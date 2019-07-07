German MotoGP 2019: Marc Marquez wins seventh consecutive and overall tenth race at Sachsenring

Sachsenring: Honda rider Marc Marquez extended his lead at the top of the championship with a seventh consecutive victory at the German MotoGP on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Spaniard, who had earlier seen his brother Alex win the Moto2 race, led from start to finish to cross the line over four seconds ahead of the Yamaha of Maverick Vinales and Cal Crutchlow on another Honda.

"The race went to plan, I was riding out in front and enjoying myself," said Marquez.

"At the end I was thinking about my brother. I am very happy with this victory and very happy to have the summer break in these conditions."

It was a ruthless performance from Marquez who has now won at each of his last 10 races at Sachsenring.

He first won here in 2010 in the 125cc race and followed that in 2011 and 2012 with wins in Moto2. He has won every MotoGP in Germany since 2013.

It is Marquez' fifth victory in nine races this season and puts him well ahead in his bid for a sixth MotoGP title.

He now has 185 points, 69 clear of the Italian Andrea Dovizioso.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.