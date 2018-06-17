Preview: Mesut Ozil returned from injury to take his place in Germany's starting line-up for the defending champions' opening match of the World Cup against Mexico in Moscow on Sunday.
Ozil had sparked controversy on the eve of the tournament by posing for photographs with Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the Arsenal midfielder missed Germany's final warm-up with a knee injury.
Marvin Plattenhardt was handed a start at left-back in place of an ill Jonas Hector, while Manuel Neuer made his long-awaited competitive return after eight months on the sidelines with a broken foot.
Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio named an attacking trio of the highly-rated Hirving Lozano, Javier Hernandez and Carlos Vela.
Rafael Marquez was named on the bench as the 39-year-old looks to become just the third player to appear at five editions of the World Cup.
Germany are bidding to win their opening group game at the World Cup for an eighth successive finals, while Mexico's only victory over their Group F opponents came back in 1985.
Germany (4-2-3-1)
Manuel Neuer (capt); Joshua Kimmich, Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng, Marvin Plattenhardt; Sami Khedira, Toni Kroos; Mesut Ozil, Thomas Mueller, Julian Draxler; Timo Werner
Coach: Joachim Loew (GER)
Mexico (4-3-3)
Guillermo Ochoa; Hugo Ayala, Carlos Salcedo, Hector Moreno, Jesus Gallardo; Hector Herrera, Andres Guardado (capt), Miguel Layun; Hirving Lozano, Javier Hernandez, Carlos Vela
Coach: Juan Carlos Osorio (COL)
Referee: Alireza Faghani (IRI)
With inputs from Agencies
Updated Date: Jun 17, 2018 21:14 PM
21:14 (IST)
43` Germany 0-1 Mexico
21:14 (IST)
42` Germany 0-1 Mexico
It's shocking how open Germany are at the moment. Easy for Mexico to cut through the opponent when there is immense space between defence and midfield.
21:10 (IST)
21:06 (IST)
21:02 (IST)
30` Germany 0-0 Mexico
Germany have been very poor today defensively. Lozano looks to create a chance but Boateng gets in the way. Khedira looks to play out from the back instead of hoofing the ball away. Muller fails to control the ball and Lozano pounces on the error and squares the ball to Layun. However, his shot is weak and Neuer saves comfortably.
20:59 (IST)
26` Germany 0-0 Mexico
Mexico are finding joy on the left as Joshua Kimmich pushes up in characteristic fashion. If not for a poor final ball, the Mexicans could have taken a surprise lead.
20:59 (IST)
25` Germany 0-0 Mexico
Now the Germans get a free-kick deep in the Mexican half. Kroos finds Hummels at the back post who heads it towards the danger area but Mexico get it away.
20:56 (IST)
24` Germany 0-0 Mexico
Germany are in control here, even though Mexico look threatening. Julian Draxler has been particularly impressive, offering a direct threat on the left flank.
20:55 (IST)
23` Germany 0-0 Mexico
Kimmich commits a foul on the left and Mexico prepare to once again trouble the German defence. However, Moreno fouls Khedira as he tries to win a header and Germany get a free-kick.
20:52 (IST)
19` Germany 0-0 Mexico
Werner gets at the end of a long ball and despite spotting Draxler free, shoots but shoots straight at Ochoa.
20:51 (IST)
18` Germany 0-0 Mexico
Vela spots Hernandez's run inside the box and finds him. The winger looks to settle himself down to try and shoot but the German defence manages to clear away.
20:49 (IST)
15` Germany 0-0 Mexico. Salcedo almost gifts Germany the opener!
Kimmich swings in a delightful free-kick towards Khedira in the box but the Juventus man misses his header only for Salcedo to get a touch on the ball. Thankfully for him and Mexico, the ball rolls just past the post.
20:46 (IST)
13` Germany 0-0 Mexico
Mexico are causing a lot of trouble for the German defence and they aren't helped by Toni Kross giving away a needless free-kick on the right. To be fair to the Real Madrid man, he thought he was fouled and picked the ball only for the referee to give it the other way. Layun swings in the free-kick and Hector Moreno gets his head on it but Neuer saves.
20:43 (IST)
12` Germany 0-0 Mexico
Mexico are one of the more tactically interesting sides in this tournament. They play a high defensive line and seek to compress the pitch. But it is not a very well-drilled unit and easy to cut through for a side of Germany's calibre. However, when they do get their game right, Mexico can be fast and direct in attack as Germany have already found out.
