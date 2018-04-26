Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid, Europa League semi-final 1st leg, LIVE, Latest update: FT: Arsenal 1-1 Atletico Madrid
What a fantastic result for Atletico Madrid. Having gone down to ten men after just 10 minutes, the visitors don't just go to Madrid on level terms but also take an away goal with them. Arsenal who had a good second half were made to pay heavily for that Laurent Koscielny error. Diego Simeone's men will have the edge in the second leg thanks to that away goal and will feel elated after coming out from this first leg on level terms. There's still plenty to play for but the Arsene Wenger's men have work to do in the second leg
Preview: Arsenal players Mesut Ozil, Petr Cech, Sead Kolasinac and Jack Wilshere on Wednesday returned to practice on the eve of the first leg match of the Europa League semifinals against Atletico Madrid.
The four players missed Sunday's English Premier League (EPL) match against West Ham United due to injury or illness, reports Efe.
Ozil missed the match against the 'Hammers' due to illness, while Cech had a small ailment in the hip and Wilshere and Kolasinac suffered from ankle injuries.
Absent from Wednesday's session were Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who exercised alone, and midfielder Mohamed Elneny, recovering from injury.
Neither Mkhitaryan nor Elneny will be available for Thursday's game against Atletico at home, although Mkhitaryan could return in time for an away match against Manchester United on Sunday.
Arsenal is to host Atletico Madrid on Thursday night in the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals, which will be the last European match at home for veteran coach Arsene Wenger, who will leave the Gunners bench in June after 22 years of leading the club.
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has announced that Diego Costa, who missed the last three games with a muscle injury, was among the 20 players called up for the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals against Arsenal.
Costa, who did not train with his teammates on Tuesday, had suffered a left leg injury in the quarter-final match against Sporting Lisbon on 12 April and was sidelined during the La Liga matches against Levante, Real Sociedad and Real Betis, reports Efe.
However, the Spain forward has been included in the list, along with the rest of the available first squad members and three players from Atletico B: goalkeeper Alex Dos Santos, defender Sergio Gonzalez and midfielder Roberto Olabe.
Both Juanfran Torres, who sustained a hamstring injury during Sunday's game against Real Betis, and Filipe Luis, who is still recovering from his injury, were not included in the list.
Atletico is set to be hosted by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.
Updated Date: Apr 27, 2018 02:44 AM
Highlights
FT: Arsenal 1-1 Atletico Madrid
82' Arsenal 1-1 Atletico Madrid
GOAL! Antoine Griezmann scores! Catastrophie for Arsenal as Laurent Koscielny makes a complete mess of a clearance allowing Griezmann to go clear on goal and equalising for Atletico. That's a massive moment for Atletico who now have the away goal
60' Arsenal 1-0 Atletico Madrid
GOAL! Alexandre Lacazette scores! Arsenal display great patience to work the ball at the edge of the penalty area. Jack Wilshere who finds a bit of space inside the box sends a delicious cross into the danger area where Lacazette obliges with a simple head. Arsenal in front
HT: Arsenal 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Arsenal are being frustrated by ten-man Atletico Madrid at the break. Arsenal started the game well and Oblak had to be at his best to ensure the Gunners didn't take an early lead but as the half progressed Atletico got more comfortable and had a chance of their own. There is still plenty of work for Atletico to do, but Arsenal will have to play much better if they are to take a lead to Madrid.
Meanwhile in Marseille, the hosts have edged ahead against Salzburg
10' Arsenal 0-0 Atletico Madrid
RED CARD! Atletico's right back Vrsaljko is sent off for second bookable offence and the visitors are down to ten men. Huge blow for Atletico who have had a horrific start to the game so far
TEAM NEWS!
Arsenal XI: Ospina; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Ramsey, Xhaka, Wilshere; Özil, Lacazette, Welbeck.
Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Gimenez, Godin, Lucas; Correa, Thomas, Saul, Koke; Griezmann, Gameiro.
02:44 (IST)
That's it from us tonight. Atletico Madrid and Marseille will be happy with the first leg results but Arsenal and Salzburg are still in the mix. We will be back next week bringing you all the updates from the second legs. Thank you for following Firstpost. Good night!
02:39 (IST)
Arsenal will need a big performance at the Wanda Metropolitano
02:38 (IST)
02:38 (IST)
Marseille in strong position after 1st leg of the other semi-final
02:36 (IST)
02:36 (IST)
02:29 (IST)
FT: Arsenal 1-1 Atletico Madrid
02:24 (IST)
90' Arsenal 1-1 Atletico Madrid
3 minutes added on
02:23 (IST)
87' Arsenal 1-1 Atletico Madrid
Arsenal coming hard at Atletico as the full time whistle inches closer
02:16 (IST)
82' Arsenal 1-1 Atletico Madrid
02:14 (IST)
80' Arsenal 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Atletico have been able to get out of their own half a bit in the last five minutes but with very little threat to Ospina's goal.
02:12 (IST)
75' Arsenal 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Atletico looking for damage limitations now. Center-back Savic comes on for Correa as the Spaniards look to keep it at 1-0. Arsenal controlling the game but the intensity has just slightly dropped in the last five minutes allowing Atletico some much-needed respite
02:05 (IST)
70' Arsenal 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Arsenal are really on top in this game and Atletico are hanging on. This is a great chance for Arsenal to put the visitors to sword and take a healthy lead back to Madrid. Lacazette is looking very sharp inside the box for Arsenal
02:01 (IST)
65' Arsenal 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Arsenal are flying now and sense blood. They have Atletico pinned deep into their own half and the Gunners are piling on the pressure in search of a second goal that would really put a lot of pressure on the visitors. Crucial time in the tie. Can Atletico keep Arsenal down to just one goal?
01:55 (IST)
60' Arsenal 1-0 Atletico Madrid
01:49 (IST)
55' Arsenal 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Arsenal with a good spell of possession but just like much of the first half, Atletico defending their box extremely well and not allowing Arsenal a clear sight of goal. But the Gunners have certainly upped the ante after a slow start to the second half. The question is can they sustain this pressure and force an error from Atletico?
01:44 (IST)
50' Arsenal 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Good start to the second half from the visitors who are showing a bit of attacking intent. Arsenal need to take this game by the scruff of it's neck and put the ten men of Atletico under some pressure
01:40 (IST)
46' Arsenal 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Second half is underway at the Emirates. Arsenal will be looking for a breakthrough against ten-man Atletico Madrid
01:37 (IST)
Arsenal 0-0 Atletico Madrid - HT stats
01:25 (IST)
HT: Arsenal 0-0 Atletico Madrid
01:15 (IST)
40' Arsenal 0-0 Atletico Madrid
A brilliant run from Partey from midfield makes space for Griezmann to have a shot from inside the box. Oblak makes a swift save to prevent ten-man Atletico from taking a shock lead
01:11 (IST)
35' Arsenal 0-0 Atletico Madrid
A rare spell for Atletico in the Arsenal half. Antoine Griezmann lets one fly but Ospina collects low to his left. Simeone's men have managed to take the sting out of the Arsenal attack to an extent and will be happy with the proceedings so far especially after the red card.
01:06 (IST)
30' Arsenal 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Atletico holding firm. The visitors have defended the six-yard area very well as Arsenal have peppered the box with crosses. So far the Gunners are being frustrated by the ten men of Atletico, but there is a long way to go in this first leg
01:03 (IST)
Not the best record to have!
01:01 (IST)
25' Arsenal 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Laurent Koscielny misses the target from close range after receiving a flick-on from Lacazette. The next five minutes after the chance has been slightly better for the visitors who have stemmed the flow of Arsenal attacks and slowed the game down slightly.
00:55 (IST)
20' Arsenal 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Arsenal are starting to play their some intricate stuff at the edge of the Atletico penalty area but the Spaniards have somehow managed to keep them at bay. The visitors are struggling for an outlet and thus finding building attacks very difficult. Antoine Griezmann is an isolated figure up front and Arsenal will be happy with that
00:52 (IST)
00:51 (IST)
15' Arsenal 0-0 Atletico Madrid
The visitors are losing their cool a bit and coach Diego Simeone has been sent to the stands for constant protests. The red card has just disturbed the rhythm of the contest as Arsenal are yet to truly hurt the visitors since being reduced to ten men.
#ArsenalAtleti #UEL Follow LIVE: bit.ly/2r1zOJF
00:47 (IST)
10' Arsenal 0-0 Atletico Madrid
00:44 (IST)
7' Arsenal 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Arsenal have started very brightly and Atletico are struggling to cope with the intensity in Arsenal's play. Oblak doing well to keep Lacazette at bay, but Diego Simeone won't be happy with his team's start
00:41 (IST)
5' Arsenal 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Arsenal with all the early possession in the game as Atletico Madrid have taken up their defensive shape. Both Arsenal full-backs Nacho Monreal and Hector Bellerin are pushing high up the field to push the Atletico wingers behind and not allow the Spaniards to break easily. So far the Gunners full-backs have managed to provide the necessary width to the Gunners
00:35 (IST)
KICK OFF!
Arsenal, Atletico get the semi-final underway
00:34 (IST)
ICYMI! The line-ups for tonight's encounter
00:32 (IST)
Interesting!
00:24 (IST)
Interesting!
00:21 (IST)
Less than 10 minutes to go for kick off!
00:21 (IST)
Atletico Madrid players warming up at the Emirates. The Spaniards will be looking for an away goal to take back to the Metropolitano
00:00 (IST)
In the other semi-final Olympique Marseille face Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg and the Stade Velodrome is building up quite nicely for the game. Expect the atmosphere to be nothing short of electrifying
23:58 (IST)
Arsenal have history on their side but against Atletico who have reached 2 out of the last 4 Champions League finals, their task will be cut out even at the Emirates stadium tonight
23:57 (IST)
Arsene Wenger's numbers as an Arsenal manager are quite impressive and even though Atletico Madrid have achieved much bigger things than Wenger's men, his impending departure will spur on the Gunners to overturn their Spanish opponents and reach a last final under Wenger
23:55 (IST)
Alexandre Lacazette arriving at the Emirates stadium. Having scored twice at the weekend, the Frenchman will be key for Arsenal's chances against what is expected to be a stubborn Atletico Madrid defence. Can Lacazette deliver at the big stage and justify the price that Arsenal paid for him in the summer?
23:50 (IST)
TEAM NEWS!
23:30 (IST)
Welcome to the Live coverage of Europa League semi-final 1st leg between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid at the Emirates stadium in London. Arsenal will be looking to send off Arsene Wenger with a trophy and thereby qualify for next season's Champions League, while Atletico Madrid will look to add a trophy to their cabinet.
With the competition's two strongest teams set to go head to head, it promises to be a cracking encounter. So hang around for Live updates of the game