Giro d'Italia: Australia's Caleb Ewan wins fifth stage, Alessandro De Marchi retains overall lead
Lotto rider Ewan overtook Giacomo Nizzolo to triumph in the final metres of a flat, initially uneventful stage that was suddenly hit by a raft of falls as the race came to its climax in Cattolica on the Adriatic coast.
Lotto rider Ewan overtook Giacomo Nizzolo to triumph in the final metres of a flat, initially uneventful stage that was suddenly hit by a raft of falls as the race came to its climax in Cattolica on the Adriatic coast.
The most notable of these was Spaniard Mikel Landa, considered one of the potential contenders for overall victory, who crashed heavily in the last five kilometres of the 177km ride from Modena.
He was stretchered off the road by a medical team after crashing into Tuesday's stage winner Joe Dombrowski, who fell into the peloton after hitting a traffic island.
Thursday's sixth stage is a 160km run from Grotte di Frasassi to Ascoli Piceno.
