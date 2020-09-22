Hamburg European Open 2020: Gael Monfils loses to wildcard Yannick Hanfmann in first round
Monfils, ranked ninth in the world, lost 6-4, 6-3 to World No 103 Hanfmann, who had never beaten a top-10 player before.
Berlin: French third seed Gael Monfils suffered a first-round defeat in straight sets on Tuesday to German wildcard Yannick Hanfmann at the ATP tournament in Hamburg.
Monfils, ranked ninth in the world, lost 6-4, 6-3 to World No 103 Hanfmann, who had never beaten a top-10 player before.
The 28-year-old German will face Chile's Cristian Garin in the next round.
Russia's Daniil Medvedev, the top seed in Hamburg who reached the semi-finals of this month's US Open, faces Ugo Humbert of France in the first round later on Tuesday.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Italian Open 2020: Simona Halep wins first title in Rome after Karolina Pliskova retires injured
World number two Halep, 28, was competing in her third Rome WTA final, having finished runner-up in 2017 and 2018 on the clay at the Foro Italico.
US Open 2020, Quarter-finals, Tennis Highlights: Thiem beats De Minaur to reach semis; Azarenka sets up mouth-watering clash with Serena
Follow all the latest action, live scores and more from the US Open 2020 quarter-finals on Firstpost.com's live blog!
US Open 2020: Thiem to meet Medvedev in semi-finals after beating De Minaur; Williams to face Azarenka
Serena Williams came from a set down to overcome unseeded Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova and keep alive her bid for a 24th singles Grand Slam title at US Open.