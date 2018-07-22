You are here:
German Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton keeps win as stewards hand him a reprimand for breach of Sporting Code

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 22, 2018 23:30:30 IST

Hockenheim: Lewis Hamilton kept his victory in the German Grand Prix on Sunday despite being summoned to the stewards for an aborted pit stop during the safety car period of the race.

The world champion received a reprimand but was not stripped of his spectacular win.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates on the podium after winning the German Formula One Grand Prix at the Hockenheimring racetrack in Hockenheim, Germany, Sunday, July 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium after winning the German Grand Prix. AP/Jens Meyer

The stewards had summoned the Mercedes star to investigate a possible breach of the International Motoring Federation (FIA) Sporting Code when he crossed a line between the pit entry lane and the race circuit.

Hamilton stormed from 14th on the grid to win the rain-hit race and regain the leadership of the world championship after title rival Sebastian Vettel crashed out in the treacherous conditions.

Hamilton chose to stay out on his ultra-soft tyres during the safety sar period that followed Vettel's accident, swerving away from pitting and crossing a patch of grass to re-join the straight.


