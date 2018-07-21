Hall Of Fame Open: Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, Divij Sharan suffer defeats with respective partners in doubles semi-finals

India's challenge has ended in the doubles event of ATP Hall of Fame Open following defeats of Divij Sharan and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan with their respective partners in the semi-finals in Newport, USA.

Second-seeded Divij and Jackson Withrow lost 3-6 4-6 to Jonathan Erlich and Artem Sitak in their semi-final while Jeevan and Austin Krajicek lost a tight match to Marcelo Arevalo and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela.

India's challenge is still alive in the singles with Ramkumar Ramanathan to fight it out with America's Tim Smyczek for a place in his first ever ATP singles final.

Somdev Devvarman was the last Indian to make it to the singles final on the ATP World Tour event. He had ended a runner-up to Kevin Anderson in 2011 in Johannesburg. IN 2009, he lost the Chennai Open title clash to Marin Cilic.