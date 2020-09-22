Hamburg European Open 2020: Gael Monfils loses to wildcard Yannick Hanfmann in first round

Monfils, ranked ninth in the world, lost 6-4, 6-3 to World No 103 Hanfmann, who had never beaten a top-10 player before.

Berlin: French third seed Gael Monfils suffered a first-round defeat in straight sets on Tuesday to German wildcard Yannick Hanfmann at the ATP tournament in Hamburg.

The 28-year-old German will face Chile's Cristian Garin in the next round.

Russia's Daniil Medvedev, the top seed in Hamburg who reached the semi-finals of this month's US Open, faces Ugo Humbert of France in the first round later on Tuesday.