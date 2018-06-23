Preview: Mesut Ozil has been dropped for Germany's must-win World Cup clash against Sweden in Sochi on Saturday.
The much-criticised Arsenal playmaker drops out as coach Joachim Loew makes four changes to the side that lost 1-0 against Mexico in the opening game of their trophy defence last weekend.
Mats Hummels is absent due to injury, while Sami Khedira and Marvin Plattenhardt are dropped as well.
Marco Reus, Jonas Hector and Bayern Munich midfielder Sebastian Rudy come into the team, as Chelsea's Antonio Ruediger replaces Hummels in central defence.
Mexico's 2-1 win over South Korea earlier on Saturday in the same Group F means the World Cup holders will be eliminated if they lose to the Swedes on Russia's Black Sea coast.
A draw will leave them on the brink of being knocked out, while Sweden know a win would clinch their place in the last 16.
Sweden coach Janne Andersson welcomes back Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof after he missed the 1-0 victory over the Koreans due to illness.
Starting line-ups for the World Cup Group F match between Germany and Sweden in Sochi on Saturday (1800 GMT kick-off):
Germany (4-2-3-1)
Manuel Neuer (capt); Joshua Kimmich, Jerome Boateng, Antonio Ruediger, Jonas Hector; Sebastian Rudy, Toni Kroos; Thomas Mueller, Marco Reus, Julian Draxler; Timo Werner
Coach: Joachim Loew (GER)
Sweden (4-4-2)
Robin Olsen; Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Andreas Granqvist (capt), Ludwig Augustinsson; Viktor Claesson, Albin Ekdal, Sebastian Larsson, Emil Forsberg; Marcus Berg, Ola Toivonen
Coach: Janne Andersson (SWE)
Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)
Updated Date: Jun 23, 2018 23:25 PM
Highlights
Victor Lindelof starts for Sweden
Sweden make one change to the side that beat South Korea in the last match with Victor Lindelof coming in for Pontus Jansson.
Sweden: Olsen, Augustinsson, Granqvist, Lindelof, Lustig, Forsberg, Ekdal, Larsson, Claesson, Toivonen, Berg
Mesut Ozil dropped to the bench!
Ozil has been dropped to the bench for the first time in a major tournament for Germany following his poor performance in the last match. Sami Khedira is also replaced in the lineup with Sebastian Rudy. Jonas Hector comes back to the starting XI after recovering from an illness. Antonio Rudiger comes in place of Mats Hummels who has a dislocated vertebrae.
Germany: Neuer, Hector, Boateng, Rudiger, Kimmich, Rudy, Kroos, Reus, Draxler, Muller, Werner
23:25 (IST)
Germany vs Sweden
But he has rung the changes. Khedira and Ozil, who had a dreadful match against Mexico, have been benched. Sebastian Rudy takes Khedira's place and Ozil makes way for Reus. You have to wonder about Reus though? He doesn't have great pedigree. Is he still the same player? You have to wonder about Rudy as well. Would Goretzka not have been the better choice? Timo Werner wasn't convincing either against Mexico. Hector, who is suspect, replaced the susceptible Plattenhardt at left-back. Hummels is out due to injury. Sweden make just the one change, if you haven't heard that by now - Lindelof returns at the back.
23:25 (IST)
Germany vs Sweden
But he has rung the changes. Khedira and Ozil, who had a dreadful match against Mexico, have been benched. Sebastian Rudy takes Khedira’s place and Ozil makes way for Reus. You have to wonder about Reus though? He doesn’t have great pedigree. Is he still the same player? You have to wonder about Rudy as well. Would Goretzka not have been the better choice? Timo Werner wasn’t convincing either against Mexico. Hector, who is suspect, replaced the susceptible Plattenhardt at left-back. Hummels is out due to injury.
23:24 (IST)
Germany vs Sweden
Joachim Low struck all the right notes on Friday at his press conference. There was nothing alarmist about his discourse. Adjustments were going to be made, one or two players might be benched - Hey, did you read German daily Bild an hour or so ago? - and this was not the time to change Germany’s playing style. The message was simple: we will stick to what we know best; it is the way we became great in the first place. A vote of confidence from Low in his players. He refused to acknowledge there is any sort of rift within the team. You know, The Bling Bling gang vs the Bavarian boys. Germans and disorder, let alone rebellion, that doesn't exist, does it?
23:05 (IST)
Germany boast the upper hand
23:00 (IST)
Will Germany buck the trend of defending champions crashing out in the group stage?
What a time to be alive! Well, not if you are German. This World Cup has been overflowing with surprise results and high drama, and the defending world champions enter new territory, unchartered ground: they need to win tonight against Sweden or they can book a one-way ticket to Frankfurt-Am-Main, the HQ of the German FA, to ponder all that went wrong. Oliver Bierhoff has always said Germany need to keep innovating or the rest of the world will catch up, but perhaps tonight is not the night for innovations?! Reigning world champions crashing out is a bit of a trend: Italy in 2010 and Spain in 2014. Germany will not want to become part of ‘that’ history. The holy German trinity is under the line of fire: the team, the tactics and the coach.
22:41 (IST)
22:26 (IST)
Germany take on Sweden!
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group F match between Germany and Sweden!