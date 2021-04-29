No supporters are currently allowed into football stadiums in Italy, but the country has committed to at least 25 percent capacity for the Stadio Olimpico in Rome from 11 June for their four Euro 2020 fixtures.

Rome: The Italian Cup final between Atalanta and Juventus in the Mapei Stadium next month could be played at 20 percent capacity, Italy's Health undersecretary Andrea Costa said on Thursday.

The match on May 19 at in Reggio Emilia, normally home to Sassuolo, would as a result host around 4,700 fans.

"After discussing with (Health) Minister Roberto Speranza, I confirm the government's willingness to open the stadium to fans at 20% of capacity," Costa said in quotes carried by Italian agency AGI.

"The CTS (technical scientific committee) is currently studying the protocol to allow spectators to safely arrive and follow the game in full compliance with the anti-Covid legislation."

No supporters are currently allowed into football stadiums in Italy, but the country has committed to at least 25 percent capacity for the Stadio Olimpico in Rome from 11 June for their four Euro 2020 fixtures.

Costa said he also favoured a limited number of spectators at the final of the International Tennis Championships in Rome on May 16.

"They will be important tests with a view to the European Football Championships in Rome," said Costa.

"A fundamental signal for the whole world of sport, which once again leads the way in indicating the dates for a gradual return to normal life."

Lega Serie A president Paolo Dal Pino welcomed the announcement.

"We thank the Government for having accepted our request to bring the public back to the next Coppa Italia final, it is a signal towards normality that we all need," he said.

"We remain confident of being able to open the stadiums for the last few days of the season to a thousand spectators in total safety."