'He lives off your dad's money,' says user to Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah, she gives a befitting reply

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah has been engaged to Shane Gregoire and the two recently held an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on her YouTube channel when they faced a sea of questions about their lives. One user asked- ‘What does he do for a living? So basically he lives off your dad’s money. Nice.’ Kashyap responded- ‘He has run his own company since he was 15. He’s been completely financially independent since he was 17. Neither of us take money from our parents. I don’t understand why people like you have so much hatred in your hearts.’

Opening up in a lot more detail about Shane’s profession, Aaliyah revealed, “He has a company called Rocket Powered Sound, that he’s been running since 15. He started his first business when he was 15 and he is still running it, which is pretty cool.” Shane added, “That’s been a long time, like seven or eight years now I have been in the business. I really like that but there’s also some other stuff that I do as well.”

Anurag Kashyap’s highly anticipated film Kennedy, an essential police noir film, finally screened at The Grand Lumiere Theatre at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Kennedy is based on the insomniac cop who dwells in different circumstances while looking for redemption. The Grand Lumiere Theatre is one of the most illustrious theaters in the world.

Kashyap returned to the Cannes Film Festival where he previously presented films such as ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’, ‘Ugly’, ‘Bombay Talkies’ and the two-part gangster drama ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’. He graced the carpet as a veteran filmmaker and was seen there as a chief guest and a speaker. Also, Vikramaditya Motwane, Rahul Bhatt, Sunny Leone, Shariq Patel, Ranjan Singh, Kabir Ahuja, Bhumika Tewari, Neeraj Joshi, Ashima Awasthi joined the filmmaker too.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.