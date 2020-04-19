Germany to host 8-player, 32-match exhibition tennis event without fans starting 1 May: Report

The German state of Rhineland-Palatinate is set to host an exhibition event without the presence of fans from 1 May as the professional tennis season remains shut due to the novel coronavirus, according to The Telegraph newspaper.
Professional tennis came to a halt in March after countries started closing borders and imposed lockdown to contain the spread of the virus, and all events are currently suspended till at least mid-July.
The event will be an eight-man field contesting a total of 32 matches over four days on indoor clay at the Base Tennis Academy near the small town of Hoehr-Grenzhausen.
The content of the event will be broadcast by the Tennis Channel while scores will be streamed for betting through data company Sportradar.
Serena Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou said on Saturday that his tennis academy in south of France will host a five-week tournament starting in May that will give players the chance to get back on court during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Updated Date: Apr 19, 2020 19:30:59 IST