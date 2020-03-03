Half Measures Don’t Make for a Full Life

“If you are going, go all the way. Otherwise, don’t even start”- Charles Bukowski

While that might sound a little exaggerated when it comes in context to what we are going to talk about, think about it. Half measures, when it comes to absolutely anything, are nothing but half-hearted attempts at trying to achieve something. If you fall out midway, it was all a waste, wasn’t it?

But you know what is more dangerous than taking half measures? Taking half measures and still expecting full results.

It’s like being in a relationship, where while the other person is giving you their all, but you just take them for granted and zone off after a few years together, and become complacent with what you have. Then who is to blame when the other person walks off?

It’s like you sat down to write a test, answered half the questions and got up. Now if you are shocked at having failed at that exam when you get the results, who’s to blame?

It’s like you took a resolution and started working out, and in two weeks stopped going to the gym. While that is a choice you made, you can’t look at the mirror a month later and get angry at seeing no results.

In all these situations, it’s about choices. It’s about becoming aware of the fact that you’re responsible for your self. It is about knowing that

Now imagine, if you thought your insurance was covering all your bases, and it turns out… it’s not. This is where we’d like to talk about Kotak Life’s Poora Plan, so that you are not in for a shock later on.

You may think your life insurance plan is providing you complete protection. But you are not taking into account the increasing number of diseases due to the hectic lifestyle of today, or the chance of an accidental disability. In today’s day and age, it becomes imperative to have a plan that provides complete protection for your family.

Kotak Life’s Poora Plan comes along with rider benefits like Death, Disability & CI that gives complete protection and maximizes the coverage of the holder. These riders are very important and need to be attached to any life insurance policy that you may have bought, in order to get ‘poora’ benefits.

Critical Illness Rider:

Over and above your life insurance cover, a critical illness benefit rider will cover major illnesses and disorders. It is that little extra, the over-and-above financial assistance that is so important during medical emergencies. In case of emergency illnesses, this rider enables you to receive a lump sum on the diagnosis of over 37 major illnesses, which will also enable you to cover indirect expenses such as home loans, bills, rent, etc.

Permanent Disability Rider:

In case of an unforeseen accident that leaves you wit ha permanent disability, this rider will be the additional benefit to your existing insurance coverage. The lump-sum received in parts over a period of time becomes the source of income for your family or aid in getting proper treatment.

Got doubts? Here’s Mr. Subbu, explaining the ‘Poora Plan’ to you.

