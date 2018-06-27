Preview: Defending champions Germany will go for the kill against South Korea to enter the FIFA World Cup pre-quarterfinals when they face-off in their final Group F contest at the Kazan Arena on Wednesday.
Mexico vs Sweden and South Korea vs Germany will start at 7.30 pm IST while Serbia vs Brazil and Switzerland vs Costa Rica will start at 11.30 pm IST on Wednesday.
Germany have three points from two games, while South Korea are currently last in Group F with two losses, but they still have a chance to advance to the Round of 16.
If South Korea beat Germany and Sweden (three points) lose to Mexico (six points), then the three teams, excluding Mexico would be tied at one win and two losses, meaning the second and last position to qualify from the group will be down to goal difference, goal scored, head-to-head record and then fair play rules.
Mexico vs Sweden
Mexico will aim to cement their place at the top of Group F while Sweden will battle for survival in what could be a tricky World Cup clash at the Ekaterinburg Arena on Wednesday.
Mexico have been one of the biggest attractions of this World Cup. They started their campaign in spectacular fashion, stunning defending champions Germany 1-0. A 2-1 win against South Korea in their next match strengthened their position at the top of the group.
A draw will see them make sure of a berth in the next round and cement their status as group winners.
Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018 19:09 PM
South Korea make four changes
Ki Sung-yeung, Hwang Hee-chan, Ju Se-Jong and Min-Woo Kim are out.
Koo Ja-cheol, Yun Young-sun, Hong Chul, and Jung Woo-young are in.
The defending champions Germany make five changes to the team that beat Sweden
Fit-again centre-back Mats Hummels comes in place of suspended Jerome Boateng.
Sami Khedira is back in the XI and he replaces injured Sebastian Rudy
Thomas Muller is out and Leon Goretzka takes his spot.
Niklas Sule replaces Antonio Rudiger.
And there's the return of Mesut Ozil and out goes Julian Draxler.
And here's the starting line-ups of Mexico and Sweden:
Mexico: Ochoa; Alvarez, Salcedo, Moreno, Gallardo; Guardado, H.Herrera; Layun, Vela, Lozano; Hernandez.
Sweden: Olsen; Lustig, Lindelof, Granqvist, Augustinsson; Larsson, Ekdal, Claesson, Forsberg; Berg, Toivonen.
Starting line-ups of Germany and South Korea are out!
Germany: Neuer, Hector, Hummels, Khedira, Kross, Werner, Ozil, Reus, Goretzka, Sule, Kimmich
South Korea: Jo, Lee, yun, Hong, Kim, Jang, Koo, Jung, JS Lee, Moon, Son
19:09 (IST)
19:01 (IST)
18:50 (IST)
18:43 (IST)
16:26 (IST)
What should be Germany's playing XI?
This was Germany's line-up in their previous match:
Manuel Neuer ; Joshua Kimmich, Jerome Boateng, Antonio Ruediger, Jonas Hector; Sebastian Rudy, Toni Kroos; Thomas Mueller, Marco Reus, Julian Draxler; Timo Werner
Would you make some changes to the playing XI or retain the same XI?
15:30 (IST)
Mexico are not just targetting the knockout berth but they dream of winning the World Cup and 'accomplish the impossible'.
"The best things about dreams is to share them, share them with people like you who are dreamers," striker Javier Hernandez has said.
'Chicharito' seems quite confident after the first two matches.
14:35 (IST)
Our writer Srijandeep Das highlights the contribution of Ever Banega in Argentina's win over Nigeria.
"The inclusion of Banega’s aura calmed Argentina’s tempo into order: individual expression on the ball was seen more often by the likes of Enzo Perez, Messi, and Di Maria."
Read the full piece here.
13:31 (IST)
Mexico vs Sweden
There is no room for complacency for the Mexican team. They might have won two games but they can still be knocked out of the tournament if they lose against Sweden and if Germany beat South Korea.
If that happens, it will be the first time that a team that has won two out of their three matches has been eliminated at the group stage since Algeria's early exit in 1982.
12:34 (IST)
South Korea vs Germany
South Korea may still have 'one percent' chance of qualifying for the last 16. But they will go into the Germany clash without their captain Ki Sung-yueng, who picked up a calf injury during his side's clash against Mexico.
It will be interesting to see how they play without their skipper.
11:29 (IST)
Group F points table
Mexico find themselves in an enviable position. Even a draw will see them through but they would not want their winning momentum to halt. Defending champions Germany, on the other side, face South Korea in a do-or-die clash.
Interestingly, South Korea still stand a chance to qualify for the knockout stages if they beat Germany and Mexico defeat Sweden.
If this scenario happens, Mexico will go through and the other team's qualification will come down to goal difference, goal scored, head-to-head record and then fair play rules.
09:50 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the 41st and 42nd matches of the FIFA World Cup 2018, which will be played between South Korea vs Germany and Mexico vs Sweden.