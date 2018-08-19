Latest update: BAJRANG PUNIA WINS GOLD
Bajrang Punia holds his nerve to beat Japan's Takatani Daichi 10-8 in the final to win India's first Gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games
Preview: After a chaotic and sometimes controversial build-up, Indian athletes will gear up to challenge the best in the continent when the main competitions of the 18th Asian Games start on Sunday.
Represented by 804 athletes and officials, the Indian contingent will aim to better the showing at the previous Asiad in Incheon, South Korea, where they finished eighth with 11 gold, 10 silver and 36 bronze medals.
The best performance by India at the Asian Games came at the 2010 edition in Guangzhou, China where they finished sixth with 14 gold, 17 silver and 34 bronze.
This year, around 12,000 athletes from 45 countries will compete in 40 disciplines.
The main thrust of the Indian challenge is expected to come from athletics, wrestling, boxing and shooting.
Indian athletes have traditionally done well at the Asian Games. This year, for junior world champion and reigning Asian champion Neeraj Chopra is among the favourites for the gold medal in men's javelin.
The 20-year-old from Haryana is in good form this year, and have trained in Finland for the past few weeks where he won gold at the Savo Games last months.
Neeraj set a new national record during the first leg of the Diamond League in Doha in May when he registered a career-best attempt of 87.43 metres. That is also the best throw by an Asian athlete so far this season.
In men's shot put, Tejinder Pal Singh Toor is another strong contender for a medal. The 23-year-old is one of the best proponents of the shot put in Asia and took the silver medal at the continental championships last year.
On the track, the Indian sprint quartet of Kunhu Muhammed, Amoj Jacob, Rajiv Arokia and Mohammad Anas will aim to dominate the competition. They had won the 4x400m title at the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships and will aim to maintain their dominance.
Anas is the reigning Asian champion in the 400m individual event and will be one of the top contenders for the gold medal here as well.
Emerging star Hima Das will spearhead the Indian challenge in the women's sprint events. The 18-year-old from a remote village in Assam became the first Indian to claim a world championships gold in the track events when she won the women's 400m title at the World U-20 Championships last month.
In wrestling, there was the usual controversy over the selection of veteran star Sushil Kumar with upcoming wrestler Parveen Rana crying foul over the selection process of the Indian squad.
Sushil (74 kg) and Bajrang Punia (61 kg) were selected without a trial since the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) felt that the duo was too superior to other wrestlers in their respective categories.
Although Sushil has struggled to remain fit due to chronic injuries over the past couple of years, the double Olympic medallist still has enough ability to emerge triumphant at the Asian Games.
The other Indian wrestlers will also be among the top contenders in their respective men's freestyle categories. The Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers have also been doing well since last year and it will be interesting to see how they perform against the best in the continent.
As always, the shooting contingent will be expected to be a major contributor to the medals tally.
Manu Bhaker, the youngest Indian to win a gold medal at the ISSF World Cup, will be expected to win gold in the women's 10m air pistol event. The 16-year-old won gold in her maiden Commonwealth Games (CWG) appearance at Gold Coast, Australia earlier this year and will be expected to take her superb form into the shooting ranges at Palembang.
The experienced Sanjeev Rajput, Apurvi Chandela, Heena Sidhu and reigning junior world champion Anish Bhanwala are also expected to be among the medals in their respective events.
In boxing, the Indians are among the best in Asia. Among the men, Vikas Krishan (75kg), Shiva Thapa (60kg) Gaurav Solanki (52kg) and Amit Panghal (49kg) are among the title contenders in their respective weight categories.
Of the three women pugilists, Sonia Lather is expected to lead the pack.
In gymnastics, Ashish Kumar and Dipa Karmakar have done well at past Asian Games and CWG and are expected to well this time as well.
The Indian tennis squad are witnessing the usual controversies which crop up before major multi-sports events. With veteran superstar Leander Paes deciding to pull out at the last moment, coach Zeeshan Ali faces a major headache as he tries to re-work the combinations in men's doubles and mixed doubles.
