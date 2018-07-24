You are here:
German Open: Diego Schwartzman recovers from mid-match blip to beat Casper Ruud; Leonardo Mayer impresses in opener

Sports Reuters Jul 24, 2018 08:26:23 IST

Second seed Diego Schwartzman recovered from a mid-match blip to beat Norwegian teenager Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 in the opening round of the German Tennis Championships in Hamburg on Monday.

File image of Diego Schwartzman. Twitter/@dieschwartzman

The 25-year-old Argentine, who reached the French Open quarter-finals last month, saved four break points in the final game to claim his 18th clay court match win of the season.

Schwartzman will take the result as a confidence booster having lost four of his previous five matches on Tour.

He will next face German qualifier Daniel Masur, who recorded his first Tour-level victory of the season by defeating Maximilian Marterer 6-3 6-4.

Defending champion Leonardo Mayer looked impressive as he raced past Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3 6-2 in 83 minutes.

Fourth seed Damir Dzumhur, ranked 24th, struggled with his serve and was broken four times in a shock 6-2 6-4 defeat by Slovakian qualifier Jozef Kovalik.

It was Kovalik’s highest-ranked win since he overcame then world number six Marin Cilic at Chennai in January last year.


Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 08:26 AM

