Giro d'Italia: French cyclist Victor Lafay wins eighth stage, Attila Valter holds on to leader's pink jersey
Lafay, who rides for Cofidis, attacked on the steep uphill finish of the 170-kilometer (106-mile) leg from Foggia to Sanframondi and soloed to victory.
Sanframondi: French cyclist Victor Lafay won the eighth stage of the Giro d’Italia for the first victory of his professional career and Attila Valter kept the pink jersey on Saturday.
Lafay, who rides for Cofidis, attacked on the steep uphill finish of the 170-kilometer (106-mile) leg from Foggia to Sanframondi and soloed to victory.
Lafay raised his arms and beamed in delight as he crossed the line 36 seconds ahead of Francesco Gavazzi. Nikias Arndt was third, a second further back.
All three were part of a nine-man breakaway about a third of the way through the stage.
Valter finished safely in the peloton to remain 11 seconds ahead of Remco Evenepoel overall, and 16 seconds ahead of Egan Bernal.
Caleb Ewan, who won the previous two stages, left the Giro halfway through the day. The Australian cyclist had always planned to leave the race before the finish in Milan and his Lotto Soudal team said he was feeling pain in his knee.
Sunday’s ninth stage features another summit finish as well as three other categorized climbs, on the 158-kilometer (98-mile) route from Castel di Sangro to the ski resort of Campo Felice.
The Giro finishes on May 30 in Milan.
also read
Olympic gold-medallist Abhinav Bindra says Beijing triumph was followed by 'biggest mental crisis' of life
Bindra won the 10m air rifle event at Beijing to become the only Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, but just after that moment of celebration, he felt a "void". He also said he wanted to quit shooting after 2008 gold-winning feat.
Australia Sports Commission apologises to abused gymnasts, sets up independent support service
The commission, the key Australian government agency responsible for supporting and investing in sport, apologised in the wake of the independent report this week that detailed a culture that tolerated emotional, verbal, physical, and sexual abuse.
Giro d'Italia: Australian Caleb Ewan pulls out of tournament with knee injury
The 26-year-old Lotto Soudal leader won stage five earlier in the week and stage seven on Friday, and was leading the sprint points classification.