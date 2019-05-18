Co-presented by

Hero Intercontinental Cup: Second edition to be played in July at TransStadia Arena in Ahmedabad, says AIFF

Sports Press Trust of India May 18, 2019 16:31:48 IST

New Delhi: The second edition of the Hero Intercontinental Cup will be held at the TransStadia Arena in Ahmedabad from 7 to 18 July, the All India Football Federation announced on Saturday.

Sunil Chhetri celebrates after scoring against Kenya during the Hero Intercontinental football Cup on, June 4, 2018. PTI

The AIFF has already announced the participating teams but the venue of the tournament was made known on Saturday only. India, Syria, North Korea and Tajikistan are the participating teams.

All the four teams will play each other in a round robin format with the top two teams qualifying for the final.

The 'Blue Tigers' are the defending champions, having won the inaugural edition in Mumbai in June last year after defeating Kenya in the final, courtesy a brace from the Hero of the Tournament Sunil Chhetri.

Updated Date: May 18, 2019 16:31:48 IST

