German Open: Dominic Thiem marks return from injury with win over qualifier Corentin Moutet in opening round

Sports Reuters Jul 25, 2018 08:44:23 IST

Top seed Dominic Thiem marked his return from an injury layoff with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over French qualifier Corentin Moutet in the opening round of the German Tennis Championships on Tuesday.

File image of Austria's Dominic Thiem. AFP

French open runner-up Thiem’s Wimbledon adventure was cut short after he was forced to retire with a back injury in his opening round match against Marcos Baghdatis.

Chasing his third claycourt title of the season, the Austrian looked in fine form in Hamburg as he claimed a decisive break in the seventh game against Moutet to win the opening set.

Moutet, ranked 119 in the world, threatened a comeback when he secured an early break in the second set, but Thiem reeled off six consecutive games to seal the victory.

Earlier in the day, Frenchman Gael Monfils moved into the second round with a hard-earned 6-4 3-6 6-4 win over Italian Marco Cecchinato.

Monfils will next meet defending champion Leonardo Mayer, who recorded a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas.


Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 08:44 AM

