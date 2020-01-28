Goran Ivanisevic, Conchita Martinez elected to International Tennis Hall of Fame

Melbourne: Wimbledon champions Goran Ivanisevic and Conchita Martinez were elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

The Class of 2020 was announced on Tuesday at the Australian Open, where both Ivanisevic and Martinez are coaching players who reached the quarter-finals.

The induction ceremony will be held on 18 July in Newport, Rhode Island, where the hall is located.

Ivanisevic, a serve-and-volley specialist from Croatia, won the 2001 title at the All England Club as a wild-card entry.

Martinez, a baseliner from Spain, was the 1994 champion at Wimbledon.

Both reached No 2 in the rankings and won multiple Olympic medals.

Ivanisevic helps coach Novak Djokovic, while Martinez works with Garbine Muguruza.

