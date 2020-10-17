Giro d'Italia 2020: Team Ineos' Filippo Ganna wins 14th stage; Joao Almeida holds on to lead
Ineos rider Ganna claimed his third stage win in this year's race over 34.1km through Italy's sparkling wine Prosecco region.
Italy's world time-trial champion Filippo Ganna won Saturday's Giro d'Italia 14th stage with Portugal's Joao Almeida tightening his grip on the leader's pink jersey.
Ineos rider Ganna claimed his third stage win in this year's race over 34.1km through Italy's sparkling wine Prosecco region.
Ganna clocked 42min 40sec, with Australian teammate Rohan Dennis second fastest at 26sec and American Brandon McNulty third at 1min 09sec.
Almeida, sixth on the stage at 1min 31 sec, has been leading from the front since stage three.
The Portuguese gained another 16 seconds on second-placed Dutchman Wilco Kelderman, who drops to 56 seconds adrift on the eve of the summit finish in Piancavallo.
UAE Team Emirates' McNulty, 22, moves up to fourth overall, ahead of former two-time Italian race winner Vincenzo Nibali, who dropped to 2min 30 sec in the overall standings.
On Sunday, the Giro returns to altitude in the 15th stage which arrives in the Piancavallo resort after 185km with three second category mountains preceding the final 14.5km climb.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
World champion cyclist Julian Alaphilippe recovers from embarrassing Liege defeat to win at Brabantse Pijl
It was Alaphilippe's first win with his world champion rainbow coloured jersey and bike after his farcical finish at Liege-Bastigne-Liege on Sunday.
Giro d’Italia: British rider Simon Yates withdraws from remaining stages after testing positive for coronavirus
Simon Yates “developed very mild symptoms” after Friday’s Stage seven, the team said. An immediate rapid test showed a positive result, which was confirmed in a second test.
Jhonatan Narváez earns first Giro d’Italia stage win; João Almeida stays in pink
Narváez, an Ecuadorian rider with the Ineos Grenadiers team, finished 1 minute, 8 seconds ahead of Mark Padun, who had a flat tire on the final descent as the duo were leading the rain-soaked stage.