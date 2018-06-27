'Lack of urgency and absence of creativity'

An incredible evening at Kazan sees Germany getting eliminated following a 2-0 loss at the hands of South Korea. The lack of urgency and the absence of creativity in the German ranks came back to bite the defending champions as Korea pulled off an infamous win through Kim Young-gwon’s late brace. Germany’s loss also meant Mexico and Sweden both qualified for the knockouts – the European nation finishing top of the group after starting the day in third position.

Sweden’s 3-0 victory over Mexico was down to some shoddy defending from the Central American nation who conceded a penalty and an own goal, but make no mistake, the Swedes had totally bossed the game at Yekaterinburg and finally had something to show for their impressive outings in this World Cup.