Saina Nehwal, the ace badminton player turns 32 today, 17 March. Nehwal has many accolades to her name and has also brought home many titles for the first time.

The star shuttler has won as many as 24 International titles. She has represented India three times at the Olympics and won a bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics. Nehwal has achieved many milestones for India in the badminton court. She is the first Indian badminton player to have won an Olympic medal.

As Saina Nehwal celebrates her 32nd birthday, here is a look at the records and medals that the former world number 1 has bagged over the years:

— Saina Nehwal has won 10 BWF Superseries Titles.

— In 2006, the ace badminton player won a Silver medal in the BWF World Junior Championships.

— In 2008, Nehwal won a gold medal in the Commonwealth Youth Games.

— In 2008, the star olympian secured a gold medal in the BWF World Junior Championships.

— In the 2010 Commonwealth Games, Saina Nehwal won a gold medal.

— In 2010, the star badminton player won a bronze medal at the Asian Championships in the women's singles category.

— Saina Nehwal won a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics in the women's singles.

— In 2015, Saina Nehwal won a silver medal at the BWF World Championships in the women's singles category.

— Saina Nehwal got a bronze medal at the 2016 Asian Championships in the women's singles.

— In 2017, the top badminton player scored a bronze medal at the BWF World Championships.

— In the 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, Saina Nehwal secured a gold medal.

— Saina Nehwal won a bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games in women's singles.

— In the 2018 Asian Championship, Saina Nehwal won a bronze medal in the women's singles category.

