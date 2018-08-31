Asian Games 2018, Day 13 latest update: Time for third quarter. India will look to take the lead in the match.
Day 12 report: There was no stopping the gold rush from track-and-field as India exceeded all expectations for its best Asian Games performance in close to seven decades but heartbreak in hockey took some sheen off the country's sprint past the previous edition's medal haul on Thursday.
The seasoned Jinson Johnson and the women's 4x400m relay team were the joint stars with their golden show on the final day of the track-and-field competition in which India signed off seven gold, 10 silver and two bronze medals, the country's best haul since 1951.
India surpassed its previous edition's overall tally of 57 by making it 59 with two more days of competition left. The country also took its gold tally to 13, two more than 2014.
Johnson, who surprisingly lost the gold to compatriot Manjit Singh in the 800m, more than made up for that blip with a brilliant rally on Thursday. Johnson clocked 3:44.72sec to claim the top honours ahead of Iran's Amir Moradi, who turned in a timing of 3:45.62sec, his season's best effort.
And then the 4x400m women's relay team notched up a fifth successive gold to continue their remarkable dominance of the event. The Indian quartet of Hima Das, M R Poovamma, Saritaben Gayakwad and Vismaya Velluva Koroth clocked 3:28.72sec to claim the gold.
The defending champion men's team could not get the top position but pulled off a creditable silver with the quartet of Kunhu Muhammed, Dharunn Ayyasamy, Muhammed Anas and Arokia Rajiv timing 3:01.85sec to finish behind Qatar, which won gold in an Asian record of 3:00.56sec.
Adding a bronze was veteran discus thrower Seema Punia. The 35-year-old cleared a six-year-best of 62.26m for a third-place finish. Punia won a gold in the 2014 edition.
Asian champion P U Chitra also won a bronze, in the women's 1500m race.
Chitra entered the race as Asian leader this season but had to settle for a bronze with a timing of 4:12.56 sec.
But losing the men's hockey semifinal to Malaysia came as massive blow for the country, which was not just aiming for a gold but also direct Olympic qualification through a top finish here.
The Malaysians handed India a heartbreaking 6-7 loss in sudden death after an exhausting shoot-off.
India will play eight-time champions Pakistan in the bronze medal play-off. Pakistan lost 0-1 to Japan in the other semifinals.
Malaysia, who had beaten India in the last-four stage eight years ago at Guangzhou, made their wasteful opponents pay for their mistakes, both in regulation time and shoot-off. Both teams were tied at 2-2 after 60 minutes.
In the shoot-off, it was anyone's game and Malaysia handled the nerves better to make their second Asiad final.
India, who had scored a record 76 goals in the group stage, were left stunned after S V Sunil missed his attempt in the sudden death. Only Akashdeep and Harmanpreet scored in the first five shots of the shoot-off while Manpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh and Sunil faltered.
"Malaysia are the deserving winners. We committed too many unforced errors and paid the price. We did not keep things simple. We tried to show our Indian skills and by doing that we lost the momentum. It is a big setback for Indian hockey. The road to Olympics is a lot bumpier now. We missed the easiest chance to qualify," conceded Indian coach Harendra Singh.
There was no end to the disappointments in sports like volleyball, sepaktakraw where Indians continued to falter and failed to find any wins.
In squash, the Indian women's team lost the all-important match against Hong Kong 1-2 to finish second in Group B, resulting in a tougher semifinal opponent in defending champions Malaysia.
Senior players Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa lost their matches against Joey Chan and Annie Au, 1-3 and 0-3, respectively.
Sunayna Kuruvilla, who is Pallikal's cousin, kept India in the hunt with a fighting win over Tze Lok Ho in the second singles.
Kuruvilla, making her Games debut, was trailing 0-2 in the match and 7-10 in the fifth and deciding game but she never gave up despite some debatable calls by the referee. She fought till the last point for the biggest win of her career, prevailing 5-11, 13-15, 11-6, 11-9, 14-12.
In table tennis, Commonwealth Games gold medal winning paddlers A Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the singles events. The two had cinched a historic mixed doubles bronze on Wednesday.
Updated Date: Aug 31, 2018 20:56 PM
Highlights
Sathiyan ousted
A neck-and-neck fifth game turns in favour of Matsudiara who edges past Sathiyan 12-10. It's all over for the Indian paddler after he lost the last-16 match in five games – 9-11, 11-4, 11-9, 11-6, 12-10.
Uphill task for Sathiyan
Locked at 6-6, Matsudaira takes five points in a row to claim the fourth game 11-6. The Japanese paddler extends his lead 3-1 over Sathiyan. India's challenge in the men's singles competition in table tennis is one game away from ending.
Sathiyan wins first game
After Sharath Kamal’s ouster earlier in the day, Sathiyan is the lone representative of the country in the men’s single event. He’s currently in action against World No 19 Kenta Matsudiara in the Round of 16.
Sathiyan holds his nerve to take the first game 11-9 against the Japanese paddler.