20:43 (IST)
11` Germany 0-0 Mexico
Ozil looks to find Kimmich's run to the byline. The pass is too deep and Kimmich's attempted cross is slowed down by a diving Gallardo as Ochoa gets the ball.
20:41 (IST)
10` Germany 0-0 Mexico
Hector Herrera has a crack at goal from 30 yards out but Neuer scampers to keep it out. It has been a frenzied start to the match.
20:40 (IST)
9` Germany 0-0 Mexico
Mexico with a good chance to score as Hummels brings down Vela 25 yards from goal. Lozano fancies it but his shot sails comfortably over goal.
20:38 (IST)
6` Germany 0-0 Mexico
Muller wins a corner from nothing. Germany take it short and play it inside the box trying to shoot. Hummels manages to get his shot away but it has no real pace on it and Ochoa pouches it.
20:35 (IST)
5` Germany 0-0 Mexico
Mexico are playing Miguel Layun as a midfielder on the right, possibly to bring defensive ballast on that flank for Salcedo. Layun usually functions as a full-back
20:35 (IST)
3` Germany 0-0 Mexico
At the other end, Timo Werner has a crack at goal from the right but his shot fizzes past the far post. Brilliant start to the match!
20:34 (IST)
2` Germany 0-0 Mexico
Fantastic start from Mexico! Carlos Vela slips the ball to Lozano who had managed to sneak into the box. Surely he will score but Jerome Boateng with a last-ditch tackle puts it behind. From the corner, no one manages to get a head on the ball and it strikes Plattenhardt and falls in front of goal. Neuer quick to ponce on the loose ball.
20:29 (IST)
Team news
Mexico field an expected starting XI, with Hugo Ayala in defence as the replacement for the injured Diego Reyes. As for Germany, two notable selections on the left flank. Marvin Plattenhardt gets the nod ahead of Jonas Hector while Marco Reus will have to wait for his World Cup debut as Julian Draxler starts.
Another key decision for Mexico's coach Juan Osorio was to decide whether to field Giovani dos Santos or not. He has taken note of his fitness and form issues, picking Jesus Gallardo instead
20:27 (IST)
We're minutes away from kickoff!
The teams are out! We're moments away from kickoff
20:18 (IST)
Mesut Ozil starts despite furore over meeting with Turkish president
Germany are starting with Mesut Ozil in midfield for their World Cup opener against Mexico, while Marco Reus is on the bench.
Ozil's start follows weeks of debate in Germany over his decision to pose for a photo with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan along with teammate Ilkay Gundogan. Some German politicians and media questioned whether the players, who are of Turkish heritage, were sufficiently committed to Germany.
Manuel Neuer starts in goal despite missing most of the club season with a foot fracture. Marvin Plattenhardt is in at left back; German media reported Jonas Hector has an illness.
20:08 (IST)
Mexican fans make themselves heard at the Luzhniki stadium
Mexico fans in full voice for the match against Germany at the Luzhniki Stadium. In comparison, there's a smaller German contingent here. But the Germans are in good voice in the north end.
20:06 (IST)
Mexican fans' homophobic chant for opposition goalkeepers to be dropped
Mexico fans are agreeing among themselves not to chant what is considered a homophobic slur at the World Cup in Russia to avoid FIFA sanctions.
Instead of the chant, Mexicans plan to sing songs related to a couple of recent scandals in their country at Sunday's Group F match against Germany.
Mexico's Football Federation has been fined previously for the chant that fans shout out in unison every time the opposing goalkeeper kicks the ball. Despite campaigns to try to stop it, the chant has continued in the Estadio Azteca in Mexico when the national team plays there.
At last year's Confederations Cup in Russia amid FIFA threats to suspend a match, El Tri fans practically stopped chanting in the Russian stadium. For the World Cup, fans don't plan to keep quiet like last year, but instead, modify the chants.
20:01 (IST)
Stat attack!
Take a look at some interesting stats ahead of the Germany-Mexico clash
19:42 (IST)
19:40 (IST)
19:32 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of Germany vs Mexico!
Defending champions Germany take on Mexico in their Group F clash as they aim to get their title defence off on a winning note.