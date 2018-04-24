You are here:
Germany to rival Turkey for rights to host Euro 2024 after lodging formal bid to UEFA

Sports AFP Apr 24, 2018 21:31:35 IST

Lausanne: Germany handed in its formal bid to host the 2024 European football championships on Tuesday, firing the gun on a race with the only other contender Turkey.

Image of the UEFA Euro trophy used for representational purpose. AFP

German Football Federation president Reinhard Grindel was accompanied by Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning captain Philipp Lahm, the bid ambassador, when the papers were handed in at UEFA headquarters in Nyon.

The now-retired Lahm said: "I played in the 2006 World Cup in Germany and I'm sure that we will once again feel that great enthusiasm and create a new spirit of solidarity at Euro 2024.

"We are a cosmopolitan organiser and we have modern stadiums and good infrastructure. Football is at home in our country."

Turkish officials are expected to lodge their bid on Thursday.

The host nation will be chosen by UEFA's Executive Committee on 27 September.

Germany last hosted a Euro in 1988 when the country was still divided into East and West. The Netherlands beat the Soviet Union 2-0 in the final.

The next Euro, in 2020, will take place in 12 cities across Europe.


Updated Date: Apr 24, 2018 21:31 PM

