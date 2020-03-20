'He was a pioneer in every sense of the word', 'man with the golden kick'; Twitter mourns legendary footballer PK Banerjee's demise

Indian football legend Pradip Kumar Banerjee, fondly referred to as PK Banerjee, breathed his last on Friday at the age of 83.

He was an integral part of India's gold medal-winning team in the 1962 Asian Games and even scored in the final against South Korea as India fought against all odds to script a historic 2-1 triumph in Jakarta.

He represented India in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics and played a pivotal role in the 4-2 victory against Australia in the quarter-finals.

He also captained the national side in the 1960 Rome Olympics and scored the equaliser against France to help India register a 1-1 draw.

He represented India in 36 official matches, wearing the captain's armband in six of them. In the process, he scored 19 goals for the country.

He was also the first footballer to receive the Arjuna Award (in 1961), and was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri Award in 1990. Banerjee was also bestowed with the FIFA Fairplay Award (in 1990), and the FIFA Centennial Order of Merit in 2004.

Twitterati poured in with condolences following the legendary footballer's demise.

A pioneer, both on and off the field!

I would like to offer my heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr. PK Banerjee as well as to the entire Indian football fraternity.

He was a pioneer in every sense of the word, and his achievements will forever have a place in Indian footballing history. Rest in peace. — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) March 20, 2020

Gone, but not forgotten!

It's sad to hear that PK Banerjee, one of India's Greatest Footballers is no more. His contribution to Indian Football will never be forgotten. I share the grief. He will stay synonymous with the golden generation of @IndianFootball. Pradip da,you will remain alive in our hearts! — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) March 20, 2020

Recalling an unforgettable moment in Indian football!

The man with a golden kick- legendary P.K. Banerjee no more with us! RIP #PKBanerjee

#PKBanerjee famously scored an equaliser to hold France to a 1-1 draw during the 1960 Olympics. My fond memories as Union Sports Minister-with him on felicitation of 1960 Olympians! 👇 pic.twitter.com/Du4wLi5tPb — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) March 20, 2020

Fond Memories

Heartfelt condolences on the passing of the great Indian footballer PK Banerjee! Have fond memories of meeting him on a few occasions and the positivity he spread. May his soul Rest In Peace!🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/NqXO2A91wc — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 20, 2020

Bidding farewell to one of football's greats is never easy!

Extremely saddened to hear about the passing away of Legendary P.K.Banerjee. One of the greats of the Indian Football. His contribution towards #IndianFootball will never be forgotten. Rest in Peace. #PKBanerjee #RIP pic.twitter.com/8vFffM3YDx — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) March 20, 2020

That one moment nobody will forget!

Had the good fortune of meeting football legend PK Banerjee in Kolkata during the Maidaan schedule in November. Sad to hear about his demise. RIP, the man with the golden kick #PKBanerjee. pic.twitter.com/ckqszWD9Og — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 20, 2020

Certainly an inspiration for India's up and coming footballers!

My heartfelt condolences for PK Banerjee one of the finest footballers the country have ever produced. The loss for #IndianFootball will be irreparable 💔 My thoughts are with his bereaved family members. May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/aaicT4Om64 — Pritam Kotal (@KotalPritam) March 20, 2020

With inputs from ANI

