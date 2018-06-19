You are here:
Google Doodle celebrates football culture in Colombia, Japan and other nations in action on Day 6 of FIFA World Cup 2018

Sports FP Sports Jun 19, 2018 02:41:17 IST

It's Day 6 of the FIFA World Cup 2018 and the final two matches of the first round of the group stage will be played in Russia. Google Doodle marked this day by continuing its series on the 32 participating countries and the rich football culture that they all share.

Google Doodle for Colombia's footballing culture.

For this particular day, it was Colombia, Japan, Poland, Senegal, Egypt and hosts Russia. The doodle also shows us the flags of these six countries, who will be in action later in the day. When you click on the doodle, it slides from one country to the next.

In the doodle, guest illustrators from each of the six countries have tried to depict what football means for them.

Diego Cadena Bejarano from Colombia says football is passion in his country and the World Cup is a time when everyone comes together. Shennawy, the artist from Egypt, says football is the soul of his nation. Football in Poland is more like a celebration than just a sport, says the illustrator from Poland and that is what he has tried to convey through his art.

In the first match of Day 6 at 5.30 pm, Colombia and Japan clash in the opener from Group H in Saransk. Colombia's James Rodriguez was top scorer at the 2014 World Cup but is doubtful to start on Tuesday. In their only previous meeting, Colombia crushed Japan 4-1 in the group stage of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The second match of the day is between Poland and Senegal at 8.30 pm in Moscow. Poland forward Robert Lewandowski was the leading scorer in the European World Cup qualifiers with 16 goals, one ahead of Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, in 10 games. Senegal are making their second appearance at the World Cup. Their previous showing was in 2002 when they beat defending champions France on the way to reaching the quarter-finals.

Google Doodle on Day 6 of FIFA World Cup 2018.

The last match of the day starts at 11.30 pm and features hosts Russia in their second Group A match against Egypt. Egypt, who lost their opening match 1-0 to Uruguay, are hoping that Mohamed Salah comes through a final fitness test on the eve of the match.

Russia made a dream start, beating Saudi Arabia 5-0 to rise to the top of the group above Uruguay on goal difference and Egypt must at least draw with the host nation in St Petersburg on Tuesday to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Click here for full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018

Click here to view the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2018

Click here to view the points table of FIFA World Cup 2018


Updated Date: Jun 19, 2018 02:41 AM

