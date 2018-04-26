Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid, Europa League semi-final 1st leg, LIVE, Latest update: FT: Arsenal 1-1 Atletico Madrid

What a fantastic result for Atletico Madrid. Having gone down to ten men after just 10 minutes, the visitors don't just go to Madrid on level terms but also take an away goal with them. Arsenal who had a good second half were made to pay heavily for that Laurent Koscielny error. Diego Simeone's men will have the edge in the second leg thanks to that away goal and will feel elated after coming out from this first leg on level terms. There's still plenty to play for but the Arsene Wenger's men have work to do in the second leg

Preview: Arsenal players Mesut Ozil, Petr Cech, Sead Kolasinac and Jack Wilshere on Wednesday returned to practice on the eve of the first leg match of the Europa League semifinals against Atletico Madrid.

The four players missed Sunday's English Premier League (EPL) match against West Ham United due to injury or illness, reports Efe.

Ozil missed the match against the 'Hammers' due to illness, while Cech had a small ailment in the hip and Wilshere and Kolasinac suffered from ankle injuries.

Absent from Wednesday's session were Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who exercised alone, and midfielder Mohamed Elneny, recovering from injury.

Neither Mkhitaryan nor Elneny will be available for Thursday's game against Atletico at home, although Mkhitaryan could return in time for an away match against Manchester United on Sunday.

Arsenal is to host Atletico Madrid on Thursday night in the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals, which will be the last European match at home for veteran coach Arsene Wenger, who will leave the Gunners bench in June after 22 years of leading the club.

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has announced that Diego Costa, who missed the last three games with a muscle injury, was among the 20 players called up for the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals against Arsenal.

Costa, who did not train with his teammates on Tuesday, had suffered a left leg injury in the quarter-final match against Sporting Lisbon on 12 April and was sidelined during the La Liga matches against Levante, Real Sociedad and Real Betis, reports Efe.

However, the Spain forward has been included in the list, along with the rest of the available first squad members and three players from Atletico B: goalkeeper Alex Dos Santos, defender Sergio Gonzalez and midfielder Roberto Olabe.

Both Juanfran Torres, who sustained a hamstring injury during Sunday's game against Real Betis, and Filipe Luis, who is still recovering from his injury, were not included in the list.

Atletico is set to be hosted by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.