Giro d'Italia 2020: Ben O'Connor wins stage 17 as Joao Almeida clings on to overall leader's pink jersey
Portugal's Joao Almeida of Deceuninck Quick-Step maintained his hold on the overall leader's pink jersey going into Thursday's famous 'Stelvio' climb, one of the highest peaks in Europe at an altitude of 2,758km.
Australian rider Ben O'Connor won the Giro d'Italia's 17th stage on Wednesday in the ski resort of Madonna di Campiglio in the northern Italian Dolomites.
Portugal's Joao Almeida of Deceuninck Quick-Step maintained his hold on the overall leader's pink jersey going into Thursday's famous 'Stelvio' climb, one of the highest peaks in Europe at an altitude of 2,758km.
O'Connor, riding for the NTT Pro Cycling team, attacked on the climb 8.8km from the finish line of the 203km run through a snowy landscape from Bassano del Grappa.
The 24-year-old, who finished second on Tuesday, crossed the line alone for his first Grand Tour stage win, 31 seconds ahead of Austrian Hermann Pernsteiner, with Belgian Thomas De Gendt third a minute behind the leader.
Snow has been cleared from the road, but temperatures on the 18th stage are expected to dip as low as four degrees Celsius during the 207km run from Pinzolo to Laghi di Cancano.
The three-week race finishes in Milan on 25 October.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Jhonatan Narváez earns first Giro d’Italia stage win; João Almeida stays in pink
Narváez, an Ecuadorian rider with the Ineos Grenadiers team, finished 1 minute, 8 seconds ahead of Mark Padun, who had a flat tire on the final descent as the duo were leading the rain-soaked stage.
Giro d'Italia 2020: Peter Sagan wins 10th stage as positive COVID-19 tests force Mitchelton, Jumbo-Visma to withdraw
Sagan, one of the most successful riders in the peloton with three world titles, achieved his first success in the Giro, to complete his set of stage wins on the three big tours — France, Italy, Spain.
Giro d'Italia 2020: Fernando Gaviria withdraws after positive COVID-19 test as race heads towards uncertain finish
Gaviria’s UAE Team Emirates noted that the rider, who became the latest to withdraw from the race, had the virus earlier in March.