In men's hockey, India are the favourites to defend the title they won in 2014 while the women's squad will aim to improve on their third-place finish.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date: Aug 19, 2018 21:26 PM
Highlights
Pawan Kumar misses out on bronze!
The Indian loses to Ordogon Uitumen in the bronze medal playoff. Mongolia move ahead of India in the medal's tally
FT: India 8-0 Indonesia
A comfortable win for the Indian women's hockey team as they open the campaign a morale-boosting victory, There will be tougher tests ahead, but India couldn't have asked for a better start
A comfortable win for the Indian women's hockey team as they open the campaign a morale-boosting victory, There will be tougher tests ahead, but India couldn't have asked for a better start
BAJRANG PUNIA WINS GOLD
Bajrang Punia holds his nerve to beat Japan's Takatani Daichi 11-8 in the final to win India's first Gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games
Sajan Prakash finishes fifth
India's Sajan Prakash finishes fifth in Men's 200m Butterfly final with a timing of 1:57.75. Good effort from the Indian
India beat Sri Lanka!
India thump Sri Lanka 44-28 to win second group game in men's kabaddi. They are now just a win away from confirming their berth in the semi-finals and securing a medal, but India's eyes will be on the gold. India play South Korea next
No medal for Nataraj!
India's 17-year-old swimmer Srihari Nataraj finishes seventh with a time of 56.19 seconds in the Men's 100m Backstroke final
Pawan Kumar to fight for bronze
Pawan Kumar beats Indonesia's Fahriansyah in the Repechange Round 2 to enter the bronze medal match
Bajrang Punia reaches final!
Bajrang Punia beats Mongolia's Batchuluun Batmagnai by technical superiority to reach the final of Men's 65kg freestyle wrestling. Bajrang has assured himself of a medal. He will now go for gold in the final
Mausam Khatri loses!
India's Mausam Khatri loses 8-0 to Uzbekistan's Mogomed Ibragimov in men's 97kg quarter-final. He still has a chance of winning a bronze medal through repechage if Ibragimov reaches final
Sushil Kumar's campaign ends!
Sushil Kumar is out of the Asian Games after Batirov Adam loses in the quarter-finals. No repechage for Suhsil Kumar
Sandeep Tomar loses
This time the four-point takedown going against Tomar. He held his own, forcing Reza out on that half, but not good enough to cut into the huge lead.
The Iranian grappler manages to attack Tomar's leg in the last few seconds and seals a 15-9 win to enter the semis.
Easy does it for India, as the men's team win 3-0 in the round of 16 tie against the Maldives.
Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and B Sai Praneeth defeated their respective opponents to guide India to the quarterfinals.
Divij Sharan and Karman Kaur Thandi enters last-16
Divij Sharan-Karman Kaur Thandi enter the Round of 16 of the mixed doubles event. They beat Capadocia-Lim of Philippines 6-4, 6-4.
Bajrang goes through on technical superiority because of a 10 point advantage with a minute to go. Took it up a gear in the last two minutes.
A lot of people think wrestling is all about power, but it's also about stamina. Bajrang proving it.
India men's team wins
India beat Bangladesh 50-21 in their opener to send a message to their rivals. Not for nothing are they gold medallists in each Asian Games edition since 1990.
Sandeep Tomar enters quarters
Some brilliant defending and counter-attacking from Sandeep sees him through to the quarters.
Twice he looked like he would concede the lead, but managed to slip out of his opponent's grips and get him on the mat
Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar won bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event
After assuring a medal for themselves, India squandered their chance to bag the silver medal by hitting 9.7, 10.6, 9.7, 9.7, which was not enough. China won silver, while Chinese Taipei won gold.
Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma scored a total of 759 point in 10m Aur Rifle Mixed Team Qualification with scores of 189, 187, 192, 191. They have not qualified for the final.
Meanwhile, Sajan Prakash is through to the 200m butterfly finals with a timing of 158.12. That heat timing puts him third on the time sheets.
India have a 1-2 finish in the first heat of the 100m backstroke event, as Srihari Nataraj, with a time of 55.86, and Arvind Mani (58.09) top the times in their heat. However, only Nataraj will make it to the finals. Arvind’s timing put him 16th overall, while Nataraj was eighth.
