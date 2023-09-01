Grandmaster Gukesh D on Friday overtook the legendary Viswanathan Anand to be crowned the top-ranked Indian chess player for the first time in more than three decades.

Anand, who became India’s first Grandmaster in 1988, has continuously held the top spot among Indians since 1 July 1986.

Gukesh, who reached the quarter-finals of the recently-concluded FIDE World Cup in Baku before losing to eventual winner Magnus Carlsen, moved to the eighth spot in the world rankings with Anand slipping to ninth.

As per the FIDE ratings effective 1 September, Gukesh’s rating is 2758 while Anand’s is 2754. Gukesh has gained three places in the rating list since 1 August.

Another teen prodigy R Praggnanandhaa, who made the world take notice of him by reaching the World Cup final where he lost to Carlsen, has risen to No 19 in the list with a rating of 2727. He is India’s No 3 player behind Gukesh and Anand.

There are five Indians currently in the top 30 and that includes Vidit Santosh Gujrathi (No 27) and Arjun Erigaisi (No 29). The experienced P Harikrishna is 31st.

It’s official! Gukesh is India’s #1 in the #FIDErating list! 🔥 The 17-year-old prodigy makes history by overtaking the five-time World Champion Vishy Anand and terminating his uninterrupted 37-year reign as India’s top-rated player! 📷 Stev Bonhage pic.twitter.com/paDli9hslX — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) September 1, 2023

Gukesh had overtaken his idol and mentor Anand in live world (FIDE) rankings during the World Cup in Baku.

“Gukesh D won again today and has overcome Viswanathan Anand in live rating! There is still almost a month till next official FIDE rating list on September 1, but it’s highly likely that 17-year-old will be making it to top 10 in the world as the highest-rated Indian player,” the international chess federation (FIDE) had said in a tweet after Gukesh defeated Azerbaijan’s Misratdin Iskandarov in the second round of the World Cup recently to go past the chess maestro in live ratings.

Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa, who have been picked as part of the Indian squad for the forthcoming Asian Games, will take part in a preparatory camp in Kolkata and then participate in the Tata Steel Chess India tournament from 5 September.

With inputs from PTI