Sports

Giro d'Italia: Australian Caleb Ewan pulls out of tournament with knee injury

The 26-year-old Lotto Soudal leader won stage five earlier in the week and stage seven on Friday, and was leading the sprint points classification.

Agence France-Presse May 15, 2021 18:37:37 IST
Giro d'Italia: Australian Caleb Ewan pulls out of tournament with knee injury

Australia's Caleb Ewan in action during the Giro d'Italia. AP

Australian Caleb Ewan pulled out of the Giro d'Italia on Saturday some 35km into the eighth stage having been dropped by the main pack in the early running.

The 26-year-old Lotto Soudal leader won stage five earlier in the week and stage seven on Friday, and was leading the sprint points classification.

Ewan is scheduled to race the Tour de France and the Vuelta a Espana this season with the aim of winning stages in all three Grand Tours in one season.

Updated Date: May 15, 2021 18:37:37 IST

TAGS:

also read

'No plans to retire now', says former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik
First Cricket News

'No plans to retire now', says former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik

Malik, despite now focussing only on T20 format since retiring from Test and ODI matches, has been kept out of the Pakistan white ball squad since last year as head coach Misbah-ul-Haq keep on trying several new players in the batting order.

Olympic gold-medallist Abhinav Bindra says Beijing triumph was followed by 'biggest mental crisis' of life
Sports

Olympic gold-medallist Abhinav Bindra says Beijing triumph was followed by 'biggest mental crisis' of life

Bindra won the 10m air rifle event at Beijing to become the only Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, but just after that moment of celebration, he felt a "void". He also said he wanted to quit shooting after 2008 gold-winning feat.

Australia Sports Commission apologises to abused gymnasts, sets up independent support service
Sports

Australia Sports Commission apologises to abused gymnasts, sets up independent support service

The commission, the key Australian government agency responsible for supporting and investing in sport, apologised in the wake of the independent report this week that detailed a culture that tolerated emotional, verbal, physical, and sexual abuse.