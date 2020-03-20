You are here:
'He was a pioneer in every sense of the word', 'man with the golden kick'; Twitter mourns legendary footballer PK Banerjee's demise

Sports FP Sports Mar 20, 2020 17:59:07 IST

Indian football legend Pradip Kumar Banerjee, fondly referred to as PK Banerjee, breathed his last on Friday at the age of 83.

He was an integral part of India's gold medal-winning team in the 1962 Asian Games and even scored in the final against South Korea as India fought against all odds to script a historic 2-1 triumph in Jakarta.

He represented India in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics and played a pivotal role in the 4-2 victory against Australia in the quarter-finals.

He also captained the national side in the 1960 Rome Olympics and scored the equaliser against France to help India register a 1-1 draw.

He represented India in 36 official matches, wearing the captain's armband in six of them. In the process, he scored 19 goals for the country.

He was also the first footballer to receive the Arjuna Award (in 1961), and was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri Award in 1990. Banerjee was also bestowed with the FIFA Fairplay Award (in 1990), and the FIFA Centennial Order of Merit in 2004.

Twitterati poured in with condolences following the legendary footballer's demise.

A pioneer, both on and off the field!

Gone, but not forgotten!

Recalling an unforgettable moment in Indian football!

Fond Memories

Bidding farewell to one of football's greats is never easy!

That one moment nobody will forget!

Certainly an inspiration for India's up and coming footballers!

With inputs from ANI

Updated Date: Mar 20, 2020 17:59:07 IST

