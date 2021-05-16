Giro d'Italia: Riders in peloton test negative for COVID-19, Tomasz Marczynski withdrawn after suffering symptoms
However one cyclist Tomasz Marczynski of the Belgian Lotto-Soudal team was withdrawn as a precaution because of symptoms related to the deadly virus ahead of the ninth stage.
Castel di Sangro: Riders in the Giro d'Italia peloton and their entourages have all tested negative for COVID-19 , organisers said on Sunday.
"Thomas is showing post-covid symptoms such as insomnia, headaches, reduced coordination and dizziness," his Lotto team aid.
At the 2020 Giro two entire teams were taken out after positive cases for coronavirus at Jumbo Visma and the Australian team Mitchelton Scott, but after this second round of testing in 2021 no member of the 23 teams has yet tested positive.
