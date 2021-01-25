Google bans German YouTuber who repeatedly posted false claims about Coronavirus outbreak
Google said that a YouTube channel known as KenFM was no longer available and that the person operating it would not be allowed to start another.
Google says it has banned a prominent German user of its YouTube video platform who had repeatedly posted false claims about the coronavirus outbreak. Google said Friday that a YouTube channel known as KenFM was no longer available and that the person operating it would not be allowed to start another. “We have long standing community guidelines policies that strikes are issued when our systems are notified of a policy violation of the rules for how to behave on YouTube,” the company said in a statement.
“Videos on the channel KenFM violated our COVID-19 policies and the channel was removed from YouTube after receiving the third strike for a video within 90 days on November 19th, 2020,” it said.
KenFM was operated by Ken Jebsen, a former journalist who was fired by Germany’s public broadcaster rbb after anti-Semitic comments he had made came to light.
YouTube and others have vowed to crack down on the spread of misinformation about the coronavirus by users of their sites.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Delhi's out-of school poor children, dependent on mid-day meals, stare at empty plates and uncertain future
Delhi has the highest percentage of severely stunted children (11.7 percent), according to the Urban Hunger and Malnutrition (HUNGaMA) study whose results were released in February 2018
2020, year of the pandemic: TN family of farmers accuse govt official of abusive and violent behaviour
Semaliyappan, Samiyatha and Shanti have submitted multiple petitions to the police and district administration demanding that action be taken for the casteism, verbal violence and public humiliation to which they were subjected
India reports 14,545 new COVID-19 infections taking total over 1.06 cr; active cases below 1.89 lakh
The COVID-19 toll as of Friday stands at 1,53,032 with 163 fatalities reported in the past 24 hours, said the Union health ministry