Sports

Hamburg European Open 2020: Gael Monfils loses to wildcard Yannick Hanfmann in first round

Monfils, ranked ninth in the world, lost 6-4, 6-3 to World No 103 Hanfmann, who had never beaten a top-10 player before.

Agence France-Presse September 22, 2020 21:34:19 IST
Hamburg European Open 2020: Gael Monfils loses to wildcard Yannick Hanfmann in first round

File image of Gael Monfils. AFP

Berlin: French third seed Gael Monfils suffered a first-round defeat in straight sets on Tuesday to German wildcard Yannick Hanfmann at the ATP tournament in Hamburg.

Monfils, ranked ninth in the world, lost 6-4, 6-3 to World No 103 Hanfmann, who had never beaten a top-10 player before.

The 28-year-old German will face Chile's Cristian Garin in the next round.

Russia's Daniil Medvedev, the top seed in Hamburg who reached the semi-finals of this month's US Open, faces Ugo Humbert of France in the first round later on Tuesday.

 

Updated Date: September 22, 2020 21:34:19 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Italian Open 2020: Simona Halep wins first title in Rome after Karolina Pliskova retires injured
Sports

Italian Open 2020: Simona Halep wins first title in Rome after Karolina Pliskova retires injured

World number two Halep, 28, was competing in her third Rome WTA final, having finished runner-up in 2017 and 2018 on the clay at the Foro Italico.

US Open 2020, Quarter-finals, Tennis Highlights: Thiem beats De Minaur to reach semis; Azarenka sets up mouth-watering clash with Serena
Sports

US Open 2020, Quarter-finals, Tennis Highlights: Thiem beats De Minaur to reach semis; Azarenka sets up mouth-watering clash with Serena

Follow all the latest action, live scores and more from the US Open 2020 quarter-finals on Firstpost.com's live blog!

US Open 2020: Thiem to meet Medvedev in semi-finals after beating De Minaur; Williams to face Azarenka
Sports

US Open 2020: Thiem to meet Medvedev in semi-finals after beating De Minaur; Williams to face Azarenka

Serena Williams came from a set down to overcome unseeded Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova and keep alive her bid for a 24th singles Grand Slam title at US Open.