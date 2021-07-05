High jumper Danil Lysenko handed retroactive six-year ban for attempting to deceive anti-doping authorities
The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled Lysenko tampered with the anti-doping process and failed to inform anti-doping bodies of his whereabouts.
Monaco: Russian high jumper Danil Lysenko was handed a six-year ban Monday over an elaborate attempt to deceive anti-doping authorities, in a case which showed senior Russian track and field officials colluding to break the rules.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled Lysenko tampered with the anti-doping process and failed to inform anti-doping bodies of his whereabouts. Two years of the sanction are suspended because Lysenko eventually admitted to trying to deceive the Athletics Integrity Unit and cooperated with its investigations into other Russian figures. Lysenko won silver at the world championships in 2017 and world indoor gold a year later.
Lysenko, 24, can return to competition in August 2022, when four years will have passed since he was first provisionally suspended over the whereabouts issue.
“We welcome the CAS decision. This has brought closure to a protracted case that showed the lengths to which some individuals will go to cheat, but also the AIU’s capability to investigate such behavior. We do hope this outcome serves as a warning against any form of fraudulent conduct in our sport,” AIU head Brett Clothier said in a statement.
Earlier rulings found that “most if not all of the senior management” of the Russian federation colluded to cover up Lysenko's case. Five officials including the then-federation president were banned over the conspiracy. It involved creating documents from a fake clinic to give Lysenko a medical excuse for not being available for testing and falsely claiming a car crash excused him from another case.
CAS upholds AIU charges against Danil Lysenko (RUS) & imposes a 6 yr ban starting 03 Aug '18 for Whereabouts Failures & Tampering, both violations of the @WorldAthletics Anti-Doping Rules. Two years of the sentence is suspended for substantial assistance.https://t.co/6YlhDEdAYx pic.twitter.com/iTO0zjlhh0
— Athletics Integrity Unit (@aiu_athletics) July 5, 2021
The AIU said Lysenko's coach Evgeny Zagorulko, who had worked with several Olympic and world champions, accepted a four-year ban in the case. Zagorulko died in April before a CAS hearing was due to decide how much of that sanction could be suspended because he had assisted the investigation.
Russia was already suspended from international track and field over doping but the Lysenko case brought it to the brink of expulsion from governing body World Athletics when the charges were filed in late 2019.
Russia remains suspended after the Lysenko case caused a long freeze in reinstatement talks. The negotiations have since resumed after Russia paid a $5 million fine over the Lysenko case and around $1.3 million in other costs.
also read
Tokyo Olympics 2020: AFI conducts trials of quarter-milers at NIS Patiala to pick mixed, men's 4x400 relay teams
Along with 15 athletes in individual events, the two relay teams had also qualified for Olympics, but the AFI faced a tricky situation as the camper quarter-milers had a poor show during the recent National Inter-State Championships.
At 35, now a mom, Allyson Felix makes a comeback and lands her fifth Olympics ticket
Allyson Felix gets a chance to win a 10th Olympic medal and break a tie with Jamaica's Merlene Ottey as the most decorated female track athlete in the history of the games.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Dutee Chand, Annu Rani, MP Jabir qualify for Games through rankings, confirm World Athletics
Twelve individual athletes, including star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, booked automatic quota for the Olympics by breaching the qualification mark, while the trio of Dutee, Rani and Jabir made it to the Games through rankings. The men's 4x400m relay team qualified through top list.