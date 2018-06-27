

Preview: Defending champions Germany will go for the kill against South Korea to enter the FIFA World Cup pre-quarterfinals when they face-off in their final Group F contest at the Kazan Arena on Wednesday.

Mexico vs Sweden and South Korea vs Germany will start at 7.30 pm IST while Serbia vs Brazil and Switzerland vs Costa Rica will start at 11.30 pm IST on Wednesday.

Germany have three points from two games, while South Korea are currently last in Group F with two losses, but they still have a chance to advance to the Round of 16.

If South Korea beat Germany and Sweden (three points) lose to Mexico (six points), then the three teams, excluding Mexico would be tied at one win and two losses, meaning the second and last position to qualify from the group will be down to goal difference, goal scored, head-to-head record and then fair play rules.

Mexico vs Sweden

Mexico will aim to cement their place at the top of Group F while Sweden will battle for survival in what could be a tricky World Cup clash at the Ekaterinburg Arena on Wednesday.

Mexico have been one of the biggest attractions of this World Cup. They started their campaign in spectacular fashion, stunning defending champions Germany 1-0. A 2-1 win against South Korea in their next match strengthened their position at the top of the group.

A draw will see them make sure of a berth in the next round and cement their status as group winners.