Rowing
India’s Dattu Bhokanal has finished second in his men's singles sculls heat with a timing of 8:09.21. He still has hopes of making it to the Finals, thanks to the repechage.
In the shooting mixed team qualification event, Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar score 208.6 208.7, 206.7, 211.3 – a total of 835.3 – 10m air rifle mixed team event. They finish second and have qualified for the Finals
The Indians have exposed Japan's inexperience in both the halves to seal a big-margin victory in their first match.
India 43-12 Japan
21:16 (IST)
That's all from Firstpost's coverage of the opening day's action at 2018 Asian Games. We thank Snehal Pradhan, G Rajaraman and V Krishnaswamy, our correspondents in Jakarta for their precious inputs. We will be back tomorrow bringing you all the updates on India's athletes competing in Jakarta. Good night
21:09 (IST)
Medal Tally: Day 1
India in 8th position at the end of the first day with one gold and one bronze
21:05 (IST)
End of first day at Jakarta
India end the day with two medals. Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar got India off the mark with a bronze in 10m air rifle Mixed final, before Bajrang Punia bagged gold medal in 65kg Freestyle Wrestling. Pawan Kumar came close to clinching a bronze but was beaten in the playoff.
India women's hockey team thrashed Indonesia 8-0 in their Group opener, while India's men and women kabaddi teams began their respective title defences with impressive victories.
In swimming Sajan Prakash finished fifth in the Men's 200m Butterfly, while Srihari Nataraj finished seventh in the Men's 100m Backstroke final.
It was otherwise a disappointing day for Indian male wrestlers who failed to bag another medal with Sushil Kumar losing in the opening round.
20:45 (IST)
Pawan Kumar misses out on bronze!
The Indian loses to Ordogon Uitumen in the bronze medal playoff. Mongolia move ahead of India in the medal's tally
20:43 (IST)
Pawan Kumar in trouble!
The Indian trails 6-0 now. With just over a minute left, he needs a bit of a moiacle to grab the bronze
20:41 (IST)
Pawan Kumar trails!
At the end of the first round India's Pawan Kumar trails 1-0
20:36 (IST)
Pawan Kumar in action in bronze-medal playoff
Pawan Kumar up against Ordogon Uitumen in the Men's 86kg Freestyle Wrestling bronze-medal playoff
20:27 (IST)
Bajrang Punia is the fourth Indian wrestler to win a gold in Jakarta. The previous three came in 1962, two in Freestyle and one in Greco-Roman.
They are:
Maruti Mane in 90 kg in 1962, Jakarta
Malwa Singh in 54 kg Greco-Roman in 1962, Jakarta
Ganpat Andhalkar in 97 kg Greco-Roman in 1962, Jakarta
Punia’s gold is the 10th gold medal for India won by nine wrestlers. Kartar Singh has won two gold – in 1978 and 1986
20:27 (IST)
FT: India 8-0 Indonesia
A comfortable win for the Indian women's hockey team as they open the campaign a morale-boosting victory, There will be tougher tests ahead, but India couldn't have asked for a better start
20:12 (IST)
A comfortable win for the Indian women's hockey team as they open the campaign a morale-boosting victory, There will be tougher tests ahead, but India couldn't have asked for a better start
20:04 (IST)
GOAL! India 8-0 Indonesia
Gurjit Kaur completes her hattrick. India add an eighth
19:57 (IST)
Wresting (Records)
Freestyle
1. Yogeshwar Dutt in 65 kg in 2014, Incheon
2. Rajinder 74 in 1978, Bangkok
3. Maruti Mane in 90 kg in 1962, Jakarta
4. Kartar Singh in 90 kg in 1978, Bangkok
5. Chandgi Ram in 97 kg 1970 Bangkok
6. Satpal in 97 kg in 1982 Delhi
7. Kartar Singh in 97 kg in 1986 Seoul
Greco-Roman
1. Malwa Singh in 54 kg Greco-Roman in 1962, Jakarta
2. Ganpat Andhalkar in 97 kg Greco-Roman in 1962, Jakarta
19:54 (IST)
GOAL! India 7-0 Indonesia
Navneet Kaur adds a seventh. India's mini goal-drought in the game is over
19:51 (IST)
India 6-0 Indeonesia
The game has entered the final quarter and India continue to enjoy a 6-0 lead
19:46 (IST)
As country rejoices its latest sporting hero, here is a bit on Bajrang Punia by our reporter Shantanu Srivastava
Wrestler Bajrang Punia determined to fill Yogeshwar Dutt's shoes for continental glory. Click here to read more
19:42 (IST)
19:41 (IST)
India 6-0 Indonesia
India have taken the foot of the gas a bit. The scoreline remains 6-0 with the third quarter ongoing
19:37 (IST)
What a bout. This was more you pose than wrestling match.
