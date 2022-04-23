Cena has featured in Hollywood blockbusters like The Marine, 12 Rounds, Bumblebee, F9: The Fast Saga, The Suicide Squad and many more. The WWE wrestler also boasts a huge following on social media, with over 17.4 million followers on Instagram alone.

American wrestler, Hollywood actor and former rapper John Cena turned 45 on Saturday, 23 April. He is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in WWE history and is renowned for his rivalries with fellow wrestlers Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles.

Cena has featured in Hollywood blockbusters like The Marine, 12 Rounds, Bumblebee, F9: The Fast Saga, The Suicide Squad and many more. The WWE wrestler also boasts a huge following on social media, with over 17.4 million followers on Instagram alone.

The 16-time World champion has become a household name among Indians as well due to his love for Indian celebrities. Cena has often shared pictures of Bollywood celebrities and Indian sportspersons on his Instagram account. While the WWE wrestler has stated on his account that the "images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation", his followers believe he is a huge fan of Bollywood.

On his birthday, here are some of the times that John Cena posted about Bollywood celebrities on his account:

John Cena is a fan of Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan. He has posted many quotes from King Khan on his Instagram account, like this post.

Back on 14 November last year, John Cena made headlines after sharing a photograph of former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, where he was stepping down for a handshake after India's elimination from the 2021 T20 World Cup.

On 18 September last year, Cena surprised his followers with a photo of Arshad Warsi's physical transformation.

On 4 September last year, he shared a monochrome picture of Bigg Boss 13 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 winner Sidharth Shukla a couple of days after his death.

John Cena took to his Instagram handle after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and uploaded a photo of the Bollywood actor.

The wrestler posted a picture of Indian skipper Virat Kohli before the World Test Championship final last year.

The most decorated superstar of WWE, Cena has been crowned with the title of WWE Heavyweight Champion thrice and won the WWE United States Champion five times.