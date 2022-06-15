Mo Salah scored 23 goals in the 2021/22 Premier League season. The 30-year-old is on a career high after bagging several awards for his performance.

Mo Salah turns a year older today, 15 June. The Liverpool star is on a high after he recently bagged a hat-trick of Premier League awards. His goal against Manchester City won him the Budweiser Goal of the Season. Salah also won the Playmaker prize for providing the highest number of assists as well as the Castrol Golden Boot for the most number of goals.

On his 30th birthday, the official account of the Premier League shared a video of the Liverpool forward’s spectacular goal against Manchester City in October 2021. Salah’s majestic solo strike helped Liverpool gain an edge over Man City in the game.

The Liverpool No. 11 weaved past three players, before expertly dodging a fourth to shoot the ball past Ederson. The match later ended in a 2-2 draw.

At the recent Premier League awards, the star footballer beat out the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Miguel Almiron, Danny Ings, Alexandre Lacazette, Andros Townsend, Mateo Kovacic, Rodri, Heung-min Son and Wilfried Zaha to bag the honour of the best goal.

Premier League shared the video of the sublime goal to Wish Salah with the caption “We could watch this goal again, and again, AND AGAIN Happy birthday, @MoSalah !”.

Wishes from all over kept pouring in for the Egyptian professional footballer. Here are some of them:



Mo Salah scored 23 goals in the 2021/22 Premier League season. He also recorded 13 assists. The Liverpool forward helped his side win the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. With this, Liverpool finished in the second spot last season.

The 30-year-old also won the Football Writers' Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year award for the second time in April. He also bagged the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Player of the Year for the second time this year.