Goalkeeper Joe Hart ready to 'spread wings' beyond England in pursuit of first-team regular football

Sports Reuters May 25, 2020 11:02:06 IST

Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart has said he may have to leave England to become a first-team regular again.

Hart, who has 75 England caps and played a key role in two Manchester City title-winning campaigns, fell down the pecking order at Burnley and has not played a league game since a 5-1 defeat by Everton in December 2018.

File image of Joe Hart. Getty Images

The 33-year-old said he wanted to play at the highest level he could, even if that meant moving to Serie A, La Liga or the Bundesliga.

"In England, I don't feel I'm going to be able to do that," Hart told The Guardian, "Maybe if I hadn't achieved what I've done in this league I might not be so ready to step away.

“All I want to do is be a big part of something. I understand I’m not going to be part of Real Madrid. I don’t think I’ve lost the ability, but I know how football works.

“The Premier League has been great for me but I’m more than willing to spread my wings.”

However Hart, who spent a season on loan at Italian side Torino, has not given up hope of landing a “big chance” at home as his current deal expires at the end of the season.

“I’d love to have another big chance in England, but it could be difficult,” he added. “I like to think I’m a good catch, I’m on a free contract, I’ve got experience and real hunger.”

Updated Date: May 25, 2020 11:02:06 IST



