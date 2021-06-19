Halle Open: World No seven Andrey Rublev survives second set scare to beat Nikoloz Basilashvili
The 23-year-old Russian was made to work for his 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 semi-final victory in just under two hours.
Halle: World number seven Andrey Rublev is into his first grass-court final on the ATP tour after beating Georgian qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili in the last four at Halle on Saturday.
The 23-year-old Russian was made to work for his 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 semi-final victory in just under two hours.
"It’s my first final on grass and in Halle," said Rublev, who was the only seed left in the draw from the quarter-finals onwards.
"I think I can play on every surface and I will try my best again tomorrow."
In Sunday's final, Rublev will meet Ugo Humbert, who beat Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5) in the other semi-final later Saturday.
Humbert, ranked 31st in the world, has been in impressive form in Halle and the 22-year-old dumped out French Open semi-finalist Alexander Zverev in the last 16.
Earlier in the week, Auger-Aliassime, 20, also underlined his status as one to watch on the ATP tour with a shock second-round win over childhood idol Roger Federer in Halle.
also read
US Open to welcome back supporters at 100 percent capacity, says USTA
After being forced to shut out fans last year due to Covid-19, the tournament will begin selling tickets for the 30 August - 12 September showdown at Flushing Meadows to the public on 15 July.
Wimbledon 2021: Japan's Naomi Osaka still scheduled to participate in tournament, say organisers
The 23-year-old four-time Grand Slam winner said following her withdrawal from the French Open that she was taking some time out of the game as she battles depression and anxiety.
French Open 2021: Roger Federer announces withdrawal from tournament in bid to protect fitness
The 39-year-old Swiss star was playing in his first Grand Slam since reaching the semi-finals of the Australian Open in 2020, and made it into the last 16 with a gruelling four-set win over Dominik Koepfer on Saturday.