Vikas Krishan wins bronze
India have won a bronze medal in boxing today, thanks to Vikas Krishan. The medal though comes under unfortunate circumstances. According to PTI, the boxer was declared medically unfit to fight his semi-final bout due to a cut on his left eyelid sustained earlier in the event.
Indian women's squash team enter final!
The Indian women’s squash team has steamrolled its way into the final! After Joshna Chinappa stunned Nicol David, the four-woman Indian team won their second tie too. Their opponents in the summit clash will be whoever wins the second semi-final between Hong Kong and Japan.
Manika Batra eliminated
Wang Manyu wins the fifth game 11-4 and registers a 4-1 win over Manika Batra to enter the quarter-finals. The World No 5 Wang proved to be a handful for Manika. The Chinese paddler wins 11-2, 11-8, 11-8, 6-11, 11-4.
Joshna Chinappa stuns Nicol David
Joshna Chinappa beats five-time Asiad singles champion Nicol David 12-10, 11-9, 6-11, 10-12, 11-9 to give India a 1-0 lead over Malaysia in the women’s team semi-final encounter.
A roaring comeback from Manika to make it 1-3
Having dropped the first three games, Manika was just one game away from elimination. But she came into the fourth game with sensational form, reeling off the first seven points.
However, the Chinese paddler clawed back by winning the next three points. Manika wins the fourth game 11-6.
Sharath Kamal ousted
Sharath Kamal has lost his Round of 16 match and is out of the competition
World No 14 Chuang Chihyuan beats the Indian paddler 4-2 to enter the quarter-finals
What a thrilling performance from Sharath Kamal
Sharath Kamal saves six game points to bag the fourth game 16-14. The scores are level now at 2-2. What a thriller!
Judo
Rajwinder misses out on medal
India’s Rajwinder Kaur loses her repechage round fight to Chinese Taipei’s Jiawen Tsai. An ippon point for her opponent.
India 0-3 Chinese Taipei
India's women's team finishes at the bottom, in tenth place after losing 21-25, 16-25, 15-25 to the Chinese Taipei. Tough luck, girls!
Kayak
Ragina enters semis
India’s Ragina Kiro finishes sixth and last in her women’s kayak single (K1) 200m heat, which cements her place into the semi-finals. The top three from two heats enter A-final medal round.
How China and Japan have made a splash at the Asian Games
China's 241 medals come from 36 disciplines. Interestingly, a whopping 50 medals (just over one-fifth) come just from swimming.
Japan, with 174 medals, also relied heavily on their swimmers. Swimming brought Japan 52 medals, while 34 other disciplines have earned the remaining medals.
South Korea's 141 medals come from 32 disciplines.
In contrast, India's medals have come only through 15 disciplines.
India sit 8th in medal standings
With 59 medals in 12 days, India are 8th in the standings. 19 of those medals have come in track and field events.
20:56 (IST)
That's all we have for today. A gold in women's hockey would've been perfect but it was not meant to be. India also clinched medals in sailing while boxer Amit Panghal will fight for gold on Friday. Indian men's hockey team are also in action as they play arch-rivals Pakistan in the bronze medal match.
We will be back tomorrow with all the updates. See you then, good bye!
20:37 (IST)
That's the end of Men's 3m Springboard.
Ramanandan Sharma finishes last. China's Xie Siyi takes the gold medal.
20:23 (IST)
End of Round of 5 in Men's 3m Springboard.
India's Ramananda Sharma improved by one spot. He's currently in 11th place.
20:11 (IST)
India's Ramananda Sharma is at the last spot after four rounds in Men's 3m Springboard
Two more rounds left and he will look to improve his final ranking.
19:55 (IST)
JAPAN 2-1 INDIA
19:51 (IST)
JAPAN 2-1 INDIA
19:50 (IST)
JAPAN 2-1 INDIA
India has asked for a referral; looking for a PC. 39.4 seconds left. No PC.
19:47 (IST)
JAPAN 2-1 INDIA
19:40 (IST)
JAPAN 2-1 INDIA
19:32 (IST)
JAPAN 2-1 INDIA
Japan’s second penalty corner with a minute left in the third quarter.
GOAL! Brilliant reverse by Motomi Kawamura. Beat the goalkeeper and Monika on the line. Japan lead 2-1.
And that’s the end of the third quarter.
19:28 (IST)
JAPAN 1-1 INDIA
19:23 (IST)
JAPAN 1-1 INDIA
19:15 (IST)
JAPAN 1-1 INDIA
19:07 (IST)
JAPAN 1-1 INDIA
19:01 (IST)
JAPAN 1-1 INDIA
18:55 (IST)
JAPAN 1-0 INDIA
18:49 (IST)
JAPAN 1-0 INDIA
18:46 (IST)
JAPAN 1-0 INDIA
18:45 (IST)
JAPAN 1-0 INDIA
On the counter, Japan have their first penalty corner. Flat hit by Japan and they have the lead. GOAL! Japan leads 1-0. Ball going off goalkeeper's gloves and into goal.