Bajrang covered his weakness with a mixture of defence and attack! Makes up for the disappointments of the other wrestlers!
19:36 (IST)
Bajrang Punia's win in numbers
19:33 (IST)
BAJRANG PUNIA WINS GOLD
Bajrang Punia holds his nerve to beat Japan's Takatani Daichi 11-8 in the final to win India's first Gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games
19:31 (IST)
Bajrang leads again!
Bajrang leads 10-8 now with less than a minute left. The gold is in touching distance
19:30 (IST)
It's all square!
The Japanese levels the score at 6-6. Bajrang will have to score now to win gold
19:28 (IST)
Takatani fights back!
Bajrang's lead now cut to 6-4 as the first round ends. Can the Indian hold on to clinch India's first gold medal!
19:26 (IST)
Bajrang Punia makes flying start!
What a start from Bajrang! Bajrang leading 6-0 against Japan's Takatani Daichi in the final
19:24 (IST)
Bajrang Punia in Men's 65kg final action
Bajrang Punia walks out for the final match. Can he win the gold medal?
19:23 (IST)
HT: India 6-0 Indonesia
India in cruise control at the interval
19:08 (IST)
GOAL! India 6-0 Indonesia
Vandana Kataria gets her second goal of the evening. India are running away with this
19:04 (IST)
GOAL! India 5-0 Indonesia
Lalremsiami adds to India's tally. Hosts Indonesia finding it very hard to cope with a barrage of Indian attacks
19:02 (IST)
Bajrang Punia to feature in Men's 65kg final
Bajrang Punia's Men's 65kg final is moments away now. Can Bajrang give India its first gold medal at Jakarta
19:01 (IST)
GOAL! India 4-0 Indonesia
Gurjit Kaur scores again from a penalty corner. India are making a mockery of this
18:52 (IST)
GOAL! India 3-0 Indonesia
Gurjit Kaur converts the penalty corner to give India a 3-0 lead. India finally make their fourth penalty corner count
18:50 (IST)
2nd quarter begins!
India leading Indonesia 2-0
18:48 (IST)
End of 1st quarter: India 2-0 Indonesia
India comfortable at the end of the first period. Indonesia have tried to restrict the movememt of the Indian forwards, but have found little success. India have a great chance of posting a big win here
18:46 (IST)
GOAL! India 2-0 Indonesia
Vandana Kataria doubles India's lead. A fine passing move from India. Great unselfish play from the Indians to carve open the Indonesians. The women are on top in this game
18:41 (IST)
National record for Sajan Prakash
Sajan Prakash came up with a National record time of 1:57.75 in the 200m butterfly final but his dreams of joining Khajan Singh as the only Indians with Asian Games medals in the event remained as he finished fifth. The 24-year-old will draw some satisfaction that improved on his own mark of 1:58.08 set in Singapore on May 6 this year.
The Indian, a second-generation athlete, took the first turn in seventh place with a time of 26.09 seconds. He was still seventh after 100m in 56.01 and improved to sixth at the final turn in 1:26.56. His spirit egged his body to power on and finish fifth, a full second behind the fourth-placed Chinese Zhou Wang.
