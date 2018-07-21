You are here:
Hall Of Fame Open: Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, Divij Sharan suffer defeats with respective partners in doubles semi-finals

Jul 21, 2018

India's challenge has ended in the doubles event of ATP Hall of Fame Open following defeats of Divij Sharan and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan with their respective partners in the semi-finals in Newport, USA.

File image of Indian tennis player Divij Sharan. Twitter/@divijsharan

Second-seeded Divij and Jackson Withrow lost 3-6 4-6 to Jonathan Erlich and Artem Sitak in their semi-final while Jeevan and Austin Krajicek lost a tight match to Marcelo Arevalo and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela.

India's challenge is still alive in the singles with Ramkumar Ramanathan to fight it out with America's Tim Smyczek for a place in his first ever ATP singles final.

Somdev Devvarman was the last Indian to make it to the singles final on the ATP World Tour event. He had ended a runner-up to Kevin Anderson in 2011 in Johannesburg. IN 2009, he lost the Chennai Open title clash to Marin Cilic.


