Harry Kane says Tottenham Hotspur's participation in Champions League will attract star players

Sports Reuters May 11, 2018 15:18:10 IST

Tottenham Hotspur’s participation in next season’s Champions League will be a “big attraction” for leading players in the upcoming transfer window, striker Harry Kane has said.

File photo of Harry Kane. Reuters

England international Kane scored the winning goal as Tottenham beat Newcastle United 1-0 on Wednesday to secure a Premier League top-four finish and qualify for the Champions League for a third successive campaign.

Kane believes that the North London outfit’s presence in Europe’s elite competition will help Tottenham retain their best players and make quality additions to their squad.

“One-hundred percent, it is the big attraction. It is what everyone wants, especially the top players around the world,” Kane is quoted as saying by ESPN.

“In transfer windows, you can never put your finger on it. But it is a big attraction, a massive new stadium, a great team.

“The next step is winning stuff but this is a big year for us, hopefully, we can have a massive year next year and win some trophies.”

The 24-year-old also said that Tottenham sealing a Champions League spot is a massive achievement given that the club played all of their home matches at Wembley while their new stadium is under construction.

“I think some people underestimate how tough it has been at times — 38 games away from home in the Premier League, really, and in a competitive league. That’s tough,” Kane added.

“It’s not easy when teams come here. It’s a big game for them, big stadium for them. We’ve had to deal with that, deal with the pressure of that...”

Kane has scored 28 league goals this season and is in contention to win his third successive Premier League Golden Boot award but is three goals behind Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah ahead of the final game of the campaign.

Tottenham host Leicester City in the league on Sunday.


Updated Date: May 11, 2018 15:18 PM

