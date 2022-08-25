Vinesh Phogat's top podium finish in the women's 53kg competition at the Commonwealth Games 2022 has completed her hat-trick of CWG golds this year.

Vinesh Phogat comes among the exceptional wrestlers India have ever witnessed. The nation is very proud of the wrestling team, which frequently puts on outstanding performances in global tournaments. In the women’s wrestling division, Vinesh Phogat is one of the nation’s top prospects at the moment. An accomplished wrestler with a long list of achievements, Phogat is well-known throughout the world. Her top podium finish in the women’s 53kg competition at the Commonwealth Games 2022 has completed her hat-trick of CWG golds this year.

Today, on the occasion of her 28th birthday, let’s take a look at Vinesh Phogat’s medal cabinet:

Commonwealth Games:

Vinesh Phogat is a three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist. She also made history as India’s first female wrestler to ever take home a gold medal from the Commonwealth Games. She competed in the 48kg division and earned her maiden victory at the Commonwealth Games during the 2014 event in Glasgow, Scotland. She also won gold in the 50kg and 53kg weight divisions in Gold Coast, Australia in 2018 and Birmingham in 2022 respectively.

Asian Games:

At the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Phogat competed in the 50 kg division and took home the gold medal. With the feat, she also became the first Indian woman wrestler to win a gold medal at both the Asian and Commonwealth Games. Yuki Irie of Japan was Phogat’s opponent in the final. The Haryana native was able to outmuscle the Japanese opponent and prevail by a score of 6-2.

World Championship:

At the 2019 World Championships, Vinesh Phogat won the bronze medal in the women’s 53 kg division. By virtue of her success in the competition, the Indian wrestler became the first wrestler to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. The bronze medal match of the competition pitted her against Maria Prevolaraki. The Greek wrestler was pinned by Vinesh, earning her first medal at the World Championships.

Asian Championship:

Vinesh Phogat enjoys competing at the Asian Championships, and she has had some outstanding games in the past. In total, the Indian has taken home one gold, three silver, and four bronze medals from various Asian Championships. The bronze she earned in the 2013 Asian Championships in New Delhi was her first significant senior medal. She came out victorious in the 51 kg category. Until she finally won the gold in 2021, Vinesh had already won three silver and four bronze medals. At the 2021 Almaty Games, Phogat earned her first-ever gold medal from the Asian Championships.

