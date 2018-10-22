Government of India felicitates Youth Olympic Games medallists after country's best-ever showing at event

New Delhi: The Government of India on Sunday felicitated the 13 medallists of the just-concluded Youth Olympic Games (YOG) after the country's athletes recorded their best-ever performance in the showpiece event.

In the three years of the country's participation in the Games, this is India's best performance as they fetched 13 medals, including three golds, nine silvers and one bronze.

Speaking on the occasion, Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, said, "These young athletes, who are just 15-16 years old are winning medals for the country. This shows the potential amongst the youth of our country.

"We, all levels, school, home, colonies, colleges, districts and state must provide opportunities to play and excel. India can be a superpower of sports in the next 10 years."

The medallists were given a cash award of Rs 25 lakhs, Rs 16.7 lakhs and Rs 10 lakhs for winning gold, silver and bronze respectively.

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju was also present at the function and congratulated the medallists for bringing glory to the country.