18:40 (IST)
JAPAN 0-0 INDIA
18:35 (IST)
JAPAN 0-0 INDIA
18:31 (IST)
1' JAPAN 0-0 INDIA
Huge number of Indian fans are here; almost all the three stands are full with Indian supporters.
And we are off.
18:29 (IST)
Almost time
Earlier in the evening, China beat 2014 Asian Games champions South Korea 2-1 to clinch the bronze medal. Teams are entering the ground. And the National Anthem follows.
18:25 (IST)
Big final for the Indian women’s hockey team today; at stake is a 2020 Tokyo Olympics Qualifying spot. The winner goes straight to the Olympics, by passing all the qualifying process. The Indian women have progressed with an immense amount of confidence in the tournament. After the quarter-finals at the World Cup in London, this is a big step to enter the final after 20 years – a win here would give the women’s team a massive shot in the arm.
18:17 (IST)
Time for gold medal match!
Here are the starting XIs of both the team
18:13 (IST)
"We are champion team"
18:05 (IST)
Happy faces!
17:48 (IST)
Indian Men's hockey team in hot water
Livid with the Indian men's hockey team's "unexpected" failure to defend the Asian Games title, Hockey India on Friday said the World Cup will be the last chance for chief coach Harendra Singh and the support staff to retain their jobs.
Ranked fifth in the world, defending champions India were favourites to retain the Asian Games title and they looked on course after an unbeaten pool campaign during which they registered a record 76 goals. Click here to read more.
16:59 (IST)
India's Amit Panghal beats Carlo Paalam to enter the final of the Men's Light Fly 49kg edition.
Superb from the Indian boxer, who showed aggressiveness but also defended well.
It's split decision 3-2 in favour of the Indian.
16:53 (IST)
Good aggressive boxing by Amit in Round 2. He's not the favourite against Paalam, but he's giving his best.
16:48 (IST)
India's Amit Panghal is in action against Philippines boxer Carlo Paalam.
16:44 (IST)
Indian men's soft tennis team lose their Preliminary Group C match against Japan.
16:37 (IST)
Indian women's team lost their Preliminary Group A match against Thailand 3-0.
16:23 (IST)
Indian men's squash team lost their semi-final tie against Hong Kong.
Nevertheless, they clinch the bronze medal.
16:06 (IST)
Sharath Kamal is a happy man, indeed.
16:04 (IST)
Well done!
15:33 (IST)
India's Ashok Thakkar and KC Ganapathy claimed the bronze medal in sailing 49er men's event.
15:27 (IST)
SILVER MEDAL FOR INDIA
Varsha Gautham and Sweta Shrevegar came second in the sailing 49er FX women's event.
15:22 (IST)
India's Aarathy Kasturi and Varsha Puranik finish 7th and 8th in women's road 20 Km race.
15:14 (IST)
India's Prakant Sharma and Oinam Jamesboy Singh have finished first in kayak sprint (C2) 200m men's event. They will compete for the medals in the final.
15:10 (IST)
India's Naocha Singh finishes seventh in kayak sprint 200m men's semi-final event.
15:03 (IST)
Indian men's team squash semi-final match is underway. They are up against Hong Kong.
14:42 (IST)
Day of reckoning for India
Later today, India will take on Japan in the women’s hockey final. The winner will not only clinch gold, but will also be handed a direct berth into Tokyo Olympics.
The women’s hockey event has been part of the Asiad since 1982, when India won the title. That, however, was the only time they got their hands on the Asiad gold.
13:43 (IST)
India end table tennis campaign
And with that, India's campaign in table tennis comes to an end.
India’s table tennis contingent will come home with two medals – the men’s team bronze and the mixed doubles bronze (Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal).
13:33 (IST)
Boxing Federation of India confirms Vikas' pullout
13:31 (IST)
India end table tennis campaign
And with that, India's campaign in table tennis comes to an end.
India’s table tennis contingent will come home with two medals – the men’s team bronze and the mixed doubles bronze (Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal).
12:59 (IST)
Sathiyan ousted
A neck-and-neck fifth game turns in favour of Matsudiara who edges past Sathiyan 12-10. It's all over for the Indian paddler after he lost the last-16 match in five games – 9-11, 11-4, 11-9, 11-6, 12-10.
12:50 (IST)
Uphill task for Sathiyan
Locked at 6-6, Matsudaira takes five points in a row to claim the fourth game 11-6. The Japanese paddler extends his lead 3-1 over Sathiyan. India's challenge in the men's singles competition in table tennis is one game away from ending.
12:39 (IST)
Matsudaira wins third game
Matsudaira maintained a healthy lead throughout the match to put Sathiyan under pressure. The Indian paddler tried to make a comeback but it was little too late.
The Japanese paddler wins third game 11-9 to take 2-1 lead
12:36 (IST)
Kenta Matsudiara draws level
Matsudaira dominates the second game to level the scores against Sathiyan in the men's singles Round of 16 clash.