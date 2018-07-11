Preview: Two nations who have been waiting years to put right the bitter memories of World Cup semi-final defeats will face each other on Wednesday in Moscow with the chance to finally go one step further.
England’s last appearance at this stage was in 1990 when they lost in a penalty shootout to West Germany in Turin while eight years later, in their first World Cup as an independent nation, Croatia lost to hosts and eventual winners France.
While many outsiders view that unexpected Croatian run to the last four as a great success, inside the country many share the view of the team’s then manager Miroslav Blazevic that it was a missed opportunity.
England too left Italy 28 years ago feeling that the team featuring Gary Lineker and Paul Gascoigne could have gone all the way.
But neither side are in a mood for nostalgia or using the past as motivation.
“We are not putting more pressure on ourselves with what happened in 1998,” said midfielder Ivan Rakitic.
“What they did was impressive but we want to keep writing our own history and enjoy what we are doing which is very positive,” he added.
England’s loss in 1990 was turned into a documentary film and has become a fabled part of the country’s “52 years of pain” since their 1966 World Cup triumph.
But on Monday, defender Ashley Young was quick to dismiss it’s significance.
“We are concentrating on what’s going on now. Not what’s happened in the past. We’re looking forward to the future,” said Young.
Neither team came to Russia being heralded as favourites but they have produced performances throughout the competition which have shown they were underestimated by the pundits.
Croatia’s 3-0 win over Argentina in the group stage was a clear signal that the team led by midfield maestro Luka Modric was a real threat with their clever passing and movement.
In their quarter-final clash with Russia, the Croats showed a different side, being willing to slug it out with the Russians for 120 minutes before keeping their cool and winning the shootout in such a partisan atmosphere.
England, who made an early impression with a 6-1 crushing of Panama in the group stage, then overcame their shootout hoodoo in beating Colombia in the last 16 and looked composed and mature in the 2-0 quarter-final victory over Sweden.
Given Croatia had extra time and penalties to recover from, England should come into the game fresher and they also have the edge in previous meetings, winning four of the seven encounters, including a 5-1 victory in their most recent match — a World Cup qualifier in 2009.
With inputs from AP
Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018 02:33 AM
Highlights
Croatia are through to their first ever World Cup final. England go home. Despite an early goal from Trippier, Croatia carved their way back into the contest to win it in extra time. Stunning display from the Croats who went through three extra times to reach the final. They play France here at the Luzhniki on Sunday. What a game in prospect!
HT in Extra Time: Croatia 1-1 England
Pickford's excellent goalkeeping has kept England on par with Croatia who have had the better of the half again. England haven't been able to pose a great deal of threat ever since Perisic's equaliser
HT: Croatia 0-1 England
KICK OFF!
England in their usual white strips get us underway. Croatia for the third game running sport their dark blue jersey
Here are the starting line-ups of both the teams
England: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Henderson, Young, Lingard, Dele, Sterling, Kane.
Croatia: Subasic, Vrsaljko, Vida, Lovren, Strinic, Rakitic, Modric, Rebic, Brozovic, Perisic, Mandzukic.
02:33 (IST)
That's all from us. What a World Cup it has been so far. It's down to just two now. France and Croatia will battle it out for the World Cup at the Luzhniki stadium on Sunday. Before that on Saturday, fallen semi-finalists Belgium and England will fight for the third place. We will bring you all updates from both games. Thanks for following Firstpost, we will keep bringing you the best from the World Cup. Good night.
02:28 (IST)
FRANCE VS CROATIA! The big final!
02:21 (IST)
Deserved World Cup finalists!
02:20 (IST)
England's dream is over, but this squad can be proud!
02:19 (IST)
Very contrasting emotions here at the Luzhniki Stadium. Croatia - yes, Croatia - are heading into their first-ever World Cup final. What a momentous occasion for Dalic and his team. The Croatian made the sign of the cross and was then jumped on by Vrasaljko in a bizarre celebration. England's players simply collapsed to the floor, crushed by disappointment. It's been another extraordinary night. From us here in Moscow, it's 'pa-jal-sta' (thank you, it's been a pleasure in Russian) and good night!
02:18 (IST)
Stat Alert: Croatia have become the first team to come from behind in three knock-out stage matches and advance. Spirited!
02:14 (IST)
02:13 (IST)
FINALIST!
02:11 (IST)
02:10 (IST)
The scenes at Luzhniki!
02:07 (IST)
02:03 (IST)
02:01 (IST)
02:00 (IST)
01:59 (IST)
01:58 (IST)
01:57 (IST)
111' Croatia 2-1 England
Mayhem in the north stand of the Luzhniki Stadium! It's that man, the immense Mandzukic, who has been pestering and bullying the England defense all night long. He gets first to a header from Perisic and dispatches the ball into the far corner. England were snoozing and that was poor defending. At this stage, it's not coming home.
01:53 (IST)
GOAL !
01:50 (IST)
01:48 (IST)
01:46 (IST)
01:44 (IST)
105+2' Croatia 1-1 England
SAVE! Jordan Pickford produces a stunning save from point blank range from Mario Madzukic to keep England on level terms. Brave goalkeeping from the English custodian who is down injured.
01:42 (IST)
01:37 (IST)
01:36 (IST)
01:33 (IST)
01:33 (IST)
01:32 (IST)
01:27 (IST)
01:27 (IST)
And it's extra time! Vida doesn't look happy with another 30 draining minutes of football. The teams huddle for 30 minutes of potentially life-changing football. The game isn't per se an epic, but endurance, composure and experience will count. Southgate talks to his charge. Henderson went missing in the second half and he will need an improved contribution in these last 30 minutes. The French, I guess, won't be able to contain themselves with joy here. A perfect scenario for them.
01:25 (IST)
01:21 (IST)
01:18 (IST)
01:17 (IST)
01:14 (IST)
01:13 (IST)
80' Croatia 1-1 England
77' Croatia 1-1 England
76' Croatia 1-1 England
73' Croatia 1-1 England
72' Croatia 1-1 England
70' Croatia 1-1 England
GOAL !
00:54 (IST)
00:53 (IST)
60' Croatia 0-1 England
Stat Alert: As it stands both semi-finals will end 1-0. That has happened only once before - in 2002, Brazil defeated Turkey courtesy of a brilliant Ronaldo goal and Germany edged hosts South Korea with a strike from Michael Ballack.
00:40 (IST)
