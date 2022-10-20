Gurugram: College student out on a drive with friends mows two cyclists to death

Gurugram: A 21-year-old college student who was out on a drive with two of his friends allegedly mowed down two men who were riding separate bicycles on the Golf Course road here on Tuesday.

The suspect Naveen (21), a resident of Wazirabad along with his friends rushed the victims to nearby hospital however they succumbed to injuries. Consequently, police arrested Naveen on Wednesday, officials said.

The deceased were identified as Dharmpal (70), who did odd jobs and lived in Raneela village of Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district and Saheb Khan (32), a housekeeper and a resident of Bardhaman district in West Bengal, they said.

The incident occurred at around 4.30pm on Tuesday when Dharampal was near the Sector 42-43 Metro station on the Golf Court Road. Dharampal’s son Umesh who was riding approximately 200 meters behind him told police that the Skoda rapid car which Naveen was riding hit his father’s bicycle from the front.

The speed of the car was such that Dharampal was thrown away few meters. The car then skidded to the other side of the road with Dharampal’s cycle stuck in it and hit another person who was just standing, Umesh said in his complaint.

Bystanders say that Naveen and his friends helped victims reach hospital however they fled soon after. While Saheb was declared dead, Dharampal died during treatment, they said.

According to police, prima facie after checking the available CCTV footage, the cases did not appear to be of drink and drive. An FIR however was lodged following Umesh’s complaint at Sushant Lok police station against Naveem under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence), 427 (causing damage).

Deepak Kumar, Station House Officer at Sushant Lok Police Station said Naveen believed to have lost control of the car which led to the mishap, “he was arrested and was let off on anticipatory bail, the bodies were handed over to the kin of the deceased person and further probe is underway”.

(Inputs from agencies)