Matsudaira takes five points in a row to claim the fourth game 11-6. The Japanese paddler extends his lead 3-1 over Sathiyan. India's challenge in the men's singles competition in table tennis is one game away from ending.

  • 12:39 (IST)

    Matsudaira wins third game

    Matsudaira maintained a healthy lead throughout the match to put Sathiyan under pressure. The Indian paddler tried to make a comeback but it was little too late. 

    The Japanese paddler wins third game 11-9 to take 2-1 lead 

  • 12:36 (IST)

    Kenta Matsudiara draws level

    Matsudaira dominates the second game to level the scores against Sathiyan in the men's singles Round of 16 clash.  

Load More

Asian Games 2018, Day 13 latest update: Time for third quarter. India will look to take the lead in the match.

Day 12 report: There was no stopping the gold rush from track-and-field as India exceeded all expectations for its best Asian Games performance in close to seven decades but heartbreak in hockey took some sheen off the country's sprint past the previous edition's medal haul on Thursday.

The seasoned Jinson Johnson and the women's 4x400m relay team were the joint stars with their golden show on the final day of the track-and-field competition in which India signed off seven gold, 10 silver and two bronze medals, the country's best haul since 1951.

India surpassed its previous edition's overall tally of 57 by making it 59 with two more days of competition left. The country also took its gold tally to 13, two more than 2014.

Johnson, who surprisingly lost the gold to compatriot Manjit Singh in the 800m, more than made up for that blip with a brilliant rally on Thursday. Johnson clocked 3:44.72sec to claim the top honours ahead of Iran's Amir Moradi, who turned in a timing of 3:45.62sec, his season's best effort.

And then the 4x400m women's relay team notched up a fifth successive gold to continue their remarkable dominance of the event. The Indian quartet of Hima Das, M R Poovamma, Saritaben Gayakwad and Vismaya Velluva Koroth clocked 3:28.72sec to claim the gold.

The defending champion men's team could not get the top position but pulled off a creditable silver with the quartet of Kunhu Muhammed, Dharunn Ayyasamy, Muhammed Anas and Arokia Rajiv timing 3:01.85sec to finish behind Qatar, which won gold in an Asian record of 3:00.56sec.

Adding a bronze was veteran discus thrower Seema Punia. The 35-year-old cleared a six-year-best of 62.26m for a third-place finish. Punia won a gold in the 2014 edition.

Asian champion P U Chitra also won a bronze, in the women's 1500m race.

Chitra entered the race as Asian leader this season but had to settle for a bronze with a timing of 4:12.56 sec.

But losing the men's hockey semifinal to Malaysia came as massive blow for the country, which was not just aiming for a gold but also direct Olympic qualification through a top finish here.

The Malaysians handed India a heartbreaking 6-7 loss in sudden death after an exhausting shoot-off.

India will play eight-time champions Pakistan in the bronze medal play-off. Pakistan lost 0-1 to Japan in the other semifinals.

Malaysia, who had beaten India in the last-four stage eight years ago at Guangzhou, made their wasteful opponents pay for their mistakes, both in regulation time and shoot-off. Both teams were tied at 2-2 after 60 minutes.

In the shoot-off, it was anyone's game and Malaysia handled the nerves better to make their second Asiad final.

India, who had scored a record 76 goals in the group stage, were left stunned after S V Sunil missed his attempt in the sudden death. Only Akashdeep and Harmanpreet scored in the first five shots of the shoot-off while Manpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh and Sunil faltered.

"Malaysia are the deserving winners. We committed too many unforced errors and paid the price. We did not keep things simple. We tried to show our Indian skills and by doing that we lost the momentum. It is a big setback for Indian hockey. The road to Olympics is a lot bumpier now. We missed the easiest chance to qualify," conceded Indian coach Harendra Singh.

There was no end to the disappointments in sports like volleyball, sepaktakraw where Indians continued to falter and failed to find any wins.

In squash, the Indian women's team lost the all-important match against Hong Kong 1-2 to finish second in Group B, resulting in a tougher semifinal opponent in defending champions Malaysia.

Senior players Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa lost their matches against Joey Chan and Annie Au, 1-3 and 0-3, respectively.

Sunayna Kuruvilla, who is Pallikal's cousin, kept India in the hunt with a fighting win over Tze Lok Ho in the second singles.

Kuruvilla, making her Games debut, was trailing 0-2 in the match and 7-10 in the fifth and deciding game but she never gave up despite some debatable calls by the referee. She fought till the last point for the biggest win of her career, prevailing 5-11, 13-15, 11-6, 11-9, 14-12.

In table tennis, Commonwealth Games gold medal winning paddlers A Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the singles events. The two had cinched a historic mixed doubles bronze on Wednesday.


Updated Date: Aug 31, 2018 20:56 PM

Also See








Top Stories


IFA 2018
view all



Cricket Scores