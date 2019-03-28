Harry Kane proud of England's response to racist chanting in Montenegro, says teammates handled it well

London: Harry Kane spoke on Thursday of his pride at how his teammates dealt with being racially abused in Montenegro as he collected an award for "services to football" after leading England to the World Cup semi-finals.

Racist chanting was directed at several black England players, including Danny Rose, during Monday's Euro 2020 qualifier in Podgorica, which England won 5-1.

England captain Kane, 25, who scored in the match, believes the manner of his side's victory was the "best way of proving those people wrong".

"It's great how the boys have handled it," said Kane, speaking as he received his Member of the Order of the British Empire award from Football Association president Prince William at Buckingham Palace.

"It's important that the people in charge take the right action because it is not acceptable in any country or any field or sport or job. I am just proud of how the boys have handled it.

"When stuff like that happens it's about more than football but the boys focused on their job, didn't let it affect them and it proved the best way of proving those people wrong by the winning the game and scoring goals."

European governing body UEFA has charged Montenegro with racist behaviour and the Montenegrin FA said it would ban any supporters found to have racially abused England's black players.

Kane finished as the top-scorer at last year's World Cup in Russia, where England reached the last four.

His attention now returns to domestic matters and after Spurs visit Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, they finally play the first game at their new stadium against Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Kane said the chance to earn a piece of history by becoming the first player to score there is outweighed by the need for three points as Spurs battle to finish in the top four.

"I think the most important thing is we want to win the game," he said.

"You never want to go into a new stadium without getting a result. Of course as a striker I would want to score but the most important thing is we win."