Though he had clocked the third fastest time (1:58.12) in the heats this morning and earned himself the right to be in one of the central lanes and though he knew he would strive his hardest, Sajan Prakash knew that beating the two Japanese and two Chinese would be a tall order. In the end, he could step out of the pool, proud that he had given off his best.
18:39 (IST)
GOAL! India 1-0 Indonesia
Udita puts India in front. Great forward play from the Indian striker. Fantastic adjustment to fire the shot over the keeper's reach while on her way down
18:38 (IST)
India fail to capitalise!
Indian women fail to make the most of the penalty corners. Indonesian goalkeeper shows great athleticism in keeping India out. India on the front foot in the game
18:36 (IST)
Penalty corner for India
Indian women have the chance to draw first blood against Indonesia.
18:30 (IST)
Indian women's hockey team in action
India play hosts Indonesia in women's hockey pool game. India are favourites in this ecnounter
18:25 (IST)
Sajan Prakash finishes fifth
India's Sajan Prakash finishes fifth in Men's 200m Butterfly final with a timing of 1:57.75. Good effort from the Indian
18:14 (IST)
India’s 17-year-old backstroke swimming specialist Srihari Nataraj finishes seventh in the 100m backstroke final with a time of 56.19 seconds. He had clocked a National record of 55.86 seconds in the heats this morning. Drawn in lane eight as the slowest of the qualifiers, he was slow off the blocks. In fact, his reaction time of 0.64 seconds was the slowest of the eight swimmers.
Quite inevitable, the Bengaluru-based teenager was eighth in a time of 27.28 seconds at the turn but powered on gamely, despite the effect of the having to swim on an outside lane. Indonesia’s I Gede Simar Sudartawa who took the turn in fourth place lost gas quite inexplicably and slid to bring up only the rear, much to the disappointment of the crowd cheering for him.
In a race in which Olympic Games silver medallist, China’s Xu Jiayu, 23, was odd-on favourite to win his maiden individual gold in the Asian Games – he won two silver and a bronze medal in addition to the 4x100m medley relay gold in Incheon four years ago – even ahead of Japan’s decorated backstroke ace Ryosuke Irie, it was always going to be difficult for Srihari Nataraj to be gunning for a medal.
The pace was too hot for the Indian teenager and it is possible that he was aiming to do well in the 50m and 200m events as well in terms of clocking personal bests and making it to the finals.
18:11 (IST)
Time for Sajan Prakash
India's Sajan Prakash in action in the Men's 200m Butterfly, starting in lane 3 with a qualifying time of 1:58.12
18:09 (IST)
India beat Sri Lanka!
India thump Sri Lanka 44-28 to win second group game in men's kabaddi. They are now just a win away from confirming their berth in the semi-finals and securing a medal, but India's eyes will be on the gold. India play South Korea next
18:06 (IST)
Sajan Prakash to feature in Men's 200m Butterfly final shortly
Sajan Prakash will look to continue his good form from the heats into the final. Stick around for all the updates from the final
18:00 (IST)
Wushu update!
India's Santhaoi Devi Yumnam comes up short against Elaheh Mansoryan Samiroumi, losing 2-0 in the Women's Sanda 52kg round of 16
17:56 (IST)
No medal for Nataraj!
India's 17-year-old swimmer Srihari Nataraj finishes seventh with a time of 56.19 seconds in the Men's 100m Backstroke final
17:54 (IST)
Rahul Chaudhari leading Indian charge
India stretch lead to 34-22. Rahul Chaudhari who has come on as a substitute revives fellow raidsrs. Sri Lanka's chance of a comeback has been quashed again
17:48 (IST)
Second half begins
India have picked up from where they left off in the first half. Mohit Chhillar gets on the act. India's lead 30-18 now
17:46 (IST)
Wushu Update
India's Yumnam Santhoi Devi in action in Women's Sanda 52kg Round of 16 match against Iran's Mansoryan Samiroumi Elaheh
17:41 (IST)
HT: India 27-13 Sri Lanka
India recover after a sloppy start to have a healthy lead at the break. The Indian defence that had a few nervy moments at the beginning have found their form.