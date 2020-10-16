Giro d'Italia 2020: Italy's Diego Ulissi wins 13th stage as Joao Almeida retains leader's jersey

Ulissi edged Deceuninck's Almeida and Austrian Patrick Konrad by half a wheel in a sprint finish to end a 192km stage.

Monselice: Italy's Diego Ulissi won the 13th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Friday as Portugal's Joao Almeida retained the race leader's pink jersey.

It was a second stage victory for Ulissi, of the UAE Emirates team, on this Giro and an eighth career stage win.

Ulissi edged Deceuninck's Almeida and Austrian Patrick Konrad by half a wheel in a sprint finish to end a 192km stage.

Almeida gained bonus seconds for his finish, meaning he stretches his lead in the overall standings over Dutch rider Wilco Kelderman and Spain's Pello Bilbao.

The stage, largely flat over the opening 150km, featured a seven-strong breakaway group that was reeled in gradually over two final climbs, the last of which was 17km from the finish.

Saturday's 14th stage is a 34.1km time-trial from Conegliano to Valdobbiadene.