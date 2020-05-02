Happy birthday David Beckham: Five memorable goals from former England footballer's celebrated career

Football legend David Beckham turned 45 on Saturday. His wife and former Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham shared a moving 60-second video on Instagram to mark her husband's birthday to the tunes of The Doobie Brothers' song Long Train Runnin.

The clip highlights past family moments that include three of their children Cruz, Romeo and Harper. In one moment, David can be seen dancing with Victoria.

Beckham graduated from Manchester United's academy as one of the members of 'Class of 92' before going on to make 394 total appearances in 11-years under Sir Alex Ferguson. He scored 85 times before leaving for Spain in 2003.

During his glittering club career, Beckham played for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Los Angeles Galaxy and AC Milan.

Here is a list of a few memorable goals by the English footballer.

Manchester United versus Wimbledon, Premier League 1996/97

David Beckham's soaring kick from the halfway line over the head of Wimbledon's goalkeeper Neil Sullivan is often considered to be the first moment of fame in his career

England versus Greece during 2001 World Cup Qualifiers

One of Beckham's most important goals in his career came about at Old Trafford in an England shirt. England was down 2-1 against Greece and Beckham managed to tie the match to send his country to the 2002 World Cup with a stellar free kick.

Real Madrid vs. Malaga during 2003 La Liga

In his first year in the Real Madrid Galacticos era, Beckham made a statement when he hit a shot that smoothly sailed into the bottom left corner of the net with the Malaga goalkeeper not being able to do anything about it but look on.

Beckham spent four seasons at Real Madrid, during which he chalked up 159 appearances and 20 goals.

Manchester United versus Barcelona during 1998/99 Champions League Group Stage

This was one of Beckham's best seasons with Manchester United, the goal helped his team take the 3-2 lead. The season saw Manchester United win the treble of Champions League, league title and the FA Cup.

Manchester United versus Liverpool, 1996/1997 Premier League

Beckham netted the goal with a trademark free-kick into the top left corner. All Liverpool goalkeeper David James could do was watch it happen with awe.

