Guti leaves Real Madrid to join Turkish club Besiktas as assistant manager from next season

Sports Reuters Jul 05, 2018 17:01:37 IST

Former Real Madrid midfielder and youth coach Guti will leave the Spanish club to join Turkish top division side Besiktas as an assistant manager from next season, the 41-year-old has said.

File image of Guti. AFP

Guti, who was touted to take over from Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid boss prior to Julen Lopetegui’s appointment last month, will work alongside manager Senol Gunes at Besiktas.

The former Spain international made 40 appearances for Besiktas in a 16-month spell before his retirement in 2012.

“Today I want to thank Real Madrid my home, for all the years that I enjoy as a footballer and as a coach,” Guti said on his official Instagram account.

“I will join in a few days Besiktas as a second coach to continue growing professionally.

“I am grateful to Besiktas for the love and trust that you have placed in me, I will return it to you with a lot of work and enthusiasm